Resultados WWE NXT Live (10/2): ¡Debuta Lucky Ali!

WWE NXT estuvo el 10 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Venice Community Center en Venice, Florida, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE NXT Live (10/2)

Ridge Holland vence a Javier Bernal

a No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey y Damon Kemp) (con Myles Borne) derrotan a Dion Lennox y Je’Von Evans

a Dion Lennox y Je’Von Evans Brinley Reece derrota a Arianna Grace

Myles Borne (con Charlie Dempsey y Damon Kemp) derrota a Kale Dixon

a Kale Dixon Blair Davenport derrota a Wren Sinclair

a Wren Sinclair Chase U (Andre Chase y Riley Osborne) derrotan a Lexis King y Lucky Ali

a Lexis King y Lucky Ali Kelani Jordan derrota a Kiana James

a Kiana James Out The Mud (Bronco Nima y Lucien Price) (con SCRYPTS ) derrotan a Tyriek Igwe y Tyson Dupont

a Tyriek Igwe y Tyson Dupont CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO DE NXT : Oba Femi (c) derrota a Brooks Jensen

: (c) derrota a Brooks Jensen Gigi Dolin y Shotzi derrotan a Lyra Valkyria y Tatum Paxley

A destacar el hecho de que Shotzi se convirtió en retadora al Campeonato Femenil NXT y tendrá la oportunidad de destronar a Lyra Valkyria en el programa de la semana que viene. La ahora luchadora del elenco principal nunca tuvo este título durante sus tiempos en desarrollo. En cambio, sí que fue Campeona de Parejas con Athena, la actual Campeona Mundial ROH.

Shotzi has a title match this tuesday. #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/g4Ls9iPmt6 — Nick Zongker (@nzongker58) February 11, 2024

También cabe destacarse el debut de Lucky Ali. El luchador ex de DEADLOCK o Game Changer Wrestling tuvo su primer combate desde que firmó un contrato con la WWE. Como curiosidad, ya había tenido uno en Raw en 2023 en el que, bajo el nombre de Lavar Barbie, se unió a Drake Thompson contra Indus Sher.

.@WWENXT LIVE tmrw in #NXTVenice 📍 and first time in years TONIGHT in #NXTChrystalCity📍 Lotta Firsts this weekend 👀👀

Slide thru 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/dZwcgtJaok — Lucky Ali (@LuckyWrestling) February 9, 2024

Here’s a few random pics from tonight’s #NXTVenice show pic.twitter.com/EQK3Sq2JTm — Big Chris Spirito Swolelander 🇺🇸✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) February 11, 2024

He got a pair of birds on his chest cause he too fly with the W he got tonight #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/bUtdGT9nLJ — Grant Delpero (@Grantanimor) February 11, 2024

Here’s a few more pics I took at tonight’s #NXTVenice show https://t.co/tXragIg47Y pic.twitter.com/bPEIZLXykO — Big Chris Spirito Swolelander 🇺🇸✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) February 11, 2024

Blair with the win. As expected! Give her a title shot!!!#nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/5J2Qse3OQg — Nick Zongker (@nzongker58) February 11, 2024