Falleció Jerry Jarrett, padre de Jeff Jarrett e importante promotor
La lucha libre está de luto. Jerry Jarrett, un importante promotor de la lucha libre en Estados Unidos y padre del integrante del Salón de la Fama de WWE, Jeff Jarrett, falleció a los 80 años de edad.
Aunque a la familia aún no ha hecho ningún comentario al respecto, Dutch Mantell y la cuenta oficial de NWA, dieron a conocer la lamentable noticia.
“TRISTES NOTICIAS: Estoy escuchando informes de que mi amigo y promotor de reservas / promotor de mucho tiempo, Jerry Jarrett, murió esta mañana en TN. Lo vi por última vez el año pasado cuando hicimos el show de VICE THE TERRITORIES en Atlanta. Booker muy creativo. Condolencias a Jeff/Deborah y la familia Jarrett“, comentó Dutch.
“La familia NWA se entristece al enterarse del fallecimiento del legendario Jerry Jarrett. Una parte muy importante del negocio de la lucha libre profesional, enviamos nuestras condolencias a su familia, amigos y fanáticos“.
► Jerry Jarrett fue un importante promotor en Estados Unidos
Por muchos años, Jerry promovió la lucha libre en la unión americana, en 1977 creó Continental Wrestling Association (CWA), donde tuvo talentos como Jerry Lawler, Terry Funk, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Randy Savagey varios más.
Más adelante fusionó este marca en 1989 con World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) para crear la United States Wrestling Association (USWA). Después de varios años trabajando con esta empresa, vendió sus aciones a Jerry Lawler y Larry Burton.
En 2002, junto a su hijo Jeff Jarrett fundó TNA, aunque poco tiempo después vendió la mayoría de sus acciones. Abandonó la empresa a finales de 2005.
Jerry fue luchador, árbitro y promotor, siendo reconocido por su labor especialmente fuera del ring.
