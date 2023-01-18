Reacciones a la muerte de Jay Briscoe

Como ya lo reportamos aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS, en la noche de hoy martes 17 de enero de 2023, ha fallecido Jay Briscoe, hermano de Mark Briscoe, y con quien juntos conformaran el equipo conocido como The Briscoe Brothers. Unos verdaderos pioneros de la lucha libre moderna a nivel de equipos en Estados Unidos.

Inspiración de muchos de los luchadores actuales, pues pese a su estilo rudo y algo polémico, lo que más destacó en ellos fue su increíble habilidad sobre el cuadrilátero. Está claro que la noticia ha tomado a todos por sorpresa, sin embargo, ya hay una gran cantidad de reacciones a su sensible muerte que vale la pena recapitular, y son las siguientes:

► La lucha libre se despide de Jay Briscoe

Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. pic.twitter.com/c2Jki7dEp0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 18, 2023

“Escuché esta trágica noticia mientras volaba. Estoy DEVASTADO porque Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) murió trágicamente hoy. Tuve el honor de trabajar con él muchas veces. Yo amaba a Jay. Jay era TAN real. Jay amaba a su esposa e hijos más que a nada y compartimos ese vínculo. Estoy desconsolado por su familia”.

“Llegué en 2013 a ROH. Simplemente como el chico encargado de poner el ring. Apenas conocía a alguien allí, pero había dos tipos que siempre me trataron a mí con amabilidad y respeto cuando no tenía por qué hacerlo: Jay y Mark Briscoe. Voy a extrañar escuchar el ‘Whatup, Stoke!’ y la gran risa de Jay. Descansa en el poder, Jay”.

Just like everyone else, I'm heartbroken to learn of Jay Briscoe's passing. I've always enjoyed sharing a locker room with he & his brother Mark. Incredibly kind & respectful. Sending all my love to Mark & their family.🙏 #ripjaybriscoe pic.twitter.com/s8jbcDh0AO — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 18, 2023

“Al igual que todos los demás, estoy desconsolado al enterarme del fallecimiento de Jay Briscoe. Siempre me gustó compartir el vestidor con él y su hermano Mark. Increíblemente amable y respetuoso. Envío todo mi amor a Mark y a su familia. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023

“He estado llorando desde que escuché la noticia. Simplemente, ahora mismo no tengo palabras. Descanse en paz, Jay”.

I’m doing ok. Thanks everyone for checking on me. I love you, Jay. pic.twitter.com/ijE09akNeT — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 18, 2023

“Estoy bien. Gracias a todos por preocuparse. Te amo, Jay”.

I lost one of my kids and the world lost a great man!

RIP! pic.twitter.com/nAAMvJPM64 — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) January 18, 2023

“¡Perdí uno de mis niños y el mundo perdió un gran hombre! ¡Descanse en paz!”

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

“Jay Briscoe fue uno de los hombres más duros con los que tuve el privilegio de compartir un ring, además de ser un tremendo hermano, padre y hombre. Estoy muy feliz de haber tenido la oportunidad de conocerlo y luchar con él tan a menudo como lo hice. Descansa en paz, Jay, te amo”.

I've known Jay Briscoe since he was a fan

Watched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy

I was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didnt

I wish I did

Whenever I saw them I'd say

Luv me some Briscoes

Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/aTaQRTjilX — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 18, 2023

“Conozco a Jay Briscoe desde que era un fan. Lo vi convertirse en un luchador increíble, el mejor equipo del mundo y el tipo más real en las promos. Iba a enviarle un mensaje de texto ayer acerca del costo de los huevos, y no lo hice. Desearía haberlo hecho. Siempre que los veía los decía: ‘¡Dame algo de amor, Briscoes!’ Oraciones por su familia”.

I am shocked & devastated to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. I can’t believe it. I’ve known him & Mark since the beginning of ROH. My heart goes out to his entire family. A son, a brother, a father, & a friend to so many. There are no words. Rest in Paradise. 🙏🏼🦅♥️ pic.twitter.com/GvUgyG5SDR — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2023

“Estoy conmocionado y devastado al enterarme del fallecimiento de Jay Briscoe. No puedo creerlo Lo conozco a él y a Mark desde el comienzo de ROH. Mi corazón está con toda su familia. Un hijo, un hermano, un padre y un amigo para tantos. No hay palabras. Descansa en el paraíso. 🙏🏼🦅♥️”.

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

“Descanse en paz el amigo Jay Briscoe. Condolencias a su familia. Descansa en el paraíso, hermano”.

All the time you was amazing with me!! Your attitude your charisma and your simple way to live the wrestling life! I’m gonna miss you a lot mi amigo go to the heaven cause you deserve it 🖤

RIP Jay Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/7c8l9rcf8h — Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) January 18, 2023

“¡¡Todo el tiempo fuiste increíble conmigo!! ¡Tu actitud, tu carisma y tu forma sencilla de vivir la vida de la lucha libre! Te voy a extrañar mucho, mi amigo. Ve al cielo, porque te lo mereces. Que en paz descanse, Jay Briscoe”.

WWE acknowledged the death of Jay Briscoe who passed away in a car accident today. Class act 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/ReWua68dqs — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 18, 2023

“WWE reconoció la muerte de Jay Briscoe, quien falleció en un accidente automovilístico el día de hoy. Acto de clase 🙏❤️”.

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

“Un luchador increíble que creó una conexión profunda con los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo. Mis condolencias a la familia y amigos de Jay Briscoe”.

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/g95ID0ZnDW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2023

“Con gran pesar lamentamos el trágico fallecimiento de Jamin Pugh, conocido por los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo como Jay Briscoe. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia, sus amigos y sus fans”.

As brothers, this one hurts & hits differently. Heartbreaking. RIP Jay Briscoe 💔 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) January 18, 2023

“Como hermanos, este duele y golpea de otra manera. Angustioso. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe 💔”.

I don’t want to believe this.

I met him last month at House Of Glory show for the first time in over decade. Rest in peace Jay Briscoe — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) January 18, 2023

“No quiero creer esto. Lo conocí por primera vez en una década el mes pasado en un show de House of Glory. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

Gutted to hear about Jay Briscoe. They were one of the greatest tag teams ever. All thoughts and prayers with his brother and family. — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) January 18, 2023

“Destripado tras oír la noticia de Jay Briscoe. Fueron uno de los mejores equipos de todos los tiempos. Todos los pensamientos y oraciones están con su hermano y su familia”.

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. 💔 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 18, 2023

“Me entristece profundamente saber de la pérdida de Jay Briscoe. Siempre fue el más amable conmigo durante mi tiempo en ROH. Mi corazón está con toda la familia. No tengo las palabras adecuadas, pero solo quería decir que era un buen hombre. 💔”.

Every encounter I ever had with both Jay and Mark, they’ve treated me with respect and an authenticity that guys of there stature didn’t have show to a young guy like me. I’ll always remember that, my T&P are with Mark and the rest of Jay’s family this evening. RIP Jay Briscoe — Brock Anderson (@BAndersonAEW) January 18, 2023

“Cada encuentro que alguna vez tuve con Jay y Mark, siempre me trataron con respeto y una autenticidad que los hombres de su estatura no han mostrado a un chico joven como yo. Siempre recordaré eso, mis pensamientos y oraciones están con Mark y el resto de la familia de Jay esta noche. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

One of the nicest, funniest, genuine and talented men I’ve ever met. All we ever talked about was our families. RIP Jay Briscoe — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) January 18, 2023

“Uno de los hombres más amables, divertidos, genuinos y talentosos que he conocido. De lo único que hablábamos era de nuestras familias. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

Jay Briscoe was one of the nicest humans on the planet. Every time I saw him he always said “Nick fuckin Wayne baby” and greeted me with a hug. I’m gonna miss you Jay, you’re presence alone always lit up the room. I love you brother ❤️ — Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) January 18, 2023

“Jay Briscoe fue uno de los humanos más amables del planeta. Cada vez que lo veía, siempre decía: ‘Nick, el puto Wayne, bebé’ y me saludaba con un abrazo. Te voy a extrañar Jay, tu sola presencia siempre iluminaba la habitación. Te amo hermano ❤️”.

One of the proudest moments of my career was standing across from @jaybriscoe84 & hearing him & @SussexCoChicken say "Shane T is the real deal" There'll NEVER be another Jay Briscoe. Father, Husband, Brother, Leader, Friend & so much more! Gutted right now 😭😭#RipJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/VVL4bcjmb8 — The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) January 18, 2023

“Uno de los momentos de mayor orgullo de mi carrera fue estar de pie frente a Jay Briscoe y escucharlo a él y a Mark Briscoe decir: ‘¡Shane T es el verdadero negocio!’ NUNCA habrá otro Jay Briscoe. ¡Padre, esposo, hermano, líder, amigo y mucho más! Ahora mismo, destripado. Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

Throughout the years I got to see Jay Briscoe wrestle live in PWG,IMPACT,ROH & GCW. As a fan I always looked forward to seeing the Briscoes because I knew it was gonna be the best of night. Jay (along w/Mark) always went out there & gave everything they had for our entertainment. pic.twitter.com/ccJMod9hwM — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 18, 2023

“A lo largo de los años pude ver a Jay Briscoe luchar en vivo en PWG, IMPACT, ROH y GCW. Como fan, siempre esperaba ver a los Briscoes porque sabía que sería lo mejor de la noche. Jay (junto con Mark) siempre salió y dio todo lo que tenía para nuestro entretenimiento”.

Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 18, 2023

“Noticias devastadoras. Mi corazón está roto por la familia de Jay Briscoe”.

RIP Jay Briscoe 🙏 Nothing but love and respect — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 18, 2023

“Descanse en paz, Jay Briscoe. Nada más que amor y respeto”.

I am incredibly sad and heartbroken over the loss of Jay Briscoe. Words can not describe the kindness that he and his family has shown mine. Jay was one of the toughest men I have ever met but he had a way of making everyone feel special that got to work with him. @jaybriscoe84 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 18, 2023

“Estoy increíblemente triste y desconsolada por la pérdida de Jay Briscoe. Las palabras no pueden describir la amabilidad que él y su familia han mostrado a la mía. Jay fue uno de los hombres más duros que he conocido, pero tenía una manera de hacer que todos se sintieran especiales que trabajaban con él.

“Mis condolencias van para su familia y amigos. Esta pérdida es demasiado. Jay era un pilar en la comunidad de lucha libre, ya que era la definición de un líder de vestuario y un buen ser humano. Gracias por los recuerdos y tu amistad. Se te extrañará. Descansa en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

RIP Jay Briscoe 💔 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) January 18, 2023

“Descansa en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend. — DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023

“Jay Briscoe era un ser humano maravilloso y amaba mucho a su familia. Mucho. Estaba tan orgulloso de ellos. Descansa en Dios, amigo”.

IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Xtpcv9wgHy — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2023

“IMPACT está profundamente entristecida al enterarse del fallecimiento de Jay Briscoe. Jay siempre será recordado como un pionero que, con su hermano Mark, lo dejó en el ring todas las noches. Enviamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a su familia, a quienes amaba más allá de las palabras, así como a sus amigos y fans”.

Jay Briscoe showed me respect and love when everyone told me he wouldn't. If you knew Jay, you knew he would uplift everyone in that locker room regardless of whatever world they came to wrestling from. The best. Rest easy, brother. — EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 18, 2023

“Jay Briscoe me mostró respeto y amor cuando todos me dijeron que no lo haría. Si conocías a Jay, sabías que animaría a todos en ese vestidor, sin importar el mundo del que vinieran a luchar. Lo mejor. Descansa tranquilo, hermano”.

Rest in Peace Jay Briscoe! A pioneer of Tag Team wrestling & a absolute gem of a person! Rest well! — Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) January 18, 2023

“¡Descansa en paz Jay Briscoe! ¡Un pionero de la lucha por equipos y una auténtica joya de persona! ¡Descansa bien!”

Rest in Peace, Jay Briscoe 🙏🏻 — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) January 18, 2023

“Descansa en paz, Jay Briscoe”.

RIP Jay 🙏🏼 prayers & love going out to all — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) January 18, 2023

“Descansa en paz, Jay. Amor y oraciones para todos”.

Quality man that we lost. So very heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to all his loved ones. 💔 — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) January 18, 2023

“Hombre de calidad el que perdimos. Muy desgarrador. Mi más sentido pésame para todos sus seres queridos. 💔”.