La empresa de lucha libre independiente SHADOW Wrestling , presentó su evento Ready Or Not, desde The Mecca en Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE+.
► Resultados SHADOW Wrestling
- Chris Barton venció a Tony Leyenda
- SCRAMBLE MATCH: Lucky 13 venció a Jordan Saint, Mantis, Barbie Boy, Daron Richardson y Ghost Shadow
- Vince Steele venció a Big Cuzzo
- First Class venció a MSP
- THREE WAY MATCH POR EL CAMPEONATO BMF: Super Sensei (c) def. Mantequilla and Ninja Mack
- YahYa venció a Bryan Keith
- Calvin Tankman venció a Gabriel Skye