Glory Pro Cleared To Engage | Resultados e imágenes

Nos vamos a Misuri, concretamente a la ciudad de San Luís, para conocer Glory Pro Wrestling. No es la promoción más reconocida del estado, esta es la nacida en 1999 World League Wrestling, antiguamente asociada con la NWA; su dueño era el fallecido Harley Race. También podríamos mencionar a la extinta National Wrasslin’ League, que fue de 2016 a 2018. Pero es la que nos ocupa ahora, y como primer detalle cabe señalarse que fue fundada en 2017 y pertenece a Danny Adams. Otra diferencia es que las mencionadas antes tienen su sede en Troy y Kansas City, respectivamente.

> Glory Pro Cleared To Engage

Buscando adentrarnos en la compañía ponemos nuestra atención en su evento más reciente, Glory Pro Cleared To Engage, celebrado el pasado domingo 26 de marzo en el South Broadway Athletic Club. No es la primera vez que la traemos a Súper Luchas pues anteriormente repasamos el show Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6.

  • Lucha individual: Anakin Murphy venció a Mason St. Goods
  • Lucha de parejas: The Premier (Campbell Myers y SK Bishop) vencieron a Edvin Kudic y Jay Marston
  • Lucha cuadrangular: Heather Reckless venció a Blair Onyx, Nixi XS y Tootie Lynn
  • Lucha individual: Xavier Walker venció a Dak Draper
  • Lucha individual: Davey Vega venció a ATM
  • Lucha individual: Steph De Lander venció a Ethan Price
  • Lucha de parejas: Jake Something y Kody Lane vencieron a Dan The Dad & Warhorse
  • Lucha individual: Mike Outlaw (con Cinko) venció a Homicide
  • Campeonato de Parejas Glory United: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T y Philly C) vencieron a The Hustle yThe Muscle (Karam y Rohit Raju) para ganar el título
  • Triple amenaza: Laynie Luck venció a Max The Impaler y Shazza McKenzie
  • Campeonato Crown of Glory: Camaro Jackson venció a Kenny Alfonso para retener el cinturón

Y si te apetece puedes adentrarte en otros eventos independientes recientes que hemos estado repasando en Súper Luchas:

