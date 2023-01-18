WWE lamenta la la muerte de Jay Briscoe

En el momento de una desgracia no hay rivalidades en la lucha libre y este martes 17 de enero, pues en WWE lamentaron la muerte de Jay Brisco, quien fuera parte de ROH.

Durante la transmisión de NXT, los comentaristas Vic Joseph y Booker T se enteraron de la muerte del luchador, quien falleció en un accidente de tránsito. Por tal motivo mandaron un mensaje de apoyo a su familia.

►  Triple H y otras estrellas lamentaron la muerte de Jay Briscoe

Por su parte, el Jefe de Contenido de WWE, Triple H, también mando un mensaje, de pésame a la familia y amigos del luchador, además de reconocer su calidad.

“Un artista increíble que creó una conexión profunda con los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo. Mis condolencias a la familia y amigos de Jay Briscoe”.

Otras figuras de la empresa también mandaron sus condolencias.

“No tengo las palabras en este momento para transmitir adecuadamente mi dolor. Amo a Jay y Mark Briscoe. Siempre tengo. No estaría aquí sin ellos. Tengo mucha suerte de haber compartido el ring y compartido tantas risas con Jay Briscoe y estoy muy triste de saber que nada volverá a suceder. DEP mi amigo”.

“Descanse en Paz Jay Briscoe”

“Mis oraciones están con Jay Briscoe y su familia esta noche”.

“Siento mucho lo de Jay Briscoe. A todos mis amigos que estaban cerca de él, a todos sus fanáticos y a su familia, les envío mucha fuerza y amor”.

“No interactué mucho con él, pero al conocer a Jay instantáneamente entendí algo sobre él… su familia era todo para él. Todo el amor del mundo para ellos esta noche”.

“Descansa en paz Jay. Todos los días mi hermano. Te voy a echar de menos”.

“Los amo chicos a todos ustedes”

 

