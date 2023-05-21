Los fanáticos de Game Changer Wrestling aún no han salido de su asombro después de haber disfrutado esta pasada noche del evento GCW The Way I Am, que pudo verse tanto en vivo en el Harpo’s Theatre en Detroit, Michigan, como también a través de FITE. Para más detalles antes de pasar a los resultados e imágenes de la velada, Dave Prazak, Emil Jay y Nick Gage fueron los comentaristas de la misma, que contó con la presencia, como es costumbre, de reconocidos luchadores independientes como Joey Janela u otros que trabajan en compañías de renombre como Nick Wayne de AEW o The Motor City Machine Guns de IMPACT. Esta es también una de las muchas cualidades de la cada vez más notoria promoción nacida en 1999 en Nueva Jersey.

*TONITE 8PM* Rina Yamashita and Jimmy Lloyd get Ultraviolent at #GCWTheWay in Detroit! Plus:

6Way GCW World Title Match

East West v MCMG v Macizos

Effy v Blake

Janela v Ninja

JWM v Crazy King

Mance v Vendetta

Nick F'N Gage

+more! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/1SRc9e6Wms — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 20, 2023

> Recapitulación del evento GCW The Way I Am

Joey Janela venció a Karam

Breyer Wellington venció a Charles Mason por descalificación

Campeonato de Parejas GCW : The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) (c) vencieron a Los Macizos (Cíclope & Miedo Extremo) y The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley y Chris Sabin)

: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) (c) vencieron a Los Macizos (Cíclope & Miedo Extremo) y The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley y Chris Sabin) Death Match : Mance Warner venció a Tommy Vendetta

: Mance Warner venció a Tommy Vendetta Death Match : John Wayne Murdoch venció a Crazy King

: John Wayne Murdoch venció a Crazy King Lucha Scramble : Cole Radrick venció a Alec Price, August Matthews, Caleb Konley y Davey Bang

: Cole Radrick venció a Alec Price, August Matthews, Caleb Konley y Davey Bang Blake Christian venció a Effy

Campeonato Mundial GCW : Masha Slamovich (c) venció a Allysin Kay, LuFisto, Maki Itoh y Shazza McKenzie en un Scramble Match

: Masha Slamovich (c) venció a Allysin Kay, LuFisto, Maki Itoh y Shazza McKenzie en un Scramble Match Campeonato Ultraviolento GCW: Rina Yamashita (c) venció a Jimmy Lloyd

Women fighting for the GCW Championship. This literally is game changing!!! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/QWewig1X8Q — Peter QuiLL (@WadeiLLson) May 21, 2023

Hell of a main event, long live GCW and see yall tomorrow #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/ywNAYeTI4g — 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 21, 2023

Today was my first 5-way title match. I lost but it was a lot of fun! MDK ALL F'N DAY! #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/9sQ23T2Iip — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) May 21, 2023

IT'S MDK ALL FUCKIN DAY. #GCWTheWay pic.twitter.com/TF74OkD8uR — S T Ξ V Ξ (@HurricaneStiz) May 21, 2023

MAIN EVENT TIME #GCWTHEWAY pic.twitter.com/ssu8gyB3iF — S T Ξ V Ξ (@HurricaneStiz) May 21, 2023

