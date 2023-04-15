House Of Glory Final Hour | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento Final Hour de la compañía House of Glory realizado el 14 de abril en la NYC Arena en Nueva York.

House of Glory @HOGwrestling

April 14th in Jamaica, NY

HOG presents "Final hour"

April 14th in Jamaica, NY
HOG presents "Final hour"

> House Of Glory Final Hour

Campeonato Crucero HOG : Mighty Mante venció a Ichiban para retener el título

: Mighty Mante venció a Ichiban para retener el título Anunnaki #1, Anunnaki #2 y Nolo Kitano vencieron a Project Mayhem (Elijah Eden, Osito y Smiley)

Kiki VanGogh (con Michael Fain y Smoothe Blackmon) venció a B3CCA

Campeonato de Parejas HOG: The Bookers (BXL y The Amazing Red) (con Ultra Violette) vencieron a The Jabronis (Jabroni #1 & Jabroni #2) para seguir siendo campeones

The Mane Event (Jay Lyon y Midas Black) vencieron a The Rascalz (Trey Miguel y Zachary Wentz)

Campeonato Crown Jewel HOG : Charles Mason venció a Lio Rush para mantener el cinturón

: Charles Mason venció a Lio Rush para mantener el cinturón Street Fight: Ken Broadway venció a Evander James

Campeonato de Peso Completo HOG: Jacob Fatu venció a Willie Mack para retener el título

Después del evento, Matt Cardona desafió a Jacob Fatu a una lucha por el Campeonato de Peso Completo HOG el 19 de mayo.

The Indy God is coming to House of Glory! @themattcardona makes his HOG debut May 19th at the NYC Arena!

Time for the #HOGFinalHour main event as Jacob Fatu defends the HOG Heavyweight Title against Willie Mack.

Even though I've proven I don't need you to win, you've done well when asked. But Carlos, hands off the goods lol

Officially 365 days as House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion. Longest reigning of all time.

