Reacciones a la muerte de Jay Briscoe

Como ya lo reportamos aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS, en la noche de hoy martes 17 de enero de 2023, ha fallecido Jay Briscoe, hermano de Mark Briscoe, y con quien juntos conformaran el equipo conocido como The Briscoe Brothers. Unos verdaderos pioneros de la lucha libre moderna a nivel de equipos en Estados Unidos.

Inspiración de muchos de los luchadores actuales, pues pese a su estilo rudo y algo polémico, lo que más destacó en ellos fue su increíble habilidad sobre el cuadrilátero. Está claro que la noticia ha tomado a todos por sorpresa, sin embargo, ya hay una gran cantidad de reacciones a su sensible muerte que vale la pena recapitular, y son las siguientes:

Jay Briscoe

► La lucha libre se despide de Jay Briscoe

“Escuché esta trágica noticia mientras volaba. Estoy DEVASTADO porque Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) murió trágicamente hoy. Tuve el honor de trabajar con él muchas veces. Yo amaba a Jay. Jay era TAN real. Jay amaba a su esposa e hijos más que a nada y compartimos ese vínculo. Estoy desconsolado por su familia”.

“Llegué en 2013 a ROH. Simplemente como el chico encargado de poner el ring. Apenas conocía a alguien allí, pero había dos tipos que siempre me trataron a mí con amabilidad y respeto cuando no tenía por qué hacerlo: Jay y Mark Briscoe. Voy a extrañar escuchar el ‘Whatup, Stoke!’ y la gran risa de Jay. Descansa en el poder, Jay”.

“Al igual que todos los demás, estoy desconsolado al enterarme del fallecimiento de Jay Briscoe. Siempre me gustó compartir el vestidor con él y su hermano Mark. Increíblemente amable y respetuoso. Envío todo mi amor a Mark y a su familia. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

“He estado llorando desde que escuché la noticia. Simplemente, ahora mismo no tengo palabras. Descanse en paz, Jay”.

“Estoy bien. Gracias a todos por preocuparse. Te amo, Jay”.

“¡Perdí uno de mis niños y el mundo perdió un gran hombre! ¡Descanse en paz!”

“Jay Briscoe fue uno de los hombres más duros con los que tuve el privilegio de compartir un ring, además de ser un tremendo hermano, padre y hombre. Estoy muy feliz de haber tenido la oportunidad de conocerlo y luchar con él tan a menudo como lo hice. Descansa en paz, Jay, te amo”.

“Conozco a Jay Briscoe desde que era un fan. Lo vi convertirse en un luchador increíble, el mejor equipo del mundo y el tipo más real en las promos. Iba a enviarle un mensaje de texto ayer acerca del costo de los huevos, y no lo hice. Desearía haberlo hecho. Siempre que los veía los decía: ‘¡Dame algo de amor, Briscoes!’ Oraciones por su familia”.

“Estoy conmocionado y devastado al enterarme del fallecimiento de Jay Briscoe. No puedo creerlo Lo conozco a él y a Mark desde el comienzo de ROH. Mi corazón está con toda su familia. Un hijo, un hermano, un padre y un amigo para tantos. No hay palabras. Descansa en el paraíso. 🙏🏼🦅♥️”.

“Descanse en paz el amigo Jay Briscoe. Condolencias a su familia. Descansa en el paraíso, hermano”.

“¡¡Todo el tiempo fuiste increíble conmigo!! ¡Tu actitud, tu carisma y tu forma sencilla de vivir la vida de la lucha libre! Te voy a extrañar mucho, mi amigo. Ve al cielo, porque te lo mereces. Que en paz descanse, Jay Briscoe”.

“WWE reconoció la muerte de Jay Briscoe, quien falleció en un accidente automovilístico el día de hoy. Acto de clase 🙏❤️”.

“Un luchador increíble que creó una conexión profunda con los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo. Mis condolencias a la familia y amigos de Jay Briscoe”.

“Con gran pesar lamentamos el trágico fallecimiento de Jamin Pugh, conocido por los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo como Jay Briscoe. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia, sus amigos y sus fans”.

“Como hermanos, este duele y golpea de otra manera. Angustioso. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe 💔”.

“No quiero creer esto. Lo conocí por primera vez en una década el mes pasado en un show de House of Glory. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

“Destripado tras oír la noticia de Jay Briscoe. Fueron uno de los mejores equipos de todos los tiempos. Todos los pensamientos y oraciones están con su hermano y su familia”.

“Me entristece profundamente saber de la pérdida de Jay Briscoe. Siempre fue el más amable conmigo durante mi tiempo en ROH. Mi corazón está con toda la familia. No tengo las palabras adecuadas, pero solo quería decir que era un buen hombre. 💔”.

“Cada encuentro que alguna vez tuve con Jay y Mark, siempre me trataron con respeto y una autenticidad que los hombres de su estatura no han mostrado a un chico joven como yo. Siempre recordaré eso, mis pensamientos y oraciones están con Mark y el resto de la familia de Jay esta noche. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

Jay Briscoe

“Uno de los hombres más amables, divertidos, genuinos y talentosos que he conocido. De lo único que hablábamos era de nuestras familias. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

“Jay Briscoe fue uno de los humanos más amables del planeta. Cada vez que lo veía, siempre decía: ‘Nick, el puto Wayne, bebé’ y me saludaba con un abrazo. Te voy a extrañar Jay, tu sola presencia siempre iluminaba la habitación. Te amo hermano ❤️”.

“Uno de los momentos de mayor orgullo de mi carrera fue estar de pie frente a Jay Briscoe y escucharlo a él y a Mark Briscoe decir: ‘¡Shane T es el verdadero negocio!’ NUNCA habrá otro Jay Briscoe. ¡Padre, esposo, hermano, líder, amigo y mucho más! Ahora mismo, destripado. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

“A lo largo de los años pude ver a Jay Briscoe luchar en vivo en PWG, IMPACT, ROH y GCW. Como fan, siempre esperaba ver a los Briscoes porque sabía que sería lo mejor de la noche. Jay (junto con Mark) siempre salió y dio todo lo que tenía para nuestro entretenimiento”.

“Noticias devastadoras. Mi corazón está roto por la familia de Jay Briscoe”.

“Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe. Nada más que amor y respeto”.

“Estoy increíblemente triste y desconsolada por la pérdida de Jay Briscoe. Las palabras no pueden describir la amabilidad que él y su familia han mostrado a la mía. Jay fue uno de los hombres más duros que he conocido, pero tenía una manera de hacer que todos se sintieran especiales que trabajaban con él.

“Mis condolencias van para su familia y amigos. Esta pérdida es demasiado. Jay era un pilar en la comunidad de lucha libre, ya que era la definición de un líder de vestuario y un buen ser humano. Gracias por los recuerdos y tu amistad. Se te extrañará. Descansa en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

“Descansa en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

“Jay Briscoe era un ser humano maravilloso y amaba mucho a su familia. Mucho. Estaba tan orgulloso de ellos. Descansa en Dios, amigo”.

“IMPACT está profundamente entristecida al enterarse del fallecimiento de Jay Briscoe. Jay siempre será recordado como un pionero que, con su hermano Mark, lo dejó en el ring todas las noches. Enviamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a su familia, a quienes amaba más allá de las palabras, así como a sus amigos y fans”.

“Jay Briscoe me mostró respeto y amor cuando todos me dijeron que no lo haría. Si conocías a Jay, sabías que animaría a todos en ese vestidor, sin importar el mundo del que vinieran a luchar. Lo mejor. Descansa tranquilo, hermano”.

“¡Descansa en paz Jay Briscoe! ¡Un pionero de la lucha por equipos y una auténtica joya de persona! ¡Descansa bien!”

“Descansa en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

“Descansa en paz, Jay. Amor y oraciones para todos”.

“Hombre de calidad el que perdimos. Muy desgarrador. Mi más sentido pésame para todos sus seres queridos. 💔”.

Briscoe Brothers

