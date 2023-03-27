El 26 de marzo de 2023 se celebraron muchos eventos luchísticos en el mundo y uno de los más llamativos fue Prestige Hybrid Moments. Organizado por la promoción Prestige Wrestling, con sede en Oregon, tuvo lugar en la arena House Of Independents en Asbury Park, New Jersey, un estado donde encontramos establecidas compañías reconocidas como Game Changer Wrestling o Combat Zone Wrestling. Y al que visitamos ayer con el evento XPW Here Comes Revenge. De la misma manera, la empresa que nos ocupa ahora la trajimos a Súper Luchas el mes pasado con Prestige Reality Unfolds.

> Prestige Hybrid Moments

¿Y por qué fue uno de los eventos más llamativos del fin de semana? No tenemos nada más que ver el póster y la cantidad de grandes luchadores que lo forman. Aún así, a continuación repasamos tanto los resultados de los combates como las imágenes:

Lucha individual: Jordan Oliver venció a Alec Price

Lucha de parejas: The Brick City Boyz (Julio Cruz y Victor Chase) vencieron a Shot Through The Heart (Love Doug y TJ Crawford)

Lucha individual: AKIRA venció a 1 Called Manders

Lucha individual: Masha Slamovich venció a Killer Kelly

venció a Campeonato Prestige / Campeonato Remix PWR : Alex Shelley venció a Alan Angels para retener los títulos en una lucha de rendición

: venció a para retener los títulos en una lucha de rendición Lucha individual: Sonico venció a Tre Lamar

Lucha individual: Chris Sabin venció a Mike Bailey

venció a Lucha individual: Minoru Suzuki venció a Robert Martyr

.@WrestlePrestige putting on an absolute KILLER show for their East Coast debut pic.twitter.com/plmqsvlD2z — Mike  (@ThatsMikeZ) March 27, 2023

Being the number one Alan Angels fan in New Jersey is suffering #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/r7eurautXt — Alex (@ocsdenimjacket) March 27, 2023

Shelley DDTs Alan on the Title & locks in the Figure 4 to retain! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/LhtieORoXs — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023

Sonico going to an early win, but Lamar counters! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/rMrMrc58LJ — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 27, 2023

Knee to the MOUTH followed by an AMF Driver for the win! @LuchaGhoul #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/hTImdvdX5R — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023

KAZEEEEEE NI NAREEEEEEEEEEE!!!! Minoru Suzuki in Asbury Park! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/vzdsCgd1YM — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023

This shouldn’t of been as scary as it was 😭 #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/UiKXgTZSQB — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023

You asked for this Robert #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/8ihwbrfg74 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 27, 2023

Some times, a loss can be a huge win. Robert Martyr stood up and took everything from Minoru Suzuki. Next up, Timothy Thatcher at Mania weekend! #HybridMoments pic.twitter.com/xpXztDdT64 — MarcelCharlesLudwigLXXVI (@MCLXIXLXXVII) March 27, 2023

