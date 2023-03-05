New South HOSS Tournament | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento New South HOSS Tournament de la compañía New South Pro Wrestling celebrado el 3 de marzo de 2023 en Singin’ River Brewing Company en Florence, Alabama, Estados Unidos.

🚨🚨🚨 OFFICIAL FLYER REVEAL 🚨🚨🚨#HOSS2023 comes to you Friday March 3rd & Saturday March 4th from @singinriver in Florence, Alabama.

Tickets and VIP packages available now. pic.twitter.com/pOzkwqCs0q

— New South Pro Wrestling (@NewSouth_PW) February 15, 2023