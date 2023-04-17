WWE estuvo el 16 de abril de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Don Haskins Cente en El Paso, Texas, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
#wweElPaso GRACIAS VIVA LA RAZA!!! 👊🏽☠️❤️🔥#LWO4Life pic.twitter.com/s4NsGa4U4c
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) April 17, 2023
The WWE Universe missed hearing @ShinsukeN’s music! #WWEElPaso pic.twitter.com/oe5ml088mw
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2023
> WWE Live en El Paso, Texas (16/4)
- Cody Rhodes salió al escenario para anunciar que no estaba médicamente apto para luchar. Los tres miembros de Imperium aparecieron para atacarlo pero Matt Riddle y Kevin Owens lo salvaron. Cody Rhodes dijo después que no le importaba no tener el alta médica, que iba a luchar de todas maneras.
- Dominik Mysterio venció a Santos Escobar
- Braun Strowman y Ricochet vencieron a The Viking Raiders (Erik y Ivar)
- The Miz lanzó un desafío abierto
- Shinsuke Nakamura venció a The Miz
- Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Bobby Lashley venció a Austin Theory por descalificación, así que no ganó el título
- Piper Niven venció a Chelsea Green y Shotzi para ser añadida a la lucha por el Campeonato Femenil Raw
- Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair venció a Asuka y Piper Niven
- Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle y Kevin Owens vencieron a Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser y Giovanni Vinci)
Tabasco Shirt ✅
World’s Biggest Chile Pepper ✅#WWEElPaso….getting there ⏱ pic.twitter.com/srfGldvwCX
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) April 16, 2023
While they’re at Coachella, I’m stuck in New Mexico & Texas entertaining these normies… Life is unfair 💔#WWEElPaso #WWERioRancho @WWE pic.twitter.com/PUGChzTMOP
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 16, 2023
“El Paso Table” #WWEElPaso pic.twitter.com/P73f2mtViU
— Slade (@_issaiah) April 17, 2023
The last thing I saw before I became one of the luckiest people on Earth. Thank you @CodyRhodes #WWEElPaso pic.twitter.com/eiDJScJsT0
— 🤷🏽♂️ (@imuncultured) April 17, 2023
Definitely the highlight of my night at #WWEElPaso! I hadn’t seen the Miz live in 7 YEARS! This was an early birthday treat for sure! I was one of the few who cheered for him! I love this guy!! 😭🤩🫶
.@mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/vJ7y8obs5i
— Savannah Garcia (@Y2Garcia_) April 17, 2023
They really LOVE this Cody Rhodes guy!!!! #wweelpaso pic.twitter.com/TpnCeGQpdx
— Frank 😐 (@SirWeaselton) April 17, 2023
So, El Paso Tx… what do you guys wanna talk about? @CodyRhodes #WWEElPaso pic.twitter.com/7owc9wwEoF
— Rodri (@rodrimg1996_sy) April 17, 2023
WE WANT TABLES! Thank you @CodyRhodes for setting up the table and texas forgives you, apology accepted 😆 @FightOwensFight #WWEElPaso #thankyou #elpaso pic.twitter.com/o869Ax2y4S
— angel gutierrez (@supaflygtz) April 17, 2023
#WWEElPaso
————
Selling out everything one more at at time, we continue on the next. Book it live, and we’re getting it done. pic.twitter.com/GByRq18gM3
— And onto the next chapter. 𖢖 NOT @CodyRhodes (@AriseMyKingdom) April 17, 2023
¿Sigues habitualmente los house shows de la WWE?
