Resultados de Southern Honor Wrestling 48 (10/02)

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Southern Honor Wrestling 48 de Southern Honor Wrestling celebrado el 10 de febrero de 2023 en el Action Building en Canton, Georgia.

► Southern Honor Wrestling 48 (10/02)

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Gary Lamb anuncia que Jake “The Snake” Roberts es el nuevo matchmaker de Southern Honor Wrestling

Judas vence a Proc “The Croc” Johnston

Carlie Bravo vence a Corey Hollis (con Judas) pro descalificación debido a una interferencia de Judas

Campeonato de Parejas SHW: Happy Madness (Sal Rinauro y Sunny Daze) vencen a Matt Sells y Michael Stevens para retener el título

“Buff Daddy” Nick Halen vence a Parker Li

AC Mack hace su regreso a SHW para desafiar a Halen, y Marcus “Buff” Bagwell recupera su sombrero de manos de Halen

Owen Knight vence a Najasism (en el combate número seis entre ellos para empatar la serie 3-3)

Najasism vence a Owen Knight (para ganar la serie al mejor de siete combates)

Exotic Youth (con Hunter James) vence a Top Team (con Cyrus)

Campeonato SHW: Gunner Miller vence a Chip Day para retener el título

Gunner Miller vs. Corey Hollis es anunciado para el siguiente evento de SHW

Dark City Street Fight: Joe Black vence a Murder-1

Happy Madness ataca a Murder-1 después del combate, pero Joe Black lo ayuda. Joe Black y Murder-1 se reúnen para finalizar el show

Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes del show:

After becoming #1 Contender at #SHW47, Chip Day will receive his shot at the title when he faces Southern Honor Champion, Gunner Miller, on February 10th at #SHW48! Trust us, you don't want to miss this show!#SHW #ThisIsOurWrestling pic.twitter.com/e2DUbHvIeY — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 17, 2023

Exotic Youth have tried over the last couple months to take out Cyrus The Destroyer… with no such luck! Top Team and Exotic Youth have been feuding all over the state for the past year! Join us at #SHW48 as Cyrus teams up with Top Team to take on Cannon, Pepperbottom, & Mosley! pic.twitter.com/RlL9KXPhPc — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 18, 2023

After what happened at #SHW47, @CarlieBravo will seek a bit of redemption on February 10th! At #SHW48 Bravo will go one-on-one with @CoreyHollis in Corey's first singles match since he was forced into retirement at #SHWStillHere3 back in October of 2021!#SHW #ThisIsOurWrestling pic.twitter.com/A2dIrvxv2g — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 19, 2023

After mocking wrestling legend Buff Bagwell's ring entrance at #SHW47, Nick Halen picked up an impressive victory. Halen looks to carry that momentum into #SHW48 on February 10th when he faces Parker Li, who’s making his SHW singles debut. pic.twitter.com/OYR240lNRu — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 23, 2023

With the outcome of #SHW47’s main event, Team SHW has regained full control of the company. Our General Manager, Gary Lamb, has just informed us that he has relieved Brooklyn of her booking duties, and on February 10th at #SHW48, he will announce the new match maker of SHW! pic.twitter.com/N4haLnPREn — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 24, 2023

The Southeast Best of Seven Series continues with Match #6 on February 10th at #SHW48! Najasism heads into the bout with a 3-2 advantage over Owen Knight! Will "The Working Team Captain" be able to even the score, or will Naja be able to take the series?#SHW #ThisIsOurWrestling pic.twitter.com/z2J7c7vbI6 — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 25, 2023

Join us Feb. 10th for #SHW48! Don’t miss the SHW Championship match featuring @GunnerMi11er defending against @_chipdaySHDWGOV, “Bad News & Tattoos" @CarlieBravo taking on the returning @CoreyHollis, and the Dark City Street Fight pitting @BlackCloudJB against @BlacklistUno! pic.twitter.com/ew4ZyZuE62 — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 27, 2023

After a surprise return during the closing moments of #SHW47, Judas left the crowd with more questions than answers. Did we see a Lethal Poison reunion? Was he acting alone? He’ll have his hands full at #SHW48 as he faces the returning Proc “The Croc” Johnston! pic.twitter.com/hZyEN2YvMh — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) January 31, 2023

We witnessed an absolutely brutal main event at #SHW48! On a night filled with a multitude of unpredictable moments, @BlacklistUno and @BlackCloudJB held nothing back in the #DarkCityStreetFight! More photos coming soon from the great @EditPhotoGamer! pic.twitter.com/pV9pfYbDWs — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) February 11, 2023

I’ve been a supporter of @BlackCloudJB for years…YEARS! And he continues to reinvent himself. Probably one of the dopest entrances this past Friday at @SHonorWrestling 👏🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/FUefJCHjLX — Corey Tatum aka Wrestling Snapshots (@EditPhotoGamer) February 13, 2023

Head over to the SHW Facebook page and check out some amazing #SHW48 ringside photos by the great @EditPhotoGamer! pic.twitter.com/TgDBvRMvDI — Southern Honor Wrestling (@SHonorWrestling) February 13, 2023

