WWE lamenta la la muerte de Jay Briscoe

En el momento de una desgracia no hay rivalidades en la lucha libre y este martes 17 de enero, pues en WWE lamentaron la muerte de Jay Brisco, quien fuera parte de ROH.

Durante la transmisión de NXT, los comentaristas Vic Joseph y Booker T se enteraron de la muerte del luchador, quien falleció en un accidente de tránsito. Por tal motivo mandaron un mensaje de apoyo a su familia.

Jay Briscoe was just mentioned on #WWENXT Professional wrestling is a family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5rcrWRgHf — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 18, 2023

► Triple H y otras estrellas lamentaron la muerte de Jay Briscoe

Por su parte, el Jefe de Contenido de WWE, Triple H, también mando un mensaje, de pésame a la familia y amigos del luchador, además de reconocer su calidad.

“Un artista increíble que creó una conexión profunda con los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo. Mis condolencias a la familia y amigos de Jay Briscoe”.

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

Otras figuras de la empresa también mandaron sus condolencias.

“No tengo las palabras en este momento para transmitir adecuadamente mi dolor. Amo a Jay y Mark Briscoe. Siempre tengo. No estaría aquí sin ellos. Tengo mucha suerte de haber compartido el ring y compartido tantas risas con Jay Briscoe y estoy muy triste de saber que nada volverá a suceder. DEP mi amigo”.

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

“Descanse en Paz Jay Briscoe”

RIP Jay Briscoe — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) January 18, 2023

“Mis oraciones están con Jay Briscoe y su familia esta noche”.

My prayers are with Jay Briscoe and his family tonight. 😔 https://t.co/fj0JtBhyLN — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 18, 2023

“Siento mucho lo de Jay Briscoe. A todos mis amigos que estaban cerca de él, a todos sus fanáticos y a su familia, les envío mucha fuerza y amor”.

I’m so sorry to hear about Jay Briscoe. To all my friends who were close to him, to all his fans, and to his family, I’m sending you so much strength and love. ❤️ #DemBoys — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 18, 2023

“No interactué mucho con él, pero al conocer a Jay instantáneamente entendí algo sobre él… su familia era todo para él. Todo el amor del mundo para ellos esta noche”.

I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2023

“Descansa en paz Jay. Todos los días mi hermano. Te voy a echar de menos”.

Rest In Peace Jay 🕊

Every single day mi brother 😭💔🥺

I’m gonna miss you pic.twitter.com/TxkFK0YJPN — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) January 18, 2023

“Los amo chicos a todos ustedes”