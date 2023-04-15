WWE NXT estuvo el 14 de abril de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Largo Events Center en Largo, Florida. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.
> NXT Live en Largo, Florida (14/4)
- Tyler Bate y Chase U (Andre Chase y Duke Hudson) (con Thea Hail) vencieron a Gallus (Joe Coffey y los Campeones de Parejas NXT, Wolfgang y Mark Coffey)
- Bron Breakker atacó a Chase U
- Cora Jade y Lola Vice venció a Valentina Feroz y una luchadora desconocida
- Oba Femi venció a Dante Chen
- Sol Ruca y Dani Palmer vencieron a Lash Legend y Jakara Jackson
- Boa y Diamond Mine (The Creed Brothers e Ivy Nile) vencieron a The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler y Jagger Reid)
- Campeonato Femenil de Parejas NXT: Isla Dawn y Alba Fyre vencieron a Katana Chance y Kayden Carter para retener el título
- Apollo Crews venció a Eddy Thorpe
- El Campeón NXT, Carmelo Hayes, y Trick Williams vencieron a Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince y Kit Wilson)
Es interesante apuntar que Bron Breakker continúa desarrollándose como rudo también en los eventos no televisados, que Rip Fowler y Jagger Reid siguen trabajando en la compañía días después de que se informara de que la habían abandonado, o que en este tipo de shows últimamente solo está en juego el título femenil de equipos.
