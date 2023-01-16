WWE estuvo este 15 de enero de 2023 celebrando un house show en The Corbin Arena en Corbin, Kentucky, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales tanto antes como durante como después de la velada.
► WWE Live en Corbin, Kentucky (15/01)
Primero, vamos con lo que pasó en los combates:
- Campeonato Femenil SmackDown: Charlotte Flair venció a Shayna Baszler para retener el título
- Dominik Mysterio venció a Butch después de que el integrante del Judgment Day lanzara un desafío abierto que fue respondido por el de los Brawling Brutes
- Dexter Lumis venció a Chad Gable (con Otis)
- Omos (con MVP) vención a Mustafa Ali
- Drew McIntyre y The O.C. (Karl Anderson y Doc Gallows) vencieron a Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser y Giovanni Vinci)
- Dolph Ziggler venció a Baron Corbin
- Candice LeRae venció a Bayley por descalificación, lo que condujo a una lucha de tercias.
- Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan y Tegan Nox vencieron a Damage Ctrl (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)
- Lucha sin descalificación por el Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory venció a Seth Rollins para retener al título
Y a continuación vemos algunas fotos del evento no televisado:
