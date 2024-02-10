Resultados WWE NXT Live (9/2): ¡Sol Ruca vuelve!

WWE NXT estuvo este 9 de febrero de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena Crystal River Armory en Crystal River, Florida, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

A destacar el regreso de Sol Ruca a los encordados de NXT. La luchadora de 24 años de Ontario, California, Estados Unidos, estuvo casi un año fuera de acción, desde marzo de 2023, debido a una grave lesión que la hizo someterse a cirugía. Apenas comenzó su carrera en la lucha libre en 2022 en el mismo territorio de desarrollo de WWE pero hay muchas expectativas con ella. Esperemos que pueda trabajar saludablemente de ahora en adelante y demuestre su valía como Superestrella.

Sol Ruca returned to In-Ring Competition at tonight's NXT Live Event after being out with an ACL Injury for almost ten months!

She teamed with Brinley Reece in a losing effort against Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail pic.twitter.com/1hslYT8hiO

— Tiff 🔮 (@womenstitless) February 10, 2024