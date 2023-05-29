La empresa de lucha libre independiente 2nd Generation Pro Wrestling , presentó su evento Go For Broke, desde The FSW Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE+.
► Resultados 2nd Generation Pro Wrestling
- CAMPEONATO FSW FUTURE LEGENDS: Matt Vandagriff retuvo ante Billie Starkz
- SCRAMBLE MATCH: Damian Drake venció a Jake Painter, Jordan Cruz, Justex Citing, Kris Brady y Santana Jackson
- Jakob Austin Young venció a Sonico
- THREE WAY MATCH: Hammerstone venció a Bad Dude Tito and Graves
- Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gomez) vencieron a Culture Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)
- CAMPEONATO FSW NEVADA STATE: Gregory Sharpe retuvo ante Robert Martyr to retain the FSW Nevada State Championship
- FOUR WAY ELIMINATION MATCH: Jordan Oasis vencio a DMC, Jarett Diaz y Richard King
- Bodhi Young Prodigy venció a Starboy Charlie
- CAMPEONATO JCW: Jordan Oliver retuvo ante Sandra Moone