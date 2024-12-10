Cartel actualizado de Saturday Night’s Main Event

En los últimos años relegado a mero house show, el próximo Saturday Night’s Main Event tendrá categoría de especial televisivo y evento premium, y WWE está armando un cartel que por ahora lo hace lucir como tal, tras un par de anuncios ayer durante Monday Night Raw.

Se confirma, primeramente, que el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo WWE tendrá cabida, con una defensa donde Gunther buscará retener su cetro ante Damian Priest y Finn Bálor bajo Triple Amenaza. Recordemos, «The Prinxe» porta, junto a JD McDonagh, el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas WWE.

Mientras, Drew McIntyre se medirá a Sami Zayn, tras el regreso de «The King of Claymore Country» atacando al canadiense como represalia por estar del lado de The Bloodline.

Saturday Night’s Main Event llega este sábado 14 de diciembre, desde el Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum de Uniondale (New York, EEUU). Seguidamente, su cartel al día.

This is personal. @SamiZayn and @DMcIntyreWWE will go one-on-one SATURDAY at #SNME!

📍 LONG ISLAND, NY

🎟️ https://t.co/8uupuN6MsK pic.twitter.com/DsEfOwgKLQ

— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024