WWE NXT estuvo ayer celebrando un house show en el Largo Event Center en Largo, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
► NXT Live en Largo, Florida (07/01)
Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:
- Malik Blade y Edris Enofe vencieron a Bronco Nima y Lucien Price
- Xyon Quinn venció a Tank Ledger
- Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid y Rip Fowler con Ava Raine) vencieron a Oro Mensah, Myles Borne y Tavion Heights
- Indi Hartwell venció a Lola Vice
- Josh Briggs y Brooks Jensen (con Fallon Henley y Kiana James) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius y Brutus) (con Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley) terminó sin resultado luego de una interferencia de Henley, James, Nile y Paxley, y se convirtió en un combate cuatro contra cuatro
- The Creed Brothers (Julius y Brutus), Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley vencieron a Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley y Kiana James
- Axiom venció a Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
- Campeonato Femenil de Parejas: Katana Chance y Kayden Carter (c) vencieron a Jakara Jackson y Lash Legend
- The Grayson Waller Effect con Javier Bernal. Odyssey Jones interrumpió y atacó a Bernal
- Campeonato Femenil NXT: Roxanne Perez (c) venció a Cora Jade, Thea Hail y Jacy Jayne (con Gigi Dolin)
Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:
#NXTLargo @indi_hartwell vs. @lolavicewwe pic.twitter.com/BEBLAOkxiz
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
Here we gooo #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/XlA3poOVeD
— Mike Colon Rodriguez (@mike_colon_) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo Main Event: @jacyjaynewwe vs. @theahail_wwe vs. @CoraJadeWWE vs. @roxanne_wwe in a 4-Way Elimination match for the NXT Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/dLO2skmYYX
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo @indi_hartwell def. @lolavicewwe pic.twitter.com/h9KuPqNkLh
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo Just one of those nights… pic.twitter.com/rBiMaEWPfJ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo What started out as a normal tag match became an 8-member mixed tag! pic.twitter.com/9nt5qz0hJ8
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo Women's Tag Team Championship @wwekayden @Katana_WWE @lashlegendwwe @JakaraWWE pic.twitter.com/HUUGnEBSrM
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
Team Lakara vs KNK at NXT Largo! Jakara and Lash teaming up once again love to see it! This like the 8th time go ahead and make them an official team atp plz😭 pic.twitter.com/EldF1J8Lke
— 🧡𝕺𝖒𝖎𝕭🧡 (@BelairTheBoss) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo @Axiom_WWE def. Channing Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/hNPFA4Qnng
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
Great match #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/quODZTMV7M
— Mike Colon Rodriguez (@mike_colon_) January 8, 2023
Schism is in the house #NXTLargo . pic.twitter.com/Lq1cmnIVPZ
— David Brooks (@redmyyst) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo @oshow94 has had enough of this ish! pic.twitter.com/S4bo1ZIEQc
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
