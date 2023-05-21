Recapitulación del evento GCW The Way I Am: Un choque épico por el Campeonato Ultraviolento electriza a los fanáticos

Los fanáticos de Game Changer Wrestling aún no han salido de su asombro después de haber disfrutado esta pasada noche del evento GCW The Way I Am, que pudo verse tanto en vivo en el Harpo’s Theatre en Detroit, Michigan, como también a través de FITE. Para más detalles antes de pasar a los resultados e imágenes de la velada, Dave Prazak, Emil Jay y Nick Gage fueron los comentaristas de la misma, que contó con la presencia, como es costumbre, de reconocidos luchadores independientes como Joey Janela u otros que trabajan en compañías de renombre como Nick Wayne de AEW o The Motor City Machine Guns de IMPACT. Esta es también una de las muchas cualidades de la cada vez más notoria promoción nacida en 1999 en Nueva Jersey.

> Recapitulación del evento GCW The Way I Am

  • Joey Janela venció a Karam
  • Breyer Wellington venció a Charles Mason por descalificación
  • Campeonato de Parejas GCW: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) (c) vencieron a Los Macizos (Cíclope & Miedo Extremo) y The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley y Chris Sabin)
  • Death Match: Mance Warner venció a Tommy Vendetta
  • Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch venció a Crazy King
  • Lucha Scramble: Cole Radrick venció a Alec Price, August Matthews, Caleb Konley y Davey Bang
  • Blake Christian venció a Effy
  • Campeonato Mundial GCW: Masha Slamovich (c) venció a Allysin Kay, LuFisto, Maki Itoh y Shazza McKenzie en un Scramble Match
  • Campeonato Ultraviolento GCW: Rina Yamashita (c) venció a Jimmy Lloyd

