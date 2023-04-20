Joey Janela, fuera de los próximos shows de GCW

Joey Janela iba a luchar en los dos eventos que Game Changer Wrestling realizará este próximo fin de semana, GCW Into The Light y GCW Scene Of The Crime. Lamentablemente, no se encuentra bien físicamente para hacerlo, como da a conocer en una reciente publicación en redes sociales. Entendemos que se lastimó durante la lucha de tercias a muerte Falls Count Anywhere Scramble Bunkhouse Street Fight en la queunió fuerzas a Sanshiro Takagi y Takeshi Masada para vencer a Eruption (Hideki Okatani y Yukio Sakaguchi) y Antonio Honda en DDT Max Bump Tour 2023 In Shinjuku el 15 de abril. El 21 de abril iba a luchar con Bryan Keith y el 22 con Komander, defendiendo el Campeonato Extremo GCW.

Hey guys unfortunately I’m not gonna be able to Wrestle at @GCWrestling_ this weekend. The burn on my arm is only getting worse, since it’s on a joint the flexibility on my left arm is severely limited. I will be going to a hospital later. I will still be in ATL & Orlando please…

“Hola, chicos, lamentablemente no podré luchar en GCW este fin de semana. La quemadura en mi brazo solo está empeorando, ya que está en una articulación, la flexibilidad de mi brazo izquierdo está severamente limitada. Iré a un hospital más tarde. ¡Todavía estaré en ATL y Orlando, por favor apóyenme en mi mesa de mercadería!”.

