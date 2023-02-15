Resultados de Southern Honor Wrestling 48 (10/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Southern Honor Wrestling 48 de Southern Honor Wrestling celebrado el 10 de febrero de 2023 en el Action Building en Canton, Georgia.

► Southern Honor Wrestling 48 (10/02)

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Gary Lamb anuncia que Jake “The Snake” Roberts es el nuevo matchmaker de Southern Honor Wrestling
  • Judas vence a Proc “The Croc” Johnston
  • Carlie Bravo vence a Corey Hollis (con Judas) pro descalificación debido a una interferencia de Judas
  • Campeonato de Parejas SHW: Happy Madness (Sal Rinauro y Sunny Daze) vencen a Matt Sells y Michael Stevens para retener el título
  • “Buff Daddy” Nick Halen vence a Parker Li
  • AC Mack hace su regreso a SHW para desafiar a Halen, y Marcus “Buff” Bagwell recupera su sombrero de manos de Halen
  • Owen Knight vence a Najasism (en el combate número seis entre ellos para empatar la serie 3-3)
  • Najasism vence a Owen Knight (para ganar la serie al mejor de siete combates)
  • Exotic Youth (con Hunter James) vence a Top Team (con Cyrus)
  • Campeonato SHW: Gunner Miller vence a Chip Day para retener el título
  • Gunner Miller vs. Corey Hollis es anunciado para el siguiente evento de SHW
  • Dark City Street Fight: Joe Black vence a Murder-1
  • Happy Madness ataca a Murder-1 después del combate, pero Joe Black lo ayuda. Joe Black y Murder-1 se reúnen para finalizar el show

Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show:

 

