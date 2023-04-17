WWE Live en El Paso, Texas (16/4) | Resultados e imágenes

WWE estuvo el 16 de abril de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Don Haskins Cente en El Paso, Texas, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> WWE Live en El Paso, Texas (16/4)

  • Cody Rhodes salió al escenario para anunciar que no estaba médicamente apto para luchar. Los tres miembros de Imperium aparecieron para atacarlo pero Matt Riddle y Kevin Owens lo salvaron. Cody Rhodes dijo después que no le importaba no tener el alta médica, que iba a luchar de todas maneras.
  • Dominik Mysterio venció a Santos Escobar
  • Braun Strowman y Ricochet vencieron a The Viking Raiders (Erik y Ivar)
  • The Miz lanzó un desafío abierto
  • Shinsuke Nakamura venció a The Miz
  • Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Bobby Lashley venció a Austin Theory por descalificación, así que no ganó el título
  • Piper Niven venció a Chelsea Green y Shotzi para ser añadida a la lucha por el Campeonato Femenil Raw
  • Campeonato Femenil RawBianca Belair venció a Asuka y Piper Niven
  • Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle y Kevin Owens vencieron a Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser y Giovanni Vinci)

