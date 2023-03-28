Nos adentramos en la lucha libre profesional independiente de Las Vegas a través de la promoción más reconocida del área, Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW). En ella se encuentra también Adrenaline Unleashed Pro Wrestling o Kraken Pro Wrestling. ¿Qué mejor manera de descubrir o revisitar una organización que viendo uno de sus eventos? Hoy miramos hacia FSW Mecca IX, celebrado el pasado domingo 26 de marzo en el Silver Nugget Casino en la ciudad que nunca duerme, en el desierto de Mojave, en el estado de Nevada.
> FSW Mecca IX
- Scramble Match: Bodhi Young Prodigy venció a Bret The Threat, Jakob Austin Young, Juicy Finau y Remy Marcel
- Campeonato Femenil FSW: Viva Van venció a Johnnie Robbie para retener el título
- Hammerstone venció a Kenny King y Sam Adonis (con MK Bandit) en una triple amenaza
- Campeonato del Estado de Nevada FSW: Gregory Sharpe venció a TJP para seguir siendo el campeón
- Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito y Che Cabrera) vencieron a Gates Of Agony (Kaun y Toa Liona), TBD (Hero Leu y Shogun Jones) y The Unguided (Damian Drake y Matt Vandagriff)
- Jai Vidal venció a Effy
- Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs y Tom Lawlor) vencieron a Lights Camera Faction (Fresco, Ice Williams y Watson)
- Campeonato Mecca Grand FSW: Chris Bey venció a Johnny Mecca para mantener el cinturón
Cabe mencionarse que Johnny Mecca es John Morrison.
