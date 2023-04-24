WWE estuvo el 23 de abril de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Huntington Center en Toledo, Ohio, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> WWE Live en Toledo, Ohio (23/4)

LWO (Rey Mysterio y Santos Escobar) vencieron a Shelton Benjamin y Cedric Alexander

Shotzi venció a Sonya Deville

Sheamus venció a LA Knight

Karrion Kross (con Scarlett ) venció a Mustafa Ali

Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas WWE : Sami Zayn y Kevin Owens vencieron a The Usos (Jimmy y Jey Uso) para retener el título

: Sami Zayn y Kevin Owens vencieron a The Usos (Jimmy y Jey Uso) para retener el título Natalya venció a Shayna Baszler

Ricochet venció a Erik (con Ivar y Valhalla)

Cody Rhodes venció a Solo Sikoa

Como curiosidad, es interesante apuntar que esta fue la primera lucha de Karrion Kross desde el SmackDown del 31 de marzo. El que fuera Campeón NXT ha estado bastante alejado de la programación de la compañía de un tiempo a esta parte. Entendemos que es debido a que no saben qué hacer con él ahora mismo. Pero no podemos tomar su combate con Mustafa Ali como un indicativo de que ambos van a comenzar una rivalidad pues el ex 205 Live también está en tierra de nadie en WWE.

One of the most explosive workers on the roster right now @KingRicochet #WWEToledo pic.twitter.com/oTtHKXaeoE — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 24, 2023

@CodyRhodes “Guys it’s always hard at the end of the night to say goodbye and the reason is because I don’t want it to be over. I love this too much.” Cody’s a true class act, took a fans cowboy hat and said “@BrockLesnar screwed now” 😂 #WWEToledo #WWE @ryansatin pic.twitter.com/h1PyKg7nX8 — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 24, 2023

@realKILLERkross made mince meat of @AliWWE, picking up the victory by submission. He deserves a push in the next year or so #WWEToledo pic.twitter.com/fPJnbscJHH — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 24, 2023

Ya puedes ir accediendo a la cobertura, con la previa incluida, del programa de esta noche de Raw:

¿Te gusta seguir los house shows de la WWE?