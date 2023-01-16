Resultados y fotos del WWE Live en Corbin, Kentucky (15/01)

WWE estuvo este 15 de enero de 2023 celebrando un house show en The Corbin Arena en Corbin, Kentucky, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales tanto antes como durante como después de la velada.

► WWE Live en Corbin, Kentucky (15/01)

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

  • Campeonato Femenil SmackDown: Charlotte Flair venció a Shayna Baszler para retener el título
  • Dominik Mysterio venció a Butch después de que el integrante del Judgment Day lanzara un desafío abierto que fue respondido por el de los Brawling Brutes
  • Dexter Lumis venció a Chad Gable (con Otis)
  • Omos (con MVP) vención a Mustafa Ali
  • Drew McIntyre y The O.C. (Karl Anderson y Doc Gallows) vencieron a Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser y Giovanni Vinci)
  • Dolph Ziggler venció a Baron Corbin
  • Candice LeRae venció a Bayley por descalificación, lo que condujo a una lucha de tercias.
  • Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan y Tegan Nox vencieron a Damage Ctrl (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)
  • Lucha sin descalificación por el Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory venció a Seth Rollins para retener al título

Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:

 

También podéis repasar a continuación todo lo que pasó esta semana tanto en WWE como en All Elite Wrestling antes de que dentro de unas horas empecemos la nueva semana con Monday Night Raw, que será el penúltimo antes de Royal Rumble 2023.

