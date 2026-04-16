La otra «WrestleMania Week 2026»: 10 shows a seguir

Los días más candentes para la industria luchística han llegado. WWE desembarca por segundo año consecutivo en Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) para presentar, además de las dos jornadas de WrestleMania 42, los correspondientes episodios semanales de Friday Night SmackDown y Monday Night Raw, amén de otras citas no competitivas, conformando un carrusel que desfilará por La Ciudad del Pecado hasta el próximo lunes.

Pero como de costumbre, el alma de la semana serán los eventos ajenos a WWE. Y aunque parece reducirse la presencia del gigante yanqui con respecto al pasado año, al mismo tiempo se reducen ligeramente el número de shows, con un total de 80, media docena menos que en 2025. No obstante, sí que habrá más variedad de promotoras que nunca, principal noticia positiva de 2026.

Así, por tradición, daré cuenta, bajo criterio personal, de las 10 veladas-satélite más destacables de esta «WrestleMania Week».

► La «Sin City» alternativa

[Jueves 16 de abril]

PROGRESS Chapter 193: PROGRESS Las Vegas II

[11 am ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, Hooked On Wrestling TV y TrillerTV]

Ojo: Man Like DeReiss (c) vs. Michael Oku por el Campeonato Mundial PROGRESS; Lio Rush vs. Ethan Allen en primera ronda del Super Strong Style 16 varonil; Mercedes Martinez vs. Emersyn Jayne vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Lena Kross vs. Renee Michelle

🎲💲Updated PROGRESS Chapter 193: Las Vegas II Card💲🎲



PROGRESS Men’s World Championship

Man Like DeReiss accompanied by Brodie Lee Jr defends against Michael Oku accompanied by Amira



PROGRESS Proteus Championship $100,000 Challenge Match

«The Mercenary» Paul Hauser defends… pic.twitter.com/vwZpE6QKgX — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 15, 2026

CMLL at Palms Slam Fest

[3 pm ET, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Blue Panther vs. Último Guerrero; Persephone (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL; Máscara Dorada y Neón vs. Flip Gordon y Capitán Suicida

⌛ 🌎 🎰 CMLL PALMS SLAM FEST

¡La Mejor Lucha Libre del Mundo llega a Las Vegas! No te pierdas este espectacular evento del Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre



📍Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

🗓️ THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026

🕒 3:00 p.m.



🎟️ https://t.co/dMfrLuiai0 pic.twitter.com/JewwVof94r — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 15, 2026

West Coast Pro: West Coast Vs. The World

[7 pm ET, Swan Dive, a posteriori de la celebración del show en YouTube]

Ojo: Dani Luna vs. Senka Akatsuki; Johnnie Robbie (c) vs. Mio Momono por el Campeonato Femenil West Coast Pro; Adam Priest vs. Starboy Charlie

WEST COAST VS THE WORLD



Use code WCVegas15 to get 15% off



On Thursday night, April 16th, The Coast comes back to Vegas one last time.



West Coast vs The World

Thursday, April 16th 2026

630p Doors | 7pm Bell

Las Vegas, NVhttps://t.co/7aLOcJnT2W https://t.co/7aLOcJnT2W pic.twitter.com/Y03mqJEWsf — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) April 14, 2026

FundMeMania Las Vegas

[7:30 pm ET, The Center, a posteriori de la celebración del show en IndependentWrestling.tv]

Ojo: Matt Mako vs. Ethan Allen; Emersyn Jayne vs. Brooke Havok; Ninja Mack vs. Rey Samurai vs. Christian Starr

🎰 Complete card for #FundMeMania of Wrestlemania Weekend.🇺🇸



Thursday April 16th 2026 🗓️



Doors Open 7:00pm / Event 7:30pm ⏰



Parking Free 🚘



Tickets available in Eventbrite 🎟️



FundMeMania https://t.co/80Ffzf56La



Help us with a RT🙏 pic.twitter.com/yRY5LiKHJt — Chairo (@LuchaMemes) April 7, 2026

NJPW: Death Vegas Invitational

[8 pm ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía NJPW WORLD y TrillerTV]

Ojo: Jun Kasai y El Desperado vs. Nick Cage y Matt Tremont vs. Rina Yasmahita y Masashi Takeda; Dragon Kid y Starlight Kid vs. El Phantasmo y Maki Itoh; Daisuke Sasaki y Gedo vs. Joey Janela y Gringo Loco

THURSDAY in Vegas!



Death vegas Invitacional is going to be a wild night on the Strip!



HIGHLY LIMITED Extra seating just opened up! Get the last tix now!https://t.co/CBOSGGJsMT



Where to watch, preview:https://t.co/AQdcPTg0bu#deathvegasinvi pic.twitter.com/oW0x5BZwOb — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 13, 2026

Marvelous Women’s Pro Wrestling

[10:30 pm ET, Swan Dive, a posteriori de la celebración del show en Wrestle Universe]

Ojo: Aja Kong vs. Senka Akatsuki; Sora Ayame vs. Maya World; Spark Rush (Sareee & Takumi Iroha) vs. Mio Momono y Johnnie Robbie

MARVELOUS is coming to the Shooting Star Fest in Las Vegas!!



Thursday April 16th

1030pm

5 Tickets remaining https://t.co/eRCUcmDKZb pic.twitter.com/T9pScexACZ — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) April 14, 2026

[Viernes 17 de abril]

GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break X

[7 pm ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Sandman vs. The Invisible Man (lucha de retiro de Sandman); Joey Janela vs. Brodie Lee Jr.; Atticus Cogar (c) vs. Hayabusa II por el Campeonato Mundial GCW

*Spring Break Update*



its official:



The Final Match:



SANDMAN

vs

INVISIBLE MAN#JJSBX

Friday, April 17th – 7PM

The Horseshoe Las Vegas@collective2025



Get Tix:https://t.co/XIuQlSiieP



Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/12tm7Io68L — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 11, 2026

MLP Multiverse

[8 pm ET, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Hechicero (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham por el Campeonato Mundial del CMLL; Místico, Amazing Red y Máscara Dorada vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz); Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Persephone vs. Shotzi Blackheart por el Campeonato Femenil MLP

The FULL CARD for MLP Multiverse THIS FRIDAY!! What match are you most excited for? Will there be any new champions? Find out on April 17th at The Palms in Las Vegas!



🎟: Tickets @mlpwrestling.com

📺: https://t.co/w8M8qbeG0Z pic.twitter.com/QbBBPn4RQc — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) April 15, 2026

[Sábado 18 de abril]

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 11

[11 am ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Mercedes Martinez vs. Vipress; Mad Dog Connelly vs. Brick Savage; Parrow’s Highway To Hell: The Parade of Punishment Twinks Unleashed

EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch goes LIVE from The Collective on Saturday, April 18 at 11AM!



Feat:

Effy vs ZSJ

Nyla Rose vs Dark Sheik

Mercedes Martinez vs Vipress

Brick Savage vs Mad Dog

plus:

Guest Host COSMO

+more



Tix:https://t.co/3qZt0SMW0s



Watch #EFFYBGB LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/GYGphUIS6u — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 14, 2026

[Domingo 19 de abril]

SPARK Joshi Lady Luck II

[12 pm ET, HyperX Arena, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Hazuki (c) vs. Jada Stone por el Campeonato Mundial SPARK Joshi; Natsupoi vs. Starlight Kid vs. Dani Mo vs. Maya World; AZM y Aleah James vs. Rina y Alexis Lee