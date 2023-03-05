New South HOSS Tournament | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento New South HOSS Tournament de la compañía New South Pro Wrestling celebrado el 3 de marzo de 2023 en Singin’ River Brewing Company en Florence, Alabama, Estados Unidos.
🚨🚨🚨 OFFICIAL FLYER REVEAL 🚨🚨🚨#HOSS2023 comes to you Friday March 3rd & Saturday March 4th from @singinriver in Florence, Alabama.
Tickets and VIP packages available now. pic.twitter.com/pOzkwqCs0q
— New South Pro Wrestling (@NewSouth_PW) February 15, 2023
> New South HOSS Tournament
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Hunter Drake venció a Marcus Dylan
- Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Donnie Primetime venció a Rolando Pérez
- Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Channing Thomas venció a Vinny Pacífico
- Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Brogan Finlay venció a Martin Stone
- Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Myron Reed venció a Alec Price
- Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Warhorse venció a Stunt Marshall
- Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Dillon McQueen venció a Kylie Alexa
- Campeonato de Parejas New South: Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) vencieron a Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) para ganar el título
A continuación, vemos algunas imágenes de los mismos:
Spanish fly on the figures!! New champs @NewSouth_PW pic.twitter.com/FzfylCUS2Y
— Ronette Pulaski (@FIR3WALKWITM3) March 4, 2023
THIS IS HOW YOU WELCOME @JPWARHORSE TO ALA FUCKING BAMA #HOSS2023 pic.twitter.com/bAdFEeXF5g
— Fight Boyz! (@FightBoyzShow) March 4, 2023
Night one of #Hoss2023 @NewSouth_PW was absolutely INCREDIBLE!!! I can’t pick a match of the night bc they all were!!!! Just look at @kevinryanBDED from the top of the ladder onto @Tyler_Matrix and @THELoganJames1 🤯🪧🖤🧡🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ch9feKYxc
— CιɳԃყLσυBσσ (@cindycoburn18) March 4, 2023
There is nothing that brings me more joy at @NewSouth_PW than calling @PRIMETIMEMESD1 a piece of shit #HOSS2023 pic.twitter.com/m2UNp7wRFE
— Fight Boyz! (@FightBoyzShow) March 4, 2023
Thank you for everything this #HOSS2023 weekend @NewSouth_PW – especially for this slap from @CamronCRogers to Donnie @PRIMETIMEMESD1 😂🪧🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/Udl3PN8Bz0
— CιɳԃყLσυBσσ (@cindycoburn18) March 5, 2023
