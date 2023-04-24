WWE Live en Toledo, Ohio (23/4) | vuelve Karrion Kross

Por | |

WWE estuvo el 23 de abril de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Huntington Center en Toledo, Ohio, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> WWE Live en Toledo, Ohio (23/4)

  • LWO (Rey Mysterio y Santos Escobar) vencieron a Shelton Benjamin y Cedric Alexander
  • Shotzi venció a Sonya Deville
  • Sheamus venció a LA Knight
  • Karrion Kross (con Scarlett ) venció a Mustafa Ali
  • Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas WWE: Sami Zayn y Kevin Owens vencieron a The Usos (Jimmy y Jey Uso) para retener el título
  • Natalya venció a Shayna Baszler
  • Ricochet venció a Erik (con Ivar y Valhalla)
  • Cody Rhodes venció a Solo Sikoa

Como curiosidad, es interesante apuntar que esta fue la primera lucha de Karrion Kross desde el SmackDown del 31 de marzo. El que fuera Campeón NXT ha estado bastante alejado de la programación de la compañía de un tiempo a esta parte. Entendemos que es debido a que no saben qué hacer con él ahora mismo. Pero no podemos tomar su combate con Mustafa Ali como un indicativo de que ambos van a comenzar una rivalidad pues el ex 205 Live también está en tierra de nadie en WWE.

