Resultados FSW 26 de mayo 2023 | Luck of the Draw

La empresa de lucha libre independiente Future Star of Wrestling , presentó su evento Luck of The Draw, desde The FSW Arena en Las Vegas, Nevada. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE+.
► Resultados Future Star of Wrestling
- Nic Zander venció a Serza
- Matt Vandagriff vencio a Axel Rico, Brandon Gatson, Jacob Austin Young, Jarett Diaz y Midas Kreed
- Damian Drake, Funny Bone & Sinn Bodhi vencieron a Cole Radrick, Percy Drews & The Rotation
- Chris Bey venció a Titus Alexander
- Davey Richards vs. Gregory Sharpe termino empate
- CAMPEONATO FSW NEVADA STATE: Remy Marcel retuvo ante Adam Brooks y Travis Titan
- CAMPEONATO NO LIMIT FSW: Jai Vidal retuvo ante Anthony Greene
- Viva Van venció a Danika Della Rouge y Mylo
- CAMPEONATO PESO COMPLETO FSW: Hammerstone retuvo ante Juicy Finau