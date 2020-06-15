El Universo WWE da sus opiniones acerca de Backlash 2020

Edge vs Randy Orton Backlash

Cuando el imperio de Vince McMahon celebra un pay-per-view no falta quien de su opinión al respecto, tanto para bien como para mal. Ahora es momento de conocer cómo el Universo WWE reacciona a Backlash 2020. Las Superestrellas no han querido dejar pasar la ocasión de ver el evento, pensando probablemente en que más pronto o más tarde tendrán la oportunidad de estar en el sitio de sus compañeros, con luchas titulares o con otras igual de importantes.

► El Universo WWE reacciona a Backlash 2020

Universo WWE reacciona a Backlash 2020

Las opiniones van por diferentes caminos, puesto que mientras que unos hablan desde la zona de fanáticos dado que no tuvieron un hueco en el show otros lo hacen desde el encordado puesto que sí lo tuvieron. Esto comentaron todos en Twitter:

"#demasiadofácil".

"El tan comentado mejor combate de la historia: Randy Orton vs Edge. Cuánta intriga. He luchado contra ambos. Son dos de los mejores de todos los tiempos. Los fanáticos fueron los ganadores".

"Volvemos a la sala de dibujo".

"... He exorcizado los demonios".

"Deberías estar impresionada, Asuka... ¡¡¡Esta noche tuviste suerte!!!".

"¡Hablemos de ello!".

"¡Una actuación de estrella de rock!".

"Edge vs Randy Orton ha roto el techo... Lo necesitaba".

"Me encantó cada puñetazo, patada, agarre y remate de este combate. Gracias por inspirarme, Edge".

"#ytodavía".

"Soy Andrade".

"Su preciado".

"¡¡¡Y el Expreso de Strowman sigue adelante!!!".

"Me siento bendecido por poder entretener al mundo. Lo tenemos. Dios es bueno".

Con el paso de las horas más luchadores y luchadoras irán publicando su opinión acerca del evento, mientras WWE se encamina a al nuevo Monday Night Raw.

