New South HOSS Tournament | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento New South HOSS Tournament de la compañía New South Pro Wrestling celebrado el 3 de marzo de 2023 en Singin’ River Brewing Company en Florence, Alabama, Estados Unidos.

> New South HOSS Tournament

Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Hunter Drake venció a Marcus Dylan
  • Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Donnie Primetime venció a Rolando Pérez
  • Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Channing Thomas venció a Vinny Pacífico
  • Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Brogan Finlay venció a Martin Stone
  • Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Myron Reed venció a Alec Price
  • Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Warhorse venció a Stunt Marshall
  • Heart Of The Southern Sixteen Tournament 2023 – Primera Ronda: Dillon McQueen venció a Kylie Alexa
  • Campeonato de Parejas New South: Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) vencieron a Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) para ganar el título

A continuación, vemos algunas imágenes de los mismos:

