WWE estuvo este 29 de diciembre de 2023 celebrando un house show en la arena Coca-Cola Coliseum en Toronto, Ontario, Canadá, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► WWE Live Holiday Tour en Toronto, Canadá (29/12)

Becky Lynch derrota a Zoey Stark en un mano a mano para abrir el show

CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS WWE : Katana Chance y Kayden Carter (c) derrotan a Chelsea Green y Piper Niven

derrota a R-Truth CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL : Rhea Ripley (c) derrota a Shayna Baszler e Ivy Nile

Ricochet vence a Bronson Reed

CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO: Seth Rollins (c) vence a Drew McIntyre y Shinsuke Nakamura

Last WWE Live of 2023 for me tonight #wwetoronto ! Let’s go 🇨🇦!!!! pic.twitter.com/7CRrX5kYpw — Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) December 29, 2023

Como ocurriera en el Madison Square Garden, en esta ocasión no estuvo presente CM Punk, que probablemente no volverá a luchar en WWE hasta el Royal Rumble 2024, donde será uno de los favoritos para hacerse con la victoria y lograr un combate titular en WrestleMania 40, que sería presumiblemente ante Seth Rollins por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo.

Por otro lado, también Cody Rhodes estará buscando ese triunfo para ir nuevamente a por Roman Reigns y el Campeonato Universal Indiscutible. La verdad es que ambos combates pueden darse en The Showcase of the Immortals sin necesidad del Rumble, por lo que no sería demasiado malo para uno de los dos si no lograra la victoria en el Premium Live Event.

F*ck around & find out Whoever this was fired at just know you deserved it 🎥 @inkbytree | #WWEToronto | 12•29•23 pic.twitter.com/Cwm45m08RI — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) December 30, 2023

Sami Zayn's kendo stick flies into the crowd, a fan catches it ringside. Security guard takes it away to major heat. Sami gives it back to the fan for a huge pop #WWEToronto #WWELive #WWE pic.twitter.com/YQyOmWbNBu — Mark Warburton (@markwarburton72) December 30, 2023

WTF Assaulted by Shayna for no reason Mami with the save as always 😌 🎥 @Katie_frog | #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/7chARZPDz9 — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) December 30, 2023