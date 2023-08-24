Breve guía del «All In London Weekend»

Ya era hora de que Londres se convirtiera en capital luchística mundial al menos un fin de semana. La celebración allí del colosal AEW All In propiciará que varias promotoras locales busquen hacer su agosto (nunca mejor dicho) aprovechando la inercia de la cita de la casa Élite. Aunque realmente, la buena salud de esta escena no necesite de ganchos a gran escala para atraer público.

Durante cuatro días, a lo largo y ancho de la capital británica, RevPro, PROGRESS, EVE y alguna que otra casa foránea celebrarán shows con carteles, en algunos casos, tan atractivos como el que presenta All In. Seguidamente, una breve guía de lo que preparan las ligas alternativas en este denominado «All In Weekend» (que se extenderá hasta el lunes 28 de agosto).

► Más allá de Wembley

[Viernes 25 de agosto]

Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling – All Singing All Dancing

(7:30 PM, The Clapham Grand)

A seguir: Leon Slater vs. Robbie X; Session Moth Martina y Charles Crowley vs. Greedy Souls; Dani Luna vs. Nina Samuels.

🎉 Welcome to Riot Cabaret, the perfect start to your #AEWAllIn weekend!



🔥 We’re back at London’s iconic @TheClaphamGrand on Friday 25 August with our most unmissable show yet!



🎟️ Grab your tickets here: https://t.co/Es1v3TyY6C pic.twitter.com/oMCRifaIFK — Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling (@RiotCabaret) July 30, 2023

[Sábado 26 de agosto]

DEFY Wrestling – The Splendid And The Vile

(12:00 PM, Electric Ballroom)

A seguir: KENTA (c) vs Mark Hanskins por el Campeonato Mundial DEFY; Vert Vixen (c) vs. Hyan por el Campeonato Femenil DEFY; The Bollywood Boyz (c) vs. Sunshine Machine por el Campeonato de Parejas DEFY.

HEY LONDON.

IM COMING

This Saturday on 26th @defyNW

See you there🤘 pic.twitter.com/kI21b90gxW — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 22, 2023

United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Tag You’re It!

(1:00 PM, Falconwood Community Centre)

A seguir: Safire Reed (c) vs. Scotty Rawk por el Campeonato Interregional UKPW; Alexander Roth (Campeón UKPW) vs. Kira Chimera (Campeona UKPW); CPF vs. Westside Heat.

Gatoh Move – Choco Pro

(2:00 PM, The Yard Theatre)

A seguir: implicaciones de Mei Suruga, Debbie Keitel y varias estrellas de Gatoh Move.

On the weekend of #AEWAllIn



We are *ALL SOLD OUT*



Thank you to everyone for your support!



We look forward to seeing you all this Saturday @YardTheatre & @DomeTufnellPark London 🇬🇧



EVE is back in London on Wednesday Sept 20 @YardTheatre

🎫 https://t.co/um7aJGdAxQ pic.twitter.com/uXjfGD1nLS — EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) August 23, 2023

RevPro – 11 Year Anniversary Show

(3:30 PM, Copper Box Arena)

A seguir: Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi; Michael Oku (c) vs. Trent Seven por el Campeonato Británico Indiscutible de Peso Completo RevPro; Alex Windsor (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Hyan por el Campeonato Británico Indiscutible Femenil RevPro.

THIS SATURDAY

COPPER BOX ARENA

PRO WRESTLING AT ITS BEST



🎟️ https://t.co/OH5VPnK65W pic.twitter.com/VjZNS0Ej5W — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) August 21, 2023

PROGRESS Wrestling – Chapter 154: It’s Clobberin’ Time

(4:00 PM, Electric Ballroom)

A seguir: Spike Trivet vs. Kid Lykos II; Ricky Knight Jr. (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. por el Campeonato Atlas PROGRESS; Lana Austin (c) vs. Raven Creed por el Campeonato Femenil PROGRESS.

"If you're going to make the Vulture wait, then I think I have to start somewhere else. Maybe with the next best thing…"



👊 Kid Lykos II Vs Spike Trivet – IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME



‼️ Only EIGHT days to go!



🎟️ Get your tickets here: https://t.co/CplYrywT5o#PROGRESSWrestling… pic.twitter.com/N6FOQDO8Hg — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 18, 2023

EVE X Gatoh Move ChocoPro

(9 PM, The Dome)

A seguir: Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan y Jetta) y Debbie Keitel vs. Orange Panna Cotta y Session Moth Martina; implicaciones de Miyu Yamashita, Marika Kobashi, Masahiro Takanashi y más.

*#EVExCHOCOPRO MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT*



I mean, let's just be honest – this is pure chaos. Don't even try to analyze it, you'll drive yourself crazy!



Sat Aug 26 – the day before #AEWAllIn – @dometufnellpark London 9pm Start



🎫 https://t.co/um7aJGdAxQ just 23 tickets remaining! pic.twitter.com/qlfTRleTMO — EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) August 14, 2023

[Domingo 27 de agosto]

Colosseum Wrestling – A Showdown Of Juggernauts

(1:00 PM, Stanley Arts)

A seguir: Warren Banks vs. Jakk Sellström; LJ Cleary vs. Scotty Rawk vs. Kuro vs. JJ Gale; Kira Chimera vs. Livvii Grace.

A stadium that needs a card and a card that needs a stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B6aL3W17uL — COLOSSEUM (@ColosseumPro) August 19, 2023

[Lunes 28 de agosto]

Hooked On Wrestling – Shake It All About

(12:45 PM, The Dome)

A seguir: Tag Team Tombola Tournament; Leon Slater vs. Robbie X vs. LJ Cleary vs. Rob Drake por la última plaza del torneo, implicaciones de Sunshine Machine, Charles Crowley, Robbie X y más.

We're Shaking, Shaking & we are down to our last 20 seats for our show at The Dome in Tufnell Park on Monday lunchtime.



The best talent in Britain in teams and matches that you've never seen before.



Join us and cap off this awesome weekend of graps.



🎟️ https://t.co/qtRIjIEtTg pic.twitter.com/g87K5Ksoga — Hooked On Wrestling (@HOWrestlingUK) August 23, 2023