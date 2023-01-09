WWE estuvo ayer 8 de enero de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Von Braun Center en Huntsville, Alabama, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:

We had an absolute blast hanging with #TheBrawlingBrutes #WWEHuntsville @RidgeWWE @PeteDunneYxB #VIPExperience pic.twitter.com/nucZfQOwA6

⁦@WWERomanReigns⁩ Just left #WWEHuntsville and it looks like Sami is trying his own version of your spear and Superman Punch #WWE ⁦@WWE⁩ pic.twitter.com/gbQbLir5w4

— Uncle Sam (@_UncleSam95) January 9, 2023