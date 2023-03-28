Glory Pro Cleared To Engage | Resultados e imágenes

Nos vamos a Misuri, concretamente a la ciudad de San Luís, para conocer Glory Pro Wrestling. No es la promoción más reconocida del estado, esta es la nacida en 1999 World League Wrestling, antiguamente asociada con la NWA; su dueño era el fallecido Harley Race. También podríamos mencionar a la extinta National Wrasslin’ League, que fue de 2016 a 2018. Pero es la que nos ocupa ahora, y como primer detalle cabe señalarse que fue fundada en 2017 y pertenece a Danny Adams. Otra diferencia es que las mencionadas antes tienen su sede en Troy y Kansas City, respectivamente.

> Glory Pro Cleared To Engage

Buscando adentrarnos en la compañía ponemos nuestra atención en su evento más reciente, Glory Pro Cleared To Engage, celebrado el pasado domingo 26 de marzo en el South Broadway Athletic Club. No es la primera vez que la traemos a Súper Luchas pues anteriormente repasamos el show Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6.

A loaded card LIVE on @FiteTV #FITEPlus this Sunday Your favorite Glory Pro stars are Cleared to Engage! Coverage begins 3:30e/2:30c pic.twitter.com/3BIyOiPBtv — Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 20, 2023

Lucha individual: Anakin Murphy venció a Mason St. Goods

Lucha de parejas: The Premier (Campbell Myers y SK Bishop) vencieron a Edvin Kudic y Jay Marston

Lucha cuadrangular: Heather Reckless venció a Blair Onyx, Nixi XS y Tootie Lynn

Lucha individual: Xavier Walker venció a Dak Draper

Lucha individual: Davey Vega venció a ATM

Lucha individual: Steph De Lander venció a Ethan Price

Lucha de parejas: Jake Something y Kody Lane vencieron a Dan The Dad & Warhorse

Lucha individual: Mike Outlaw (con Cinko) venció a Homicide

Campeonato de Parejas Glory United : The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T y Philly C) vencieron a The Hustle yThe Muscle (Karam y Rohit Raju) para ganar el título

Triple amenaza: Laynie Luck venció a Max The Impaler y Shazza McKenzie

y Campeonato Crown of Glory: Camaro Jackson venció a Kenny Alfonso para retener el cinturón

Crowd is firmly in the corner of @ethanprice4_0 as he takes on the intimidating @stephdelander! #GPClearedtoEngage LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/udV2ICr4zd — Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) March 26, 2023

Davey Vega is ridiculously good at this wrestling thing pic.twitter.com/Ix3U7oYV6D — Dylan Hager (@dhagerj15) March 26, 2023

The match of all ages.

Catch the ending on @FiteTV .. The replay is up 📺!! S/O to uncle Monty. pic.twitter.com/s54Iug3zTv — Camaro Jackson (@HEELCamaro) March 27, 2023

