Resultados y fotos del NXT Live en Ft. Pierce, Florida (20/01)

WWE NXT estuvo ayer celebrando un house show en el Havert L. Fenn Center en Fort Pierce, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

► NXT Live en Ft. Pierce, Florida (20/01)

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

  • Axiom venció a Oro Mensah
  • Karl Fredericks apareció para confrontar Axiom y luego lo atacó
  • The DYAD (Jagger Reid y Rip Fowler) (con Joe Gacy) vencieron a Xyon Quinn y Commander Azeez
  • Tiffany Stratton venció a Wendy Choo
  • The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed y Julius Creed) vencieron a Antonio De Luca y Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
  • Kayden Carter venció a Lola Vice (con Elektra López)
  • Un encuentro de arm wrestling se convierte en una lucha de parejas
  • Bron Breakker y Oba Femi vencieron a Von Wagner y Javier Bernal (con Mr. Stone)
  • Zoey Stark venció a Sol Ruca
  • Isla Dawn atacó a Thea Hail
  • Kiana James y Fallon Henley vencieron a Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley
  • Dijak venció a Tank Ledger
  • Dijak continuó con su ataque hasta que Wes Lee apareció para salvar a Ledger
  • Campeonato Femenil de Parejas NXT: Roxanne Pérez (c) venció a Cora Jade

Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:

 

También podéis repasar a continuación todo lo que pasó esta semana tanto en WWE como en All Elite Wrestling antes de que pasado mañana empecemos la nueva semana con Monday Night Raw, que será el último antes de Royal Rumble 2023.

