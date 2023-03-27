Prestige Hybrid Moments | Resultados | Bailey, Shelley, Sabin, Slamovich, Suzuki…

El 26 de marzo de 2023 se celebraron muchos eventos luchísticos en el mundo y uno de los más llamativos fue Prestige Hybrid Moments. Organizado por la promoción Prestige Wrestling, con sede en Oregon, tuvo lugar en la arena House Of Independents en Asbury Park, New Jersey, un estado donde encontramos establecidas compañías reconocidas como Game Changer Wrestling o Combat Zone Wrestling. Y al que visitamos ayer con el evento XPW Here Comes Revenge. De la misma manera, la empresa que nos ocupa ahora la trajimos a Súper Luchas el mes pasado con Prestige Reality Unfolds.

> Prestige Hybrid Moments

¿Y por qué fue uno de los eventos más llamativos del fin de semana? No tenemos nada más que ver el póster y la cantidad de grandes luchadores que lo forman. Aún así, a continuación repasamos tanto los resultados de los combates como las imágenes:

  • Lucha individual: Jordan Oliver venció a Alec Price
  • Lucha de parejas: The Brick City Boyz (Julio Cruz y Victor Chase) vencieron a Shot Through The Heart (Love Doug y TJ Crawford)
  • Lucha individual: AKIRA venció a 1 Called Manders
  • Lucha individual: Masha Slamovich venció a Killer Kelly 
  • Campeonato Prestige / Campeonato Remix PWR: Alex Shelley venció a Alan Angels para retener los títulos en una lucha de rendición
  • Lucha individual: Sonico venció a Tre Lamar
  • Lucha individual: Chris Sabin venció a Mike Bailey 
  • Lucha individual: Minoru Suzuki venció a Robert Martyr

¿Qué compañías independientes te gusta ver?

