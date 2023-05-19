Aunque Trinity disputara oficialmente su primer encuentro como gladiadora de Impact, esto no fue el estelar del show. A cambio, los próximos seis aspirantes a una oportunidad al título mundial varonil de la compañía cerraron la velada.
[The Design (Deaner y Kon) (con Angels) derrotó a Johnny Swinger y Zicky Dice en Before The Impact]
- Trey Miguel derrotó a Laredo Kid. Tras el combate, Chris Sabin confrontó a Miguel.
- Jai Vidal le dijo a Trinity que el “selfie” que se hicieron la semana pasada no gustó a Gisele Shaw. Trinity respondió que si Shaw tenía algún problema, podría enfrentarla en Under Siege.
- Jason Hotch (con John Skylar) derrotó a Ace Austin (con Chris Bey).
- Steve Maclin confirmó alianza con Champagne Singh y Shera.
- Jordynne Grace y Alisha Edwards tuvieron confrontación entre bastidores.
- Gisele Shaw aceptó la propuesta de Trinity. Habrá mano a mano en Under Siege.
- Shera rompió un par de bloques sobre la espalda de PCO.
- Jody Threat derrotó a Sierra (esta hizo su debut en Impact).
- Se descubrió que Dango fue el misterioso atacante que puso fuera de circulación a Santino Marella.
- Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham y Yuya Uemura derrotaron a Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards y Moose.
