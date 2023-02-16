Resultados de NCL All Roads Lead North (11/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento All Roads Lead North de NORTH Wrestling NCL celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en Anarchy Brew Co, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Inglaterra.

De entre todos ellos podemos destacar a luchadores como Gabriel Kidd, que ha luchado en grandes compañías como New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a Amir Jordan, que lo hizo en la WWE de 2018 a 2022, Warhorse, que tuvo sus oportunidades en AEW, o Lana Austin, que las tuvo en la mencionada WWE.

Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show:

2022 was Boisterous up NORTH. Is 2023 the year of Oku? He returns with NORTH fave Robbie X and GOLD in their sights

ANCMNT

We're contractually delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement with The Landed Gentry.

Landed Gentry Wrestling Productions present The Landed Gentry Preshow Takeover with @WrestlerBenji and @ZeoKnox from 6pm tonight.

Please. Do get there early.

End. pic.twitter.com/TBPd4ETy43

— NORTH Wrestling NCL (@NORTH_NCL) February 11, 2023