Resultados de NCL All Roads Lead North (11/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento All Roads Lead North de NORTH Wrestling NCL celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en Anarchy Brew Co, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Inglaterra.
► NCL All Roads Lead North (11/02)
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Gene Munny & Lykos Gym vencieron a Joe Hendry & SheWolves
- Rhio venció a Eve Bateman
- Amir Jordan venció a Warhorse
- Ultraviolent Championship: Rory Coyle venció a Allie Katch para retener el título
- Campeonato de Parejas NORTH: Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like Dereiss) vencieron a Michael Oku & Robbie X para retener el título
- Natalie Sykes venció a Lana Austin
- Jet Martial venció a Leyton Buzzard
- Campeonato NORTH: Liam Slater venció a Gabriel Kidd para retener el título
De entre todos ellos podemos destacar a luchadores como Gabriel Kidd, que ha luchado en grandes compañías como New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a Amir Jordan, que lo hizo en la WWE de 2018 a 2022, Warhorse, que tuvo sus oportunidades en AEW, o Lana Austin, que las tuvo en la mencionada WWE.
Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show:
This weekend!
WARHORSE! pic.twitter.com/jOl6HP5xIj
— Amir Jordan عامر جورڈن (@iamamirjordan) February 10, 2023
NORTH TAG TITLES //
2022 was Boisterous up NORTH. Is 2023 the year of Oku? He returns with NORTH fave Robbie X and GOLD in their sights
🔥BOISTEROUS BEHAVIOUR vs 🦀 MICHAEL OKU & ROBBIE 🙅
Watch. The. Lights!
📍Anarchy Brew Co, Newcastle
🗓️ 11.02.22
🎟️ https://t.co/OSIt7S0347 pic.twitter.com/ye4rKh68yy
— NORTH Wrestling NCL (@NORTH_NCL) January 9, 2023
ANCMNT
We're contractually delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement with The Landed Gentry.
Landed Gentry Wrestling Productions present The Landed Gentry Preshow Takeover with @WrestlerBenji and @ZeoKnox from 6pm tonight.
Please. Do get there early.
End. pic.twitter.com/TBPd4ETy43
— NORTH Wrestling NCL (@NORTH_NCL) February 11, 2023
ANCMNT
LANA AUSTIN vs NATALIE SYKES
With Lana undefeated in 3 singles bouts can Natalie embarrass the Queen of Mean, on her main roster debut? Or will Isaiah Quinn have something to say about that…
🎟️ SAT 11 FEB / SOLD OUT
📺 https://t.co/vhWCsp3AQu pic.twitter.com/xWOybO5uyx
— NORTH Wrestling NCL (@NORTH_NCL) January 12, 2023
North faithful and proud. Can’t wait for the next show 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/gurV1P8e00
— Harvey Hinkler (@harvey_hinkler) February 11, 2023
What a night
Was buzzing to see one of my best pals again pic.twitter.com/q8abRzZzKt
— Sean McLaughlin (@RefereeSeanMcL) February 12, 2023
honestly can't lie @NORTH_NCL has such a special place in me heart i can't wait to take my friends with me to the next show 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SkUzeZ6tck
— Salem (@ghostieox) February 12, 2023
The @NORTH_NCL card tonight stood up to anything this this country can offer.
💛 that place.
🎥 – @carlgac pic.twitter.com/7QvbJYhwqm
— Amir Jordan عامر جورڈن (@iamamirjordan) February 12, 2023
About last night…
— NORTH Wrestling NCL (@NORTH_NCL) February 12, 2023
