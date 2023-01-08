WWE NXT estuvo ayer celebrando un house show en el Largo Event Center en Largo, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

► NXT Live en Largo, Florida (07/01)

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

Malik Blade y Edris Enofe vencieron a Bronco Nima y Lucien Price

vencieron a Bronco Nima y Lucien Price Xyon Quinn venció a Tank Ledger

venció a Tank Ledger Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid y Rip Fowler con Ava Raine) vencieron a Oro Mensah, Myles Borne y Tavion Heights

vencieron a Oro Mensah, Myles Borne y Tavion Heights Indi Hartwell venció a Lola Vice

venció a Lola Vice Josh Briggs y Brooks Jensen (con Fallon Henley y Kiana James) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius y Brutus) (con Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley) terminó sin resultado luego de una interferencia de Henley, James, Nile y Paxley, y se convirtió en un combate cuatro contra cuatro

The Creed Brothers (Julius y Brutus), Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley vencieron a Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley y Kiana James

vencieron a Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley y Kiana James Axiom venció a Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

venció a Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo Campeonato Femenil de Parejas: Katana Chance y Kayden Carter (c) vencieron a Jakara Jackson y Lash Legend

vencieron a Jakara Jackson y Lash Legend The Grayson Waller Effect con Javier Bernal. Odyssey Jones interrumpió y atacó a Bernal

Campeonato Femenil NXT: Roxanne Perez (c) venció a Cora Jade, Thea Hail y Jacy Jayne (con Gigi Dolin)

Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:

#NXTLargo What started out as a normal tag match became an 8-member mixed tag! pic.twitter.com/9nt5qz0hJ8 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023

Team Lakara vs KNK at NXT Largo! Jakara and Lash teaming up once again love to see it! This like the 8th time go ahead and make them an official team atp plz😭 pic.twitter.com/EldF1J8Lke — 🧡𝕺𝖒𝖎𝕭🧡 (@BelairTheBoss) January 8, 2023

