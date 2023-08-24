Breve guía del «All In London Weekend»

por
AEW All In London.

Ya era hora de que Londres se convirtiera en capital luchística mundial al menos un fin de semana. La celebración allí del colosal AEW All In propiciará que varias promotoras locales busquen hacer su agosto (nunca mejor dicho) aprovechando la inercia de la cita de la casa Élite. Aunque realmente, la buena salud de esta escena no necesite de ganchos a gran escala para atraer público. 

Durante cuatro días, a lo largo y ancho de la capital británica, RevPro, PROGRESS, EVE y alguna que otra casa foránea celebrarán shows con carteles, en algunos casos, tan atractivos como el que presenta All In. Seguidamente, una breve guía de lo que preparan las ligas alternativas en este denominado «All In Weekend» (que se extenderá hasta el lunes 28 de agosto).

AEW All In imagen promocional
© All Elite Wrestling

 

 

► Más allá de Wembley

 

[Viernes 25 de agosto]

Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling – All Singing All Dancing

(7:30 PM, The Clapham Grand)

A seguir: Leon Slater vs. Robbie X; Session Moth Martina y Charles Crowley vs. Greedy Souls; Dani Luna vs. Nina Samuels.

 

[Sábado 26 de agosto]

DEFY WrestlingThe Splendid And The Vile

(12:00 PM, Electric Ballroom)

A seguir: KENTA (c) vs Mark Hanskins por el Campeonato Mundial DEFY; Vert Vixen (c) vs. Hyan por el Campeonato Femenil DEFY; The Bollywood Boyz (c) vs. Sunshine Machine por el Campeonato de Parejas DEFY. 

 

United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Tag You’re It!

(1:00 PM, Falconwood Community Centre)

A seguir: Safire Reed (c) vs. Scotty Rawk por el Campeonato Interregional UKPW; Alexander Roth (Campeón UKPW) vs. Kira Chimera (Campeona UKPW); CPF vs. Westside Heat. 

 

Gatoh Move – Choco Pro

(2:00 PM, The Yard Theatre)

A seguir: implicaciones de Mei Suruga, Debbie Keitel y varias estrellas de Gatoh Move. 

 

RevPro – 11 Year Anniversary Show

(3:30 PM, Copper Box Arena)

A seguir: Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi; Michael Oku (c) vs. Trent Seven por el Campeonato Británico Indiscutible de Peso Completo RevPro; Alex Windsor (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Hyan por el Campeonato Británico Indiscutible Femenil RevPro.

 

PROGRESS Wrestling – Chapter 154: It’s Clobberin’ Time

(4:00 PM, Electric Ballroom)

A seguir: Spike Trivet vs. Kid Lykos II; Ricky Knight Jr. (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. por el Campeonato Atlas PROGRESS; Lana Austin (c) vs. Raven Creed por el Campeonato Femenil PROGRESS. 

 

EVE X Gatoh Move ChocoPro

(9 PM, The Dome)

A seguir: Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan y Jetta) y Debbie Keitel vs. Orange Panna Cotta y Session Moth Martina; implicaciones de Miyu Yamashita, Marika Kobashi, Masahiro Takanashi y más. 

 

[Domingo 27 de agosto]

Colosseum Wrestling – A Showdown Of Juggernauts

(1:00 PM, Stanley Arts)

A seguir: Warren Banks vs. Jakk Sellström; LJ Cleary vs. Scotty Rawk vs. Kuro vs. JJ Gale; Kira Chimera vs. Livvii Grace. 

 

 

[Lunes 28 de agosto] 

Hooked On Wrestling – Shake It All About

(12:45 PM, The Dome)

A seguir: Tag Team Tombola Tournament; Leon Slater vs. Robbie X vs. LJ Cleary vs. Rob Drake por la última plaza del torneo, implicaciones de Sunshine Machine, Charles Crowley, Robbie X y más. 

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Rafael Indi (Sevilla, 1987) [email protected] | @rafael_indi

Archivo de artículos