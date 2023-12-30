Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour en Toronto, Canadá (29/12)

WWE estuvo este 29 de diciembre de 2023 celebrando un house show en la arena Coca-Cola Coliseum en Toronto, Ontario, Canadá, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► WWE Live Holiday Tour en Toronto, Canadá (29/12)

  • Becky Lynch derrota a Zoey Stark en un mano a mano para abrir el show
  • Kofi Kingston derrota a Ludwig Kaiser en una lucha individual dentro de la rivalidad The New Day vs. Imperium
  • CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS WWE: Katana Chance y Kayden Carter (c) derrotan a Chelsea Green y Piper Niven
  • Omos derrota a R-Truth
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL: Rhea Ripley (c) derrota a Shayna Baszler e Ivy Nile
  • Cody Rhodes venció a Damian Priest dentro de una jaula de acero.
  • Ricochet vence a Bronson Reed
  • Sami Zayn vence a Finn Bálor en un combate de Último Hombre en Pie.
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO: Seth Rollins (c) vence a Drew McIntyre y Shinsuke Nakamura

Como ocurriera en el Madison Square Garden, en esta ocasión no estuvo presente CM Punk, que probablemente no volverá a luchar en WWE hasta el Royal Rumble 2024, donde será uno de los favoritos para hacerse con la victoria y lograr un combate titular en WrestleMania 40, que sería presumiblemente ante Seth Rollins por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo.

Por otro lado, también Cody Rhodes estará buscando ese triunfo para ir nuevamente a por Roman Reigns y el Campeonato Universal Indiscutible. La verdad es que ambos combates pueden darse en The Showcase of the Immortals sin necesidad del Rumble, por lo que no sería demasiado malo para uno de los dos si no lograra la victoria en el Premium Live Event.

