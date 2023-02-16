Resultados de NCL All Roads Lead North (11/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento All Roads Lead North de NORTH Wrestling NCL celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en Anarchy Brew Co, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Inglaterra.

► NCL All Roads Lead North (11/02)

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Gene Munny & Lykos Gym vencieron a Joe Hendry & SheWolves
  • Rhio venció a Eve Bateman
  • Amir Jordan venció a Warhorse
  • Ultraviolent Championship: Rory Coyle venció a Allie Katch para retener el título
  • Campeonato de Parejas NORTH: Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like Dereiss) vencieron a Michael Oku & Robbie X para retener el título
  • Natalie Sykes venció a Lana Austin
  • Jet Martial venció a Leyton Buzzard
  • Campeonato NORTH: Liam Slater venció a Gabriel Kidd para retener el título

De entre todos ellos podemos destacar a luchadores como Gabriel Kidd, que ha  luchado en grandes compañías como New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a Amir Jordan, que lo hizo en la WWE de 2018 a 2022, Warhorse, que tuvo sus oportunidades en AEW, o Lana Austin, que las tuvo en la mencionada WWE.

Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show:

