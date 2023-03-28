Nos adentramos en la lucha libre profesional independiente de Las Vegas a través de la promoción más reconocida del área, Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW). En ella se encuentra también Adrenaline Unleashed Pro Wrestling o Kraken Pro Wrestling. ¿Qué mejor manera de descubrir o revisitar una organización que viendo uno de sus eventos? Hoy miramos hacia FSW Mecca IX, celebrado el pasado domingo 26 de marzo en el Silver Nugget Casino en la ciudad que nunca duerme, en el desierto de Mojave, en el estado de Nevada.

𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙪𝙥 -Mecca Grand: Bey v Morrison -NV State: Sharpe v TJP -Women's: Viva v Robbie -Effy v Jai -Hammerstone v King v Adonis -Four Way Tag -Filthy v Faction -Five Way Scramble

Cabe mencionarse que Johnny Mecca es John Morrison.

60 seconds of me getting tossed around @FSWVegas MECCA 9 pic.twitter.com/iMuUawHi1R

LATE POST ….. Mack had a blast! she as excited to see @johnnieRobbiee vs @HellBentVixen and @TheJaiVidal vs @EFFYlives … then get to meet them too! @FSWVegas Mecca IV pic.twitter.com/HVqnAWGyTd

