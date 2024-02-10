Resultados WWE NXT Live (9/2): ¡Sol Ruca vuelve!

WWE NXT estuvo este 9 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Crystal River Armory en Crystal River, Florida, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.
- WWE SMACKDOWN 9 de febrero 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Pete Dunne y Tyler Bate vs. DIY.
- WWE NXT 6 de febrero 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Roxanne Pérez vs. Lola Vice.
► WWE NXT Live (9/2)
- Josh Briggs derrota a Oro Mensah (con Jakara Jackson y Lash Legend)
- Chase U (Jacy Jayne y Thea Hail) derrotan a Brinley Reece y Sol Ruca
- Luca Crusifino derrota a Je’Von Evans
- Axiom y Nathan Frazer derrotan Malik Blade y ???
- Arianna Grace vence a Karmen Petrovic
- Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson y Lash Legend) (con Oro Mensah) derrotan a Fallon Henley y Wren Sinclair
- Noam Dar (con Jakara Jackson , Lash Legend y Oro Mensah) derrota a Brooks Jensen
- CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT: La Familia (Channing Lorenzo y Tony D’Angelo) (c) derrotan a Hank Walker y Tank Ledger
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Lyra Valkyria (c) derrota a Lola Vice
A destacar el regreso de Sol Ruca a los encordados de NXT. La luchadora de 24 años de Ontario, California, Estados Unidos, estuvo casi un año fuera de acción, desde marzo de 2023, debido a una grave lesión que la hizo someterse a cirugía. Apenas comenzó su carrera en la lucha libre en 2022 en el mismo territorio de desarrollo de WWE pero hay muchas expectativas con ella. Esperemos que pueda trabajar saludablemente de ahora en adelante y demuestre su valía como Superestrella.
Sol Ruca returned to In-Ring Competition at tonight's NXT Live Event after being out with an ACL Injury for almost ten months!
She teamed with Brinley Reece in a losing effort against Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail pic.twitter.com/1hslYT8hiO
— Tiff 🔮 (@womenstitless) February 10, 2024
#NXTCrystalRiver @SolRucaWWE is back! She and @brinleyreecewwe teamed up against @jacyjaynewwe and @theahail_wwe, Brinley falling prey to Thea's Kimura Lock. pic.twitter.com/FkRmxbmYFF
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 10, 2024
Pero también sucedieron muchas otras cosas que vemos a continuación, empezando por una imagen de ese luchador desconocido, debe de ser un talento local, atacando a Axiom, o la presencia de Oba Femi, el Campeón Norteamericano de NXT, que no tuvo un combate pero parece que quiso estar viendo a quienes podrían ser sus próximas víctimas en WWE:
Big Boy Alert at #NXTCRYSTALRIVER pic.twitter.com/Q856OEaroq
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
Oba Femi is at #NXTCRYSTALRIVER pic.twitter.com/fOmiS9SbxI
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
#NXTCrystalRiver @lolavicewwe gets another shot at @Real_Valkyria's NXT Women's Championship. No @roxanne_wwe, no @TatumPaxley, nowhere to hide! pic.twitter.com/fbfd23yMXP
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 10, 2024
Meta-Four is staring a third time tonight at #NXTCRYSTALRIVER pic.twitter.com/1Ros8mJnay
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
Ariana had a cheap win in Match 5 at #NXTCRYSTALRIVER . There was also an amazing brawl after the match! Again, amazing show! pic.twitter.com/YgvhLMSV1Y
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
Update: No Title Change for the Tag Team Titles at #NXTCRYSTALRIVER pic.twitter.com/G9hIVJjP3A
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
#NXTCrystalRiver The ladies of Meta-Four face @FallonHenleyWWE and @WrenSinclairWWE! pic.twitter.com/VMiXW1mQP6
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 10, 2024