Resultados WWE NXT Live (9/2): ¡Sol Ruca vuelve!

por
NXT Live

WWE NXT estuvo este 9 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Crystal River Armory en Crystal River, Florida, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► WWE NXT Live (9/2)

  • Josh Briggs derrota a Oro Mensah (con Jakara Jackson y Lash Legend)
  • Chase U (Jacy Jayne y Thea Hail) derrotan a Brinley Reece y Sol Ruca
  • Luca Crusifino derrota a Je’Von Evans
  • Axiom y Nathan Frazer derrotan Malik Blade y ???
  • Arianna Grace vence a Karmen Petrovic
  • Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson y Lash Legend) (con Oro Mensah) derrotan a Fallon Henley y Wren Sinclair
  • Noam Dar (con Jakara Jackson , Lash Legend y Oro Mensah) derrota a Brooks Jensen
  • CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT: La Familia (Channing Lorenzo y Tony D’Angelo) (c) derrotan a Hank Walker y Tank Ledger
  • CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Lyra Valkyria (c) derrota a Lola Vice

A destacar el regreso de Sol Ruca a los encordados de NXT. La luchadora de 24 años de Ontario, California, Estados Unidos, estuvo casi un año fuera de acción, desde marzo de 2023, debido a una grave lesión que la hizo someterse a cirugía. Apenas comenzó su carrera en la lucha libre en 2022 en el mismo territorio de desarrollo de WWE pero hay muchas expectativas con ella. Esperemos que pueda trabajar saludablemente de ahora en adelante y demuestre su valía como Superestrella.

Pero también sucedieron muchas otras cosas que vemos a continuación, empezando por una imagen de ese luchador desconocido, debe de ser un talento local, atacando a Axiom, o la presencia de Oba Femi, el Campeón Norteamericano de NXT, que no tuvo un combate pero parece que quiso estar viendo a quienes podrían ser sus próximas víctimas en WWE:

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos