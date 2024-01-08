Estos fueron los 25 mejores videos de AEW en YouTube en 2023

Como ya lo reportamos aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS, Wrestle Nomics realizó un top con los 25 videos subidos al canal oficial de WWE en YouTube que más visitas obtuvieron en el año 2023, lo que es igual a mayor cantidad de ganancias por anuncios.
Ahora, llegamos a AEW, pues se ha publicado también el listado de los 25 mejores videos de AEW en su canal de YouTUbe, y lo compartimos aquí con ustedes en SÚPER LUCHAS.
- Los 20 shows luchísticos con mayor asistencia de público en 2023.
- Tony Khan siembra dudas sobre el estatus de MJF.
- AEW COLLISION 6 de enero 2024 | Resultados | FTR vs. House of Black.
► Los 25 mejores videos del canal de YouTube de AEW en 2023
- 1- Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland kicks off a MUST SEE opening to Collision! (2.180.000 millones de visitas)
- 2- Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland makes his in-ring debut against Luchasaurus! (1.760.000 millones de visitas)
- 3- CM Punk returns and Has Plenty To Say! (1.640.000 millones de visitas)
- 4- The Nature Boy RIC FLAIR in AEW?! An ICONIC gift for the LEGENDARY STING! (1.580.000 millones de visitas)
- 5- The Patriach Christian Cage responds to Adam Copeland’s challenge! (1.260.000 millones de visitas)
- 6- Darby Allin Dethrones the King of Television in his Hometown of Seattle! (1.060.000 millones de visitas)
- 7- First time in over 13 years! TNT Champ Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland! (1.050.000 millones de visitas)
- 8- Did a heart to heart from the ICON Sting change Adam Copeland’s mind? (1.010.000 millones de visitas)
- 9- What did AEW World Champion MJF have to say to ROH TV Champ Samoa Joe? (99.000 visitas)
- 10- WHAT A MOMENT! Darby Allin & Chris Jericho Confront Sammy Guevara. IT’S STING! (97.000 visitas)
- 11- Jeff Hardy has returned to AEW (95.000 visitas)
- 12- Can anyone challenge the Don Callis Family’s Powerhouse Hobbs? (94.000 visitas)
- 13- Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe (94.000 visitas)
- 14- How did Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland respond to Christian Cage? (93.000 visitas)
- 15- A HUGE match for the TNT Title! Champ Christian Cage vs Bryan Danielson! (93.000 visitas)
- 16- Jack Perry expected living legend Jerry Lnn but got the Whole F’n Show! (90.000 visitas)
- 17- It was a shocking conclusion in the steel cage match between Omega & Moxley (88.000 visitas)
- 18- Saturday’s Alright for Fighting! Punk & FTR vs. Samoe Joe & Bullet Club Gold (85.000 visitas)
- 19- What did TNT Champ Christian Cage rechristen Nick Wayne & Luchasaurus? (85.000 visitas)
- 20- STING DID WHAT? Sting & Darby Allin vs. Painmaker Jericho & Guevara (85.000 visitas)
- 21- TRANQUILLO! Who is Sting & Darby Allin‘s partner against Le Suzuki Gods? (84.000 visitas)
- 22- RATED-R 6 Man! Copeland, Allin, & Sting vs. The Righteous & Lance Archer! (83.000 visitas)
- 23- Sabu takes the side of Adam Cole & Roderick Strong (80.000 visitas)
- 24- Eddie Kingston Returns! Will Ospreay Gets Revenge! Absolute Mayhen At End Of AEW Dynamite (80.000 visitas)
- 25- ABSOLUTE CARNAGE! The Golden Elite vs. BCC in Blood & Guts! 7/19/23, AEW Dynamite (77.000 visitas)