Resultados WWE NXT Live (10/2): ¡Debuta Lucky Ali!

por
NXT Live

WWE NXT estuvo el 10 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Venice Community Center en Venice, Florida, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE NXT Live (10/2)

  • Ridge Holland vence a Javier Bernal
  • No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey y Damon Kemp) (con Myles Borne) derrotan a Dion Lennox y Je’Von Evans
  • Brinley Reece derrota a Arianna Grace
  • Myles Borne (con Charlie Dempsey y Damon Kemp) derrota a Kale Dixon
  • Blair Davenport derrota a Wren Sinclair
  • Chase U (Andre Chase y Riley Osborne) derrotan a Lexis King y Lucky Ali
  • Kelani Jordan derrota a Kiana James
  • Out The Mud (Bronco Nima y Lucien Price) (con SCRYPTS ) derrotan a Tyriek Igwe y Tyson Dupont
  • CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO DE NXT: Oba Femi (c) derrota a Brooks Jensen
  • Gigi Dolin y Shotzi derrotan a Lyra Valkyria y Tatum Paxley

A destacar el hecho de que Shotzi se convirtió en retadora al Campeonato Femenil NXT y tendrá la oportunidad de destronar a Lyra Valkyria en el programa de la semana que viene. La ahora luchadora del elenco principal nunca tuvo este título durante sus tiempos en desarrollo. En cambio, sí que fue Campeona de Parejas con Athena, la actual Campeona Mundial ROH.

También cabe destacarse el debut de Lucky Ali. El luchador ex de DEADLOCK o Game Changer Wrestling tuvo su primer combate desde que firmó un contrato con la WWE. Como curiosidad, ya había tenido uno en Raw en 2023 en el que, bajo el nombre de Lavar Barbie, se unió a Drake Thompson contra Indus Sher.

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos