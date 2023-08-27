Resultados DEFY The Splendid And The Vile

Hemos dado cuenta de lo que sucedió en dos de las principales citas de ayer, sábado 26 de agosto, enmarcadas dentro de este histórico «All In London Weekend»: RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Show y PROGRESS Chapter 154.

Y ahora hablamos de una velada que tuvo lugar previamente, iniciada a las 12:00 PM: The Splendid And The Vile, producida por DEFY Wrestling.

Primera vez que esta promotora estadounidense ofrecía un show en Europa, tuvo varias implicaciones de relevancia, como la de KENTA, quien defendió el magno cetro de DEFY ante Mark Haskins. Asimismo, el Campeonato Atlas PROGRESS, en posesión de Ricky Knight Jr., también se puso sobre la mesa, con Davey Boy Smith Jr. de retador.

► Sin cambios titulares en The Splendid And The Vile

Desde el Electric Ballroom de Londres (Inglaterra), DEFY The Splendid And The Vile dejó los siguientes resultados.

