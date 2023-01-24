Luego de varios meses sin demasiado protagonismo en los shows youtuberos de AEW, The Dark Order regresaron a la primera plana, para oprobio de The Wingmen, facción encajadora de derrotas por excelencia, reforzados por la presencia de Serpentico, talento individual encajador de derrotas por excelencia.

Puñado de encuentros sin repercusión creativa alguna todos los vistos ayer en Dark: Elevation, episodio que sólo tuvo un desarrollo narrativo: el de un próximo duelo entre Athena y Yuka Sakazaki.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Athena y Yuka Sakazaki elevan Dark

1 – Skye Blue derrotó a Zoe Dubois

Zoe Dubois hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

2 – The Butcher & The Blade (con The Bunny) derrotaron a Beef Candy (Flex McCallion y Richie Slade)

Beef Candy hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

Athena y Yuka Sakazaki tuvieron más que palabras entre bastidores. Sakazaki hizo el salve a Zeda Zhang el pasado lunes, quien estaba siendo apalizada por Athena.

3 – Rush y Preston Vance (con José The Assistant) derrotaron a Papacito Blanco y Papacito Negro

Papacito Blanco y Papacito Negro hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

4 – Emi Sakura derrotó a Brooke Havok

5 – Ari Daivari y Tony Nese (con Mark Sterling) derrotaron a Big Fonz y Jordan Cruz

Big Fonz hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

6 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) derrotó a The Wingmen (Peter Avalon y Ryan Nemeth) y Serpentico (con Luther)