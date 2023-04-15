WWE NXT estuvo el 14 de abril de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Largo Events Center en Largo, Florida. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.

Es interesante apuntar que Bron Breakker continúa desarrollándose como rudo también en los eventos no televisados, que Rip Fowler y Jagger Reid siguen trabajando en la compañía días después de que se informara de que la habían abandonado, o que en este tipo de shows últimamente solo está en juego el título femenil de equipos.

#NXTLargo No sooner has @CoraJadeWWE dealt with @leasimone__ than she declares herself the strongest of the NXT Women's division. @ValentiFerozWWE rises to the challenge but Cora ducks her and leaves her to face @lolavicewwe instead. pic.twitter.com/TOnbcw05ls

— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 15, 2023