La empresa de lucha libre independiente SHADOW Wrestling , presentó su evento Ready Or Not, desde The Mecca en Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.  El evento fue transmitido en vivo por  FITE+.

► Resultados SHADOW Wrestling

  1. Chris Barton venció a  Tony Leyenda
  2. SCRAMBLE MATCH: Lucky 13 venció a Jordan Saint, Mantis, Barbie Boy, Daron Richardson y Ghost Shadow
  3. Vince Steele venció a  Big Cuzzo
  4. First Class venció a  MSP
  5. THREE WAY MATCH POR EL CAMPEONATO BMF: Super Sensei (c) def. Mantequilla and Ninja Mack
  6. YahYa venció a Bryan Keith
  7. Calvin Tankman venció a Gabriel Skye

