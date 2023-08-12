Resultados de NXT Live (11/8): ¡No lo verás en TV!

NXT Live

WWE NXT estuvo ayer 11 de agosto de 2023 celebrando un house show en la arena Sanford Civic Center en Sanford, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

► NXT Live (11/8)

  • Edris Enofe def. Luca Crusifino
  • Dani Palmer def. Izzy Dame
  • Bronco Nima & Lucien Price def. Big Boa & Dante Chen
  • Trick Williams def. Dijak by DQ.
  • Eddy Thorpe saves Trick Williams.
  • Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez def. Karmen Petrovic & Valentina Feroz
  • Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, & Wolfgang def. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Eddy Thorpe
  • Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne
  • Tyler Bate & Tavion Heights def. Damon Kemp & Myles Borne
  • Gigi Dolin def Kiana James
  • NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) def. Andre Chase

Estos eventos locales no son especialmente interesantes, empezando porque no tienen apenas relación con lo que ocurre en televisión, no obstante, por esa misma razón lo que sucede en ellos mayoritariamente no ocurre en los programas semanales de la marca amarilla, como ocurre con los WWE Live del main roster.

De hecho, en muchas ocasiones sirven para preparar luchas e historias que van a ocurrir en pantalla. Podríamos tomar así el Trick Williams versus Dijak pues este segundo está buscando el Campeonato WWE de Carmelo Hayes. Aunque en realidad la mano derecha del monarca se encuentra rivalizando con Ilja Dragunov.

Así mismo, estas veladas sirven para probar a las Superstars que están dando sus primeros pasos o para que quienes están un poco más avanzados y ya están realizando apariciones televisadas ganen experiencia. Dicho esto, vamos ahora con algunas fotos y videos de lo ocurrido esta pasada noche con estos luchadores y luchadoras.

