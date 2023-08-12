Resultados de NXT Live (11/8): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE NXT estuvo ayer 11 de agosto de 2023 celebrando un house show en la arena Sanford Civic Center en Sanford, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

► NXT Live (11/8)

Edris Enofe def. Luca Crusifino

Dani Palmer def. Izzy Dame

Bronco Nima & Lucien Price def. Big Boa & Dante Chen

Trick Williams def. Dijak by DQ.

Eddy Thorpe saves Trick Williams.

Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez def. Karmen Petrovic & Valentina Feroz

Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, & Wolfgang def. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Eddy Thorpe

Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne

Tyler Bate & Tavion Heights def. Damon Kemp & Myles Borne

Gigi Dolin def Kiana James

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) def. Andre Chase

Estos eventos locales no son especialmente interesantes, empezando porque no tienen apenas relación con lo que ocurre en televisión, no obstante, por esa misma razón lo que sucede en ellos mayoritariamente no ocurre en los programas semanales de la marca amarilla, como ocurre con los WWE Live del main roster.

De hecho, en muchas ocasiones sirven para preparar luchas e historias que van a ocurrir en pantalla. Podríamos tomar así el Trick Williams versus Dijak pues este segundo está buscando el Campeonato WWE de Carmelo Hayes. Aunque en realidad la mano derecha del monarca se encuentra rivalizando con Ilja Dragunov.

Así mismo, estas veladas sirven para probar a las Superstars que están dando sus primeros pasos o para que quienes están un poco más avanzados y ya están realizando apariciones televisadas ganen experiencia. Dicho esto, vamos ahora con algunas fotos y videos de lo ocurrido esta pasada noche con estos luchadores y luchadoras.

Gallus Boys VS Hank and Tank and Eddie #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/rcZuu3UByO — Ajstylesfan_2007 (@ajstylesfan2007) August 12, 2023

#NXTSanford When @Carmelo_WWE locks @AndreChaseWWE in a submission, @theahail_wwe tries to throw in the towel, as Andre did for her at the Great American Bash. In the commotion, @Carmelo_WWE emerges triumphant! pic.twitter.com/TokQicetkR — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023

#NXTSanford @theahail_wwe manages to summon the ferocity she's shown in the past to trap @jacyjaynewwe in the kimura lock for the win! But then it's right back to being mopey. Don't leave @sixftfiiiiive hanging! pic.twitter.com/GoUQXO7J1r — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023

#NXTSanford @karmen_wwe got some experience in a tag match full of lovely Latinas! In lieu of @YulisaLeon_wwe, she and the feisty @ValentiFerozWWE came up short against @lolavicewwe and @elektralopezwwe. pic.twitter.com/xdDV5ul1PK — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023

#NXTSanford We, the jury, find the Bumbling Barrister, @LucaCrusifino, not guilty of having the ability to defeat @Edris_Enofe. pic.twitter.com/r90yn366WP — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023

#NXTSanford When the indomitable @DijakWWE uses all his strength to defeat @_trickwilliams and it's still not enough, he makes makeshift knuckles out of his belt and brings the proceedings to a halt, losing by DQ but dispatching the official and going for a chair… pic.twitter.com/Sn7OpxwIDB — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023