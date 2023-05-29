Resultados FSW 26 de mayo 2023 | Luck of the Draw

La empresa de lucha libre independiente Future Star of Wrestling , presentó su evento Luck of The Draw, desde The FSW Arena en Las Vegas, Nevada.  El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE+.

  1. Nic Zander venció a Serza
  2. Matt Vandagriff vencio a  Axel Rico, Brandon Gatson, Jacob Austin Young, Jarett Diaz y Midas Kreed
  3. Damian Drake, Funny Bone & Sinn Bodhi vencieron a Cole Radrick, Percy Drews & The Rotation
  4. Chris Bey venció a Titus Alexander
  5. Davey Richards vs. Gregory Sharpe termino empate
  6. CAMPEONATO FSW NEVADA STATE: Remy Marcel retuvo ante  Adam Brooks y Travis Titan
  7. CAMPEONATO NO LIMIT FSW: Jai Vidal retuvo ante Anthony Greene
  8. Viva Van venció a Danika Della Rouge y Mylo
  9. CAMPEONATO PESO COMPLETO FSW: Hammerstone retuvo ante Juicy Finau

