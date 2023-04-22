Game Changer Wrestling es una de las promociones independientes más populares de la lucha libre actual así como también una de las que mayor crecimiento ha tenido en los últimos años. Con la calidad luchística como estandarte, todo un abanico de tipos de combates, desde puro altos vuelos hasta la absoluta violencia, contando además con grandes nombres del negocio de los encordados, se han ganado un hueco entre lo mejor del panorama. Hoy disfrutamos nuevamente de su producto con el evento Into The Light que tuvo lugar ayer en el Center Stage en Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos. Si quieres verlo al completo, puedes hacerlo en FITE.
> GCW Into The Light
- Jimmy Lloyd, Mr Danger, Terry Yaki y Yoya vencieron a Bobby Flaco, Caleb Konley, Donnie Primetime y Hunter Drake
- Adam Priest venció a Brogan Finlay
- Shigehiro Irie venció a Cole Radrick
- Tony Deppen venció a Bryan Keith
- Blake Christian venció a Mike Jackson
- Mike Bailey venció a Alex Zayne
- The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) (c) vencieron a The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry y JD Drake)
- Matt Cardona y Steph De Lander vencieron a Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo)
- Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik y Effy) vencieron a Arez, Gringo Loco y Jack Cartwheel
- El Hijo del Vikingo venció a Komander
Conocidos los resultados de los combates, que contaron con luchadores de AEW o IMPACT Wrestling, vamos ahora a ver algunas imágenes del show:
About to open doors at Center Stage in Atlanta for @GCWrestling_ #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/TqYakJCS4u
— Dave Prazak (@DavePrazak) April 21, 2023
Springboard senton bomb from Mr. Danger!#GCWLight @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/lCb1gGFpTj pic.twitter.com/p2rZBG0piS
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 22, 2023
It's showtime Let's Go! #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/0cMnxeWxVq
— Stew Sexton (@Leprechaun6986) April 22, 2023
One-man double Spanish fly onto everybody from @the_hunterdrake!#GCWLight @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/lCb1gGFpTj pic.twitter.com/CxTVQcqsGv
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 22, 2023
IRIE at #GCWLight! pic.twitter.com/nqF4MCYs5J
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) April 22, 2023
.@Tony_Deppen vs. @bountykeith at #GCWLight! pic.twitter.com/Qa0Rguo7vf
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) April 22, 2023
Exploder suplex into the bottom turnbuckle from @bountykeith!#GCWLight @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/lCb1gGFpTj pic.twitter.com/GbH3fNmt6I
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 22, 2023
Cardona & SDL! #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/T5IY8PFqea
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) April 22, 2023
LET'S FUCKIN GOOOO #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/xMhT2RKI7p
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) April 22, 2023
Hahahahaha @TheMattCardona #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/8qNfNXljgq
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) April 22, 2023
Deathmatch king, huh @TheMattCardona #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/bvo7Kx2ZDl
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) April 22, 2023
What a wild ride.#GCWLight @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/jKpGkQGGft
— raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) April 22, 2023
