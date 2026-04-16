La otra «WrestleMania Week 2026»: 10 shows a seguir

por
Sandman

Los días más candentes para la industria luchística han llegado. WWE desembarca por segundo año consecutivo en Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) para presentar, además de las dos jornadas de WrestleMania 42, los correspondientes episodios semanales de Friday Night SmackDown y Monday Night Raw, amén de otras citas no competitivas, conformando un carrusel que desfilará por La Ciudad del Pecado hasta el próximo lunes.

Pero como de costumbre, el alma de la semana serán los eventos ajenos a WWE. Y aunque parece reducirse la presencia del gigante yanqui con respecto al pasado año, al mismo tiempo se reducen ligeramente el número de shows, con un total de 80, media docena menos que en 2025. No obstante, sí que habrá más variedad de promotoras que nunca, principal noticia positiva de 2026. 

Así, por tradición, daré cuenta, bajo criterio personal, de las 10 veladas-satélite más destacables de esta «WrestleMania Week».

@jedirich_

 

► La «Sin City» alternativa

 

[Jueves 16 de abril]

PROGRESS Chapter 193: PROGRESS Las Vegas II

[11 am ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS, Hooked On Wrestling TV y TrillerTV]

Ojo: Man Like DeReiss (c) vs. Michael Oku por el Campeonato Mundial PROGRESS; Lio Rush vs. Ethan Allen en primera ronda del Super Strong Style 16 varonil; Mercedes Martinez vs. Emersyn Jayne vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Lena Kross vs. Renee Michelle

CMLL at Palms Slam Fest

[3 pm ET, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Blue Panther vs. Último Guerrero; Persephone (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL; Máscara Dorada y Neón vs. Flip Gordon y Capitán Suicida

West Coast Pro: West Coast Vs. The World

[7 pm ET, Swan Dive, a posteriori de la celebración del show en YouTube]

Ojo: Dani Luna vs. Senka Akatsuki; Johnnie Robbie (c) vs. Mio Momono por el Campeonato Femenil West Coast Pro; Adam Priest vs. Starboy Charlie

FundMeMania Las Vegas

[7:30 pm ET, The Center, a posteriori de la celebración del show en IndependentWrestling.tv]

Ojo: Matt Mako vs. Ethan Allen; Emersyn Jayne vs. Brooke Havok; Ninja Mack vs. Rey Samurai vs. Christian Starr

NJPW: Death Vegas Invitational

[8 pm ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía NJPW WORLD y TrillerTV]

Ojo: Jun Kasai y El Desperado vs. Nick Cage y Matt Tremont vs. Rina Yasmahita y Masashi Takeda; Dragon Kid y Starlight Kid vs. El Phantasmo y Maki Itoh; Daisuke Sasaki y Gedo vs. Joey Janela y Gringo Loco

Marvelous Women’s Pro Wrestling

[10:30 pm ET, Swan Dive, a posteriori de la celebración del show en Wrestle Universe]

Ojo: Aja Kong vs. Senka Akatsuki; Sora Ayame vs. Maya World; Spark Rush (Sareee & Takumi Iroha) vs. Mio Momono y Johnnie Robbie

 

 

[Viernes 17 de abril]

GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break X

[7 pm ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Sandman vs. The Invisible Man (lucha de retiro de Sandman); Joey Janela vs. Brodie Lee Jr.; Atticus Cogar (c) vs. Hayabusa II por el Campeonato Mundial GCW

MLP Multiverse

[8 pm ET, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Hechicero (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham por el Campeonato Mundial del CMLL; Místico, Amazing Red y Máscara Dorada vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz); Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Persephone vs. Shotzi Blackheart por el Campeonato Femenil MLP

 

[Sábado 18 de abril]

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 11

[11 am ET, Horseshoe Las Vegas, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Mercedes Martinez vs. Vipress; Mad Dog Connelly vs. Brick Savage; Parrow’s Highway To Hell: The Parade of Punishment Twinks Unleashed

 

[Domingo 19 de abril]

SPARK Joshi Lady Luck II

[12 pm ET, HyperX Arena, en directo vía TrillerTV]

Ojo: Hazuki (c) vs. Jada Stone por el Campeonato Mundial SPARK Joshi; Natsupoi vs. Starlight Kid vs. Dani Mo vs. Maya World; AZM y Aleah James vs. Rina y Alexis Lee

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Rafael Indi rafaelinaresindiano@gmail.com | @rafael_indi

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