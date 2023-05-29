Resultados Beyond Wrestling 28 de mayo 2023 | Mills Of The Gods

La empresa de lucha libre independiente Beyond Wrestling , presentó su evento Luck of The Draw, desde The Taffeta en Lowell, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por  IWTV.

► Resultados Beyond Wrestling

  1. Brad Hollister venció a Dirty Dango
  2. Ryan Clancy venció a Tristen Thai
  3. Ted Goodz venció a Love Doug w/Little Mean Kathleen como arbitro especial
  4. Ichiban venció a Nolo Kitano
  5. FOUR WAY POR EL CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS INDEPENDENT IWTV: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon Kong) vencieron a Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase), The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) y Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordon)
  6. The Church Of Greatness (Anastasia Morningstar & Tyree Taylor) vencieron a AVD (Akira & Marsha Slamovich)
  7. Alex Coughlin venció a Alec Price
  8. Megan Bayne venció a B3CCA
  9. Alex Shelley venció a Dan Barry

