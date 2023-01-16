WWE estuvo este 15 de enero de 2023 celebrando un house show en The Corbin Arena en Corbin, Kentucky, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales tanto antes como durante como después de la velada.

Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:

Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:

As a parent, this means more to us than anything. @YaOnlyLivvOnce was kind enough to stop on her way out to take a picture with the kids. Seeing their excitement was enough to make me a fan. Thanks for being humble and kind. #wwecorbin pic.twitter.com/2qG20IKtp1

— Ech0Link (@Ech0Link) January 16, 2023