Game Changer Wrestling es una de las promociones independientes más populares de la lucha libre actual así como también una de las que mayor crecimiento ha tenido en los últimos años. Con la calidad luchística como estandarte, todo un abanico de tipos de combates, desde puro altos vuelos hasta la absoluta violencia, contando además con grandes nombres del negocio de los encordados, se han ganado un hueco entre lo mejor del panorama. Hoy disfrutamos nuevamente de su producto con el evento Into The Light que tuvo lugar ayer en el Center Stage en Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos. Si quieres verlo al completo, puedes hacerlo en FITE.

> GCW Into The Light 

  • Jimmy Lloyd, Mr Danger, Terry Yaki y Yoya vencieron a Bobby Flaco, Caleb Konley, Donnie Primetime y Hunter Drake
  • Adam Priest venció a Brogan Finlay
  • Shigehiro Irie venció a Cole Radrick
  • Tony Deppen venció a Bryan Keith
  • Blake Christian venció a Mike Jackson
  • Mike Bailey venció a Alex Zayne
  • The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) (c) vencieron a The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry y JD Drake)
  • Matt Cardona y Steph De Lander vencieron a Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo)
  • Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik y Effy) vencieron a Arez, Gringo Loco y Jack Cartwheel
  • El Hijo del Vikingo venció a Komander

Conocidos los resultados de los combates, que contaron con luchadores de AEW o IMPACT Wrestling, vamos ahora a ver algunas imágenes del show:

También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta semana en las grandes compañías luchísticas:

