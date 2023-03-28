Glory Pro Cleared To Engage | Resultados e imágenes

Nos vamos a Misuri, concretamente a la ciudad de San Luís, para conocer Glory Pro Wrestling. No es la promoción más reconocida del estado, esta es la nacida en 1999 World League Wrestling, antiguamente asociada con la NWA; su dueño era el fallecido Harley Race. También podríamos mencionar a la extinta National Wrasslin’ League, que fue de 2016 a 2018. Pero es la que nos ocupa ahora, y como primer detalle cabe señalarse que fue fundada en 2017 y pertenece a Danny Adams. Otra diferencia es que las mencionadas antes tienen su sede en Troy y Kansas City, respectivamente.
> Glory Pro Cleared To Engage
Buscando adentrarnos en la compañía ponemos nuestra atención en su evento más reciente, Glory Pro Cleared To Engage, celebrado el pasado domingo 26 de marzo en el South Broadway Athletic Club. No es la primera vez que la traemos a Súper Luchas pues anteriormente repasamos el show Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6.
A loaded card LIVE on @FiteTV #FITEPlus this Sunday
Your favorite Glory Pro stars are Cleared to Engage!
Coverage begins 3:30e/2:30c pic.twitter.com/3BIyOiPBtv
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 20, 2023
- Lucha individual: Anakin Murphy venció a Mason St. Goods
- Lucha de parejas: The Premier (Campbell Myers y SK Bishop) vencieron a Edvin Kudic y Jay Marston
- Lucha cuadrangular: Heather Reckless venció a Blair Onyx, Nixi XS y Tootie Lynn
- Lucha individual: Xavier Walker venció a Dak Draper
- Lucha individual: Davey Vega venció a ATM
- Lucha individual: Steph De Lander venció a Ethan Price
- Lucha de parejas: Jake Something y Kody Lane vencieron a Dan The Dad & Warhorse
- Lucha individual: Mike Outlaw (con Cinko) venció a Homicide
- Campeonato de Parejas Glory United: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T y Philly C) vencieron a The Hustle yThe Muscle (Karam y Rohit Raju) para ganar el título
- Triple amenaza: Laynie Luck venció a Max The Impaler y Shazza McKenzie
- Campeonato Crown of Glory: Camaro Jackson venció a Kenny Alfonso para retener el cinturón
What a colossal tussle! @TheXavierWalker vs. @MileHighMagnum #GPLive
LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/9HWlai5Oti
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
An unexpected treat here in STL! @ATMisMoney vs. Davey Vega! #GPLive
LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/CO03Z3XBYn
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
Crowd is firmly in the corner of @ethanprice4_0 as he takes on the intimidating @stephdelander! #GPClearedtoEngage
LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/udV2ICr4zd
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
Tag team war has taken out one of our ring lights! @JPWARHORSE @ThanksDanTheDad vs. @JakeSomething_ @VeryKodyLane #GPClearedtoEngage
LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/9YTZfAe4px
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
Homicide and @TheReal_MOutlaw battle outside! #GPClearedtoEngage
LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/q4sZRLr6a2
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
United Glory Tag Team Championship: @HakimZane @karamalame_ defend against @collins__philly @MarinoTenaglia #GPClearedtoEngage
LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/Ahe4QapoWW
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
Three-way match could get violent! @Shazza_McKenzie @_theyaremax_ @LaynieLuck #GPClearedtoEngage
LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/tUwKzVLmHR
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
Tonight there are no brothers, no friends… it’s for the belt! @HEELCamaro vs. @TheKennyAlfonso #GPClearedtoEngage
LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/ojd6MiIOSK
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023
@WeAreGloryPro @_theyaremax_ @Shazza_McKenzie @LaynieLuck pic.twitter.com/MRmYZcRpDf
— Stacy (@2girls3doxies) March 27, 2023
And NEW United Glory Tag Team Champions@collins__philly @MarinoTenaglia
📸: @stepstoolsarahx pic.twitter.com/Klay8Zfp7K
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 27, 2023
#GPLive
Davey Vega is ridiculously good at this wrestling thing pic.twitter.com/Ix3U7oYV6D
— Dylan Hager (@dhagerj15) March 26, 2023
Well hello @JakeSomething_ @WeAreGloryPro pic.twitter.com/64EDNTWrjp
— Stacy (@2girls3doxies) March 26, 2023
The match of all ages.
Catch the ending on @FiteTV ..
The replay is up 📺!!
S/O to uncle Monty. pic.twitter.com/s54Iug3zTv
— Camaro Jackson (@HEELCamaro) March 27, 2023
Tickets on sale NOW!
LIVE at @ThePageantSTL III: POWERHOUSE
Sunday April 30 | 5pm
Featuring the debut of Johnny Glory + MORE
Powered by @chevystl
🎟️ https://t.co/v0C2LZoUVN 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/Ey76iOO3b9
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 24, 2023