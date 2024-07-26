ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR 2024 .— Llegó la hora de la edición 2024 de Death Before Dishonor, donde Mark Briscoe enfrentará un difícil desafío, pues tendrá que vencer a Roderick Strong si quiere conservar en su poder el Campeonato Mundial ROH. Hay que recordar que Strong obtuvo la oportunidad tras vencer a Dalton Castle, a quien lesionó, dejándolo fuera por el resto del año. Será una prueba difícil para Briscoe. La acción de ROH se emite desde el Esports Stadium, en Arlington, Texas.
- ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR 2024 | Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe.
- ROH on HonorClub 11 de julio 2024 | The Infantry y Lee Johnson vs. The Dark Order.
- ROH on HonorClub 18 de julio 2024 | Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante.
El cartel de ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR 2024 es:
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL ROH: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL ROH: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata.
- CAMPEONATO DE LA TV ROH: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson vs. Johnny TV.
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE LA TV ROH: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet.
- CAMPEONATO DE LUCHA PURA ROH: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty.
- TEXAS DEATH MATCH: Diamanté vs. Leyla Hirsch.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH: Matt Taven y Mike Bennett (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly y Tomohiro Ishii.
- ELIMINATOR MATCH, CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS ROH: Dustin Rhodes, Marshall Von Erich y Ross Von Erich vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds).
- Komander vs. The Beast Mortos.
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024