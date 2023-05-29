La empresa de lucha libre independiente Beyond Wrestling , presentó su evento Luck of The Draw, desde The Taffeta en Lowell, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
► Resultados Beyond Wrestling
- Brad Hollister venció a Dirty Dango
- Ryan Clancy venció a Tristen Thai
- Ted Goodz venció a Love Doug w/Little Mean Kathleen como arbitro especial
- Ichiban venció a Nolo Kitano
- FOUR WAY POR EL CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS INDEPENDENT IWTV: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon Kong) vencieron a Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase), The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) y Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordon)
- The Church Of Greatness (Anastasia Morningstar & Tyree Taylor) vencieron a AVD (Akira & Marsha Slamovich)
- Alex Coughlin venció a Alec Price
- Megan Bayne venció a B3CCA
- Alex Shelley venció a Dan Barry