Game Changer Wrestling es una de las promociones independientes más populares de la lucha libre actual así como también una de las que mayor crecimiento ha tenido en los últimos años. Con la calidad luchística como estandarte, todo un abanico de tipos de combates, desde puro altos vuelos hasta la absoluta violencia, contando además con grandes nombres del negocio de los encordados, se han ganado un hueco entre lo mejor del panorama. Hoy disfrutamos nuevamente de su producto con el evento Into The Light que tuvo lugar ayer en el Center Stage en Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos. Si quieres verlo al completo, puedes hacerlo en FITE.

*TONITE 8PM!* GCW returns to Center Stage in ATLANTA for #GCWLight! Feat:

Vikingo v Komander

Bailey v Zayne

Danger v Starkz

Cardona/SDL v Macizos

East West Express v Work Horseman

Thrussy v Team Gringo

Keith v Deppen

Shig v Cole

Blake v Jackson

+more! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/77pMtHZrvq — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 21, 2023

> GCW Into The Light

Jimmy Lloyd, Mr Danger, Terry Yaki y Yoya vencieron a Bobby Flaco, Caleb Konley, Donnie Primetime y Hunter Drake

Adam Priest venció a Brogan Finlay

Shigehiro Irie venció a Cole Radrick

Tony Deppen venció a Bryan Keith

Blake Christian venció a Mike Jackson

Mike Bailey venció a Alex Zayne

The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) (c) vencieron a The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry y JD Drake)

Matt Cardona y Steph De Lander vencieron a Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo)

Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik y Effy) vencieron a Arez, Gringo Loco y Jack Cartwheel

El Hijo del Vikingo venció a Komander

Conocidos los resultados de los combates, que contaron con luchadores de AEW o IMPACT Wrestling, vamos ahora a ver algunas imágenes del show:

About to open doors at Center Stage in Atlanta for @GCWrestling_ #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/TqYakJCS4u — Dave Prazak (@DavePrazak) April 21, 2023

También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta semana en las grandes compañías luchísticas: