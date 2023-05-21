Los fanáticos de Game Changer Wrestling aún no han salido de su asombro después de haber disfrutado esta pasada noche del evento GCW The Way I Am, que pudo verse tanto en vivo en el Harpo’s Theatre en Detroit, Michigan, como también a través de FITE. Para más detalles antes de pasar a los resultados e imágenes de la velada, Dave Prazak, Emil Jay y Nick Gage fueron los comentaristas de la misma, que contó con la presencia, como es costumbre, de reconocidos luchadores independientes como Joey Janela u otros que trabajan en compañías de renombre como Nick Wayne de AEW o The Motor City Machine Guns de IMPACT. Esta es también una de las muchas cualidades de la cada vez más notoria promoción nacida en 1999 en Nueva Jersey.
*TONITE 8PM*
Rina Yamashita and Jimmy Lloyd get Ultraviolent at #GCWTheWay in Detroit!
Plus:
6Way GCW World Title Match
East West v MCMG v Macizos
Effy v Blake
Janela v Ninja
JWM v Crazy King
Mance v Vendetta
Nick F'N Gage
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/1SRc9e6Wms
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 20, 2023
> Recapitulación del evento GCW The Way I Am
- Joey Janela venció a Karam
- Breyer Wellington venció a Charles Mason por descalificación
- Campeonato de Parejas GCW: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) (c) vencieron a Los Macizos (Cíclope & Miedo Extremo) y The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley y Chris Sabin)
- Death Match: Mance Warner venció a Tommy Vendetta
- Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch venció a Crazy King
- Lucha Scramble: Cole Radrick venció a Alec Price, August Matthews, Caleb Konley y Davey Bang
- Blake Christian venció a Effy
- Campeonato Mundial GCW: Masha Slamovich (c) venció a Allysin Kay, LuFisto, Maki Itoh y Shazza McKenzie en un Scramble Match
- Campeonato Ultraviolento GCW: Rina Yamashita (c) venció a Jimmy Lloyd
Missile dropkick through the tubes! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/wtGKSM9fgz
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 21, 2023
!Los Macizos invadiendo #GCW! @ciclopeoriginal @Miedo_Xtrem y Crazy King. #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/xDm0wy7Dvt
— El Face Genérico 2.0 (@FaceGenerico) May 21, 2023
Great night at @GCWrestling_ #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/Aj6s6rOnXr
— Scott (@breedlovescott) May 21, 2023
Women fighting for the GCW Championship. This literally is game changing!!! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/QWewig1X8Q
— Peter QuiLL (@WadeiLLson) May 21, 2023
Hell of a main event, long live GCW and see yall tomorrow #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/ywNAYeTI4g
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 21, 2023
Today was my first 5-way title match. I lost but it was a lot of fun! MDK ALL F'N DAY! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/9sQ23T2Iip
— 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) May 21, 2023
IT'S MDK ALL FUCKIN DAY. #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/TF74OkD8uR
— S T Ξ V Ξ (@HurricaneStiz) May 21, 2023
Fuck, RIP Effy. #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/UruwujtbGy
— S T Ξ V Ξ (@HurricaneStiz) May 21, 2023
MAIN EVENT TIME #GCWTHEWAY pic.twitter.com/ssu8gyB3iF
— S T Ξ V Ξ (@HurricaneStiz) May 21, 2023
