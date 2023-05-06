La escena de la lucha libre independiente sigue muy activa. Las compañías siempre tienen programados eventos semanales para el disfrute de los ávidos fanáticos de la acción dentro del ring.

Ahora nos enfocamos en los resultados del evento Lucky 13: All Hail The Queens Night 1, de la compañía Pro Wrestling EVE que se llevo a cabo el 5 de mayo en The Dome London in London, England. El evento se transmitió en vivo por Youtube.

One of the best wrestling matches I have ever seen live. Unmatched intensity for the full 30 minutes. Once again @ProWrestlingEVE delivering.@MMckenzieWWE will have her turn with the belt but right now I am enjoying @miyu_tjp rewriting history as the best EVE champion ever pic.twitter.com/lqINKPzF76

— Claudio Kitt (@CChittaro) May 6, 2023