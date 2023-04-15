House Of Glory Final Hour | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Final Hour de la compañía House of Glory realizado el 14 de abril en la NYC Arena en Nueva York.

> House Of Glory Final Hour 

  • Campeonato Crucero HOG: Mighty Mante venció a Ichiban para retener el título
  • Anunnaki #1, Anunnaki #2 y Nolo Kitano vencieron a Project Mayhem (Elijah Eden, Osito y Smiley)
  • Kiki VanGogh (con Michael Fain y Smoothe Blackmon) venció a B3CCA
  • Campeonato de Parejas HOG: The Bookers (BXL y The Amazing Red) (con Ultra Violette) vencieron a The Jabronis (Jabroni #1 & Jabroni #2) para seguir siendo campeones
  • The Mane Event (Jay Lyon y Midas Black) vencieron a The Rascalz (Trey Miguel y Zachary Wentz)
  • Campeonato Crown Jewel HOG: Charles Mason venció a Lio Rush para mantener el cinturón
  • Street Fight: Ken Broadway venció a Evander James
  • Campeonato de Peso Completo HOG: Jacob Fatu venció a Willie Mack para retener el título

Después del evento, Matt Cardona desafió a Jacob Fatu a una lucha por el Campeonato de Peso Completo HOG el 19 de mayo.

