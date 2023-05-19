Aunque Trinity disputara oficialmente su primer encuentro como gladiadora de Impact, esto no fue el estelar del show. A cambio, los próximos seis aspirantes a una oportunidad al título mundial varonil de la compañía cerraron la velada.

► Resultados Impact Wrestling – Gisele Shaw quiere sentir el “GLOW”

[The Design (Deaner y Kon) (con Angels) derrotó a Johnny Swinger y Zicky Dice en Before The Impact]

Trey Miguel derrotó a Laredo Kid. Tras el combate, Chris Sabin confrontó a Miguel.

Jai Vidal le dijo a Trinity que el “selfie” que se hicieron la semana pasada no gustó a Gisele Shaw. Trinity respondió que si Shaw tenía algún problema, podría enfrentarla en Under Siege.

Jason Hotch (con John Skylar) derrotó a Ace Austin (con Chris Bey).

Steve Maclin confirmó alianza con Champagne Singh y Shera.

Jordynne Grace y Alisha Edwards tuvieron confrontación entre bastidores.

Gisele Shaw aceptó la propuesta de Trinity. Habrá mano a mano en Under Siege.