La escena de la lucha libre independiente sigue muy activa. Las compañías siempre tienen programados eventos semanales para el disfrute de los ávidos fanáticos de la acción dentro del ring.
Ahora nos enfocamos en los resultados del evento Lucky 13: All Hail The Queens Night 1, de la compañía Pro Wrestling EVE que se llevo a cabo el 5 de mayo en The Dome London in London, England. El evento se transmitió en vivo por Youtube.
One of the best wrestling matches I have ever seen live. Unmatched intensity for the full 30 minutes. Once again @ProWrestlingEVE delivering.@MMckenzieWWE will have her turn with the belt but right now I am enjoying @miyu_tjp rewriting history as the best EVE champion ever pic.twitter.com/lqINKPzF76
— Claudio Kitt (@CChittaro) May 6, 2023
Resultados Pro Wrestling EVE
- NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TOURNAMENT FOR THE EVE CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST ROUND: Billie Starkz venció a Safire Reed
- NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TOURNAMENT FOR THE EVE CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST ROUND: Emersyn Jayne vencio a Laura Di Matteo
- The Unbreakables (Lucy Sky & Rhio) vencieron a M62 Wrecking Crew (Alexxis Falcon & Lizzy Evo)
- The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) vencieron a The Unbreakables (Lucy Sky & Rhio)
- Janai Kai venció a Skye Smitson
- NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TOURNAMENT FOR THE EVE CHAMPIONSHIP – FINALS : Billie Starkz venció a Emersyn Jayne
- 30 MINUTE IRONWOMAN POR EL CAMPEONATO EVE: Miyu Yamashita retuvo ante Millie McKenzie por 4 caídas a 3