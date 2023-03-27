El 26 de marzo de 2023 se celebraron muchos eventos luchísticos en el mundo y uno de los más llamativos fue Prestige Hybrid Moments. Organizado por la promoción Prestige Wrestling, con sede en Oregon, tuvo lugar en la arena House Of Independents en Asbury Park, New Jersey, un estado donde encontramos establecidas compañías reconocidas como Game Changer Wrestling o Combat Zone Wrestling. Y al que visitamos ayer con el evento XPW Here Comes Revenge. De la misma manera, la empresa que nos ocupa ahora la trajimos a Súper Luchas el mes pasado con Prestige Reality Unfolds.
Thank you for joining us for #TestOfTime!
Starting in just a few minutes LIVE on IWTV @WrestlePrestige presents #HybridMoments at 7pm ET! pic.twitter.com/OlP9dLB7q7
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) March 26, 2023
> Prestige Hybrid Moments
¿Y por qué fue uno de los eventos más llamativos del fin de semana? No tenemos nada más que ver el póster y la cantidad de grandes luchadores que lo forman. Aún así, a continuación repasamos tanto los resultados de los combates como las imágenes:
- Lucha individual: Jordan Oliver venció a Alec Price
- Lucha de parejas: The Brick City Boyz (Julio Cruz y Victor Chase) vencieron a Shot Through The Heart (Love Doug y TJ Crawford)
- Lucha individual: AKIRA venció a 1 Called Manders
- Lucha individual: Masha Slamovich venció a Killer Kelly
- Campeonato Prestige / Campeonato Remix PWR: Alex Shelley venció a Alan Angels para retener los títulos en una lucha de rendición
- Lucha individual: Sonico venció a Tre Lamar
- Lucha individual: Chris Sabin venció a Mike Bailey
- Lucha individual: Minoru Suzuki venció a Robert Martyr
.@ThePrizeCityOG with a springboard crossbody!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/fxh8drAksq
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 26, 2023
.@TheJordanOIiver turns Alec Price's leapfrog into a sidewalk slam!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/0NVAb1VLIM
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 26, 2023
.@TheJordanOIiver with a superplex!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/B8Y65nrQFr
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 26, 2023
WHAT A MATCH ‼️ #HYBRIDMOMENTS pic.twitter.com/gwZsVHpWru
— Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) March 26, 2023
⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZrgSvn0CJE
— CeeVeeDubs (@Vonwhistler) March 26, 2023
Powerbomb/falcon arrow from Shot Through The Heart! @LoveDoug_ @TJCWrestling #HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/GiD2E9jxpg
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 26, 2023
.@1called_manders with a low-pe!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/Xp4R2Az0jt
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 26, 2023
Bridging northern lights suplex from @mashaslamovich!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/dXZFw1r7K8
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
Butterfly suplex into the bottom turnbuckle from @Kelly_WP!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/BPlXztqFDE
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
#HybridMoments @mashaslamovich pic.twitter.com/1TMtZp7b3O
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023
White Knight Driver from @mashaslamovich!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/hbFLZAm6kn
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
.@WrestlePrestige putting on an absolute KILLER show for their East Coast debut pic.twitter.com/plmqsvlD2z
— Mike (@ThatsMikeZ) March 27, 2023
Being the number one Alan Angels fan in New Jersey is suffering #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/r7eurautXt
— Alex (@ocsdenimjacket) March 27, 2023
Shelley DDTs Alan on the Title & locks in the Figure 4 to retain! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/LhtieORoXs
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023
#HybridMoments @Alan_V_Angels pic.twitter.com/gE96OmtrKP
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023
#AndStill #HYBRIDMOMENTS pic.twitter.com/AAFaJ8ZuJ7
— Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) March 27, 2023
Sonico going to an early win, but Lamar counters! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/rMrMrc58LJ
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023
.@TreLaMar_ with a tope suicida!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/BjFtUyduYM
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
#HybridMoments @TreLaMar_ pic.twitter.com/NNeC7vxNSn
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023
FROGGYBOW! @TreLaMar_ #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/zwQfzyq8QG
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023
.@TreLaMar_ leaps into a frankensteiner on Sonico!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/6oMZEynmYb
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
Knee to the MOUTH followed by an AMF Driver for the win! @LuchaGhoul #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/hTImdvdX5R
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023
#hybridmoments @WrestlePrestige pic.twitter.com/YtB7tNo7oJ
— kathryn (@undisputedkate) March 27, 2023
Don't disrespect Da Bailey #HybridMoments @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/TQ4R8bF1aN
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023
#HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/K0aoC582XF
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023
🥲#HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/ByBEXPXpso
— Jordan Castle (@jordanw_s) March 27, 2023
.@SpeedballBailey catches Sabin with a sole to the face!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/mVXsoIOjon
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
Running SSP from @SpeedballBailey #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/cc2sswI8Kb
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023
.@SuperChrisSabin with a release German superplex!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/MCdUjdIZAN
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
#HybridMoments. pic.twitter.com/UOnsKFUG6k
— BBBøris 大きくて悪い (@BBBoris) March 27, 2023
.@SpeedballBailey with a triangle moonsault!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/dZbXz0DnKd
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
KAZEEEEEE NI NAREEEEEEEEEEE!!!! Minoru Suzuki in Asbury Park! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/vzdsCgd1YM
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023
This shouldn’t of been as scary as it was 😭 #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/UiKXgTZSQB
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023
You asked for this Robert #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/8ihwbrfg74
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023
.@suzuki_D_minoru catches Robert Martyr's forearm attempt and turns it into a hanging armbar!#HybridMoments @WrestlePrestige @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/ObLysPRONj
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 27, 2023
THROW IN THE DAMN TOWEL!! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/IYrxMxQBmB
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023
Some times, a loss can be a huge win. Robert Martyr stood up and took everything from Minoru Suzuki. Next up, Timothy Thatcher at Mania weekend! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/xpXztDdT64
— MarcelCharlesLudwigLXXVI (@MCLXIXLXXVII) March 27, 2023
¿Qué compañías independientes te gusta ver?
- RAW 20 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford.
- NXT 21 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh.
- DYNAMITE 22 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Kenny Omega vs. Hijo del Vikingo.
- ROH 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Samoa Joe expone el campeonato.
- IMPACT! 23 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | James y Dreamer vs. Slamovich y Ray.
- SMACKDOWN 24 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight.
- RAMPAGE 25 de marzo 2023 | Resultados | Hobbs vs. Penta el Zero Miedo.