WWE estuvo ayer 8 de enero de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Von Braun Center en Huntsville, Alabama, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
► WWE Live en Huntsville, Alabama (08/01)
Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:
- Kofi Kingston (con Xavier Woods; juntos son los Campeones de Parejas NXT) venció a Kit Wilson (con Elton Prince; ambos siguen teniendo oportunidades en el elenco principal)
- Raquel Rodríguez venció a Shayna Baszler
- Bobby Lashley venció a Baron Corbin
- Campeonato Femenil de Parejas WWE: IYO SKY y Dakota Kai vencieron a Liv Morgan y Tegan Nox para retener el título
- Candice LeRae venció a Zelina Vega
- The Street Profits (Montez Ford y Angelo Dawkins) vencieron a Giovanni Vinci y Ludwig Kaiser (ambos forman Imperium con Gunther, el Campeón Intercontinental)
- Braun Strowman y The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch y Ridge Holland) vencieron a The Bloodline (Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso y Solo Sikoa)
Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:
También podéis repasar a continuación todo lo que pasó esta semana tanto en WWE como en All Elite Wrestling antes de que pasado mañana empecemos la nueva semana con Monday Night Raw, que será el antepenúltimo antes de Royal Rumble 2023.
