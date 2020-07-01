Resultados IMPACT! Wrestling (30/06/2020) - Madman Fulton vs. Trey Miguel

Como ya señalé en una nota anterior, Impact Wrestling ha perdido en apenas una semana a cuatro competidores de relevancia, especialmente por las salidas de Michael Elgin y Tessa Blanchard. Y al respecto, Slammiversary (18 de julio) puede marcar la llegada de varios nombres que ayudarían a suplir estas bajas.

De momento, conocemos los seguros fichajes de Luke Gallows y Karl Anderson, quienes quizás hagan su debut allí (para Gallows, redebut), y otra adquisición apunta a estrenarse, o retornar.

Porque la antigua TNA ya declaró la pasada noche en su episodio semanal vía AXS TV que el originalmente previsto Fatal 5-Way por el Campeonato Mundial Impact ahora será un Fatal 4-Way... con un cuarto contendiente sorpresa que será revelado la misma noche de Slammiversary.

Y el episodio de Impact contó con más añadidos: The North vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan por el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Impact y un "Gauntlet Match" para determinar a la próxima retadora al Campeonato Knockouts. Show mermado por las ediciones de última hora, pero disfrutable.

► Resultados Impact Wrestling: la vida después de Tessa

La emisión abre con Josh Matthews y Madison Rayne, quienes anuncian que el Campeonato Mundial Impact queda vacante. Por supuesto, sin mención alguna a Blanchard.

The IMPACT World Championship has been declared vacant but a brand new champion will be crowned on July 18th at #Slammiversary!



It will be @TheEddieEdwards vs. @TheTreyMiguel vs. @The_Ace_Austin vs. a mystery opponent for the IMPACT World Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QLJmtqGNJs — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020

1 - Chris Bey venció a Suicide

El irritante Johnny Swinger ayudó a Bey a que saliera con el brazo en alto, pese a que el joven gladiador no debería necesitar tal manejo para imponerse a un veterano.

2 - TJP y Fallah Bahh derrotaron a Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe y Luster The Legend)

Choque que no fue a ningún lado en el sentido narrativo, pero que no estuvo exento de calidad.

Segmento protagonizado por The North, Ken Shamrock y en última instancia Sami Callihan, que trazó el combate ya comentado que veremos en Slammiversary. Y de paso, Impact jugó con un avance de la llegada de Gallows y Anderson.

3 - Moose (c) batió a Crazzy Steve para retener el Campeonato Mundial TNA

Poco duró Steve ante Moose. Tommy Dreamer hizo el salve una vez sonó la campana y al ex-NFL no le hizo mucha gracia. Quizás esto conduzca a un Moose vs. Dreamer en Slammiversary.

"The truth hurts - nobody ever paid to see you play in the NFL and nobody ever paid to see you wrestle."



A PASSIONATE and FIRED UP @THETOMMYDREAMER is sick of @TheMooseNation wasting all of his talent. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/oEduX8pxuT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020

4 - Kiera Hogan (con Tesha Steelz) tumbó a Havok (con Nevaeh)

Hogan continúa con su racha de victorias desde que se unió a Steelz.

5 - Madman Fulton (con Ace Austin) venció a Trey Miguel por descalificación

Poco a poco, Austin se ha deshecho de todos sus próximos rivales en Slammiversary utilizando a Fulton. Eventualmente, espero un paso al bando técnico de este, quien tiene potencial para portar al menos algún título.

Como cierre, se jugó con el retorno de Eric Young.