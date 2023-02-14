Falleció Jerry Jarrett, padre de Jeff Jarrett e importante promotor

La lucha libre está de luto. Jerry Jarrett, un importante promotor de la lucha libre en Estados Unidos y padre del integrante del Salón de la Fama de WWE, Jeff Jarrett, falleció a los 80 años de edad.

Aunque a la familia aún no ha hecho ningún comentario al respecto, Dutch Mantell y la cuenta oficial de NWA, dieron a conocer la lamentable noticia.

SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. https://t.co/CYOguhr5KY

— — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 14, 2023