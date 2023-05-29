Resultados 2nd Generation Pro Wrestling 28 de mayo 2023 | Go For Broke

Por | | ,

La empresa de lucha libre independiente 2nd Generation Pro Wrestling , presentó su evento Go For Broke, desde The FSW Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE+.

► Resultados 2nd Generation Pro Wrestling

2nd Generation Pro Wrestling 1
2nd Generation Pro Wrestling 1
  1. CAMPEONATO FSW FUTURE LEGENDS: Matt Vandagriff retuvo ante Billie Starkz
  2. SCRAMBLE MATCH: Damian Drake venció a Jake Painter, Jordan Cruz, Justex Citing, Kris Brady y Santana Jackson
  3. Jakob Austin Young venció a Sonico
  4. THREE WAY MATCH: Hammerstone venció a Bad Dude Tito and Graves
  5. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gomez) vencieron a Culture Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)
  6. CAMPEONATO FSW NEVADA STATE: Gregory Sharpe retuvo ante Robert Martyr to retain the FSW Nevada State Championship
  7. FOUR WAY ELIMINATION MATCH: Jordan Oasis vencio a DMC, Jarett Diaz y Richard King
  8. Bodhi Young Prodigy venció a Starboy Charlie
  9. CAMPEONATO JCW: Jordan Oliver retuvo ante Sandra Moone

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x