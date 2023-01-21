WWE NXT estuvo ayer celebrando un house show en el Havert L. Fenn Center en Fort Pierce, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

► NXT Live en Ft. Pierce, Florida (20/01)

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

Axiom venció a Oro Mensah

Karl Fredericks apareció para confrontar Axiom y luego lo atacó

The DYAD (Jagger Reid y Rip Fowler) (con Joe Gacy) vencieron a Xyon Quinn y Commander Azeez

Tiffany Stratton venció a Wendy Choo

The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed y Julius Creed) vencieron a Antonio De Luca y Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Kayden Carter venció a Lola Vice (con Elektra López)

Un encuentro de arm wrestling se convierte en una lucha de parejas

Bron Breakker y Oba Femi vencieron a Von Wagner y Javier Bernal (con Mr. Stone)

Zoey Stark venció a Sol Ruca

Isla Dawn atacó a Thea Hail

Kiana James y Fallon Henley vencieron a Ivy Nile y Tatum Paxley

Dijak venció a Tank Ledger

Dijak continuó con su ataque hasta que Wes Lee apareció para salvar a Ledger

Campeonato Femenil de Parejas NXT: Roxanne Pérez (c) venció a Cora Jade

Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:

Sugar & Spice and Everything Not So Nice.

Heelish Lola Vice with @elektralopezwwe vs. NXT Tag Champ @wwekayden at The Fenn.

A Sunshine State Showdown: @lolavicewwe (former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda) is from Miami. Carter from Winter Park.#NXTFtPierce returns March 24. pic.twitter.com/OPHDiwPiOc — jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) January 21, 2023

Former Besties/Current Rivals: @CoraJadeWWE vs. The Champ @roxanne_wwe in the main event of #NXTFtPierce at The Fenn.#NXTFortPierce returns to the Havert L. Fenn Center March 24. #NXTMelbourne is tonight (Jan. 21). pic.twitter.com/gj7UFT9duz — jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) January 21, 2023

A thankless, tough job, — wearer of many hats — but someone's gotta do it.

And the @WWENXT refs are doing it well.#NXTFtPierce at the Havert L. Fenn Center.#NXTFortPierce returns March 24.

Marquis Hamilton (Mikey Spandex), @WWEChipDanning (Chris Sharpe), @joeygonzalezwwe pic.twitter.com/Bx9pTUyQfS — jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) January 21, 2023

The dolls were always baby dolls, until… Tiffany™️. New and improved platinum edition! Sorry not sorry teletubby! #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/957hOVgM24 — Ugh, as Tiff! ⫸ NOT @TiffStrattonWWE. (@DreamHausFigure) January 21, 2023

lolololol thanks for all the fun tonight #NXTFtPierce 😂 you guys were excellent https://t.co/TuNl8FhzCT pic.twitter.com/hwkWbqURha — Kelly Kincaid (@KellyKincaidwwe) January 21, 2023

#NXTFtPierce Match of the Night. Tough call.

I think the opener @Axiom_WWE vs. Oro Mensah @olivercarterGH was very, very good. Crowd really enjoyed it. #NXTFortPierce returns to the Havert L. Fenn Center on March 24. pic.twitter.com/NT87yH6iJu — jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) January 21, 2023

Awesome time at #NXTFortPierce.

Great to see #NXT Superstars take a minute post-match to sign some @WWENXT trading cards for kids.

Show is on a tight sked, but to do that means a lot to kids (putting smiles on faces), & it was only a few during the show. Kudos to #NXTFtPierce. pic.twitter.com/hyO7W8Wvpm — jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) January 21, 2023

