Debut notorio el visto anoche en Dark: Elevation. Willie Mack, aunque nacido en St. Louis (Missouri), es prácticamente talento local de Los Ángeles, zona donde comenzó a hacerse un nombre como competidor en la escena “indie”. Y AEW quiso aprovechar que este episodio que nos ocupa se filmó en el KIA Forum de LA para tener a Mack. Desafortunadamente, sirviendo de mero elevador de Brian Cage en un combate corto. Si esto hubiera sucedido en México, el público se habría amotinado.
Y si hablamos de elevaciones, AEW dio impulso a Top Flight antes de enfrentarse a The Young Bucks mañana mediante una extraña Triple Amenaza; estipulación que suele programarse con un fin titular. También a Daniel Garcia, en un duelo contra un viejo conocido del miembro de Jericho Appreciation Society, Kevin Blackwood. De nuevo, la falta de minutos lo privó de resultar sustancioso.
Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (9 de enero 2023) | Best Friends vs. Chaos Project
► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Chocolate caliente para Dark
1 – Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura y Marina Shafir (con Vickie Guerrero) derrotaron a Johnnie Robbie, Vipress y Zyra
Johnnie Robbie y Zyra hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
Even @EmiSakura_gtmv is wondering what is going on between @MarinaShafir and @NylaRoseBeast?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
2 – Daniel Garcia derrotó a Kevin Blackwood
.@Garciawrestling sets it straight with the crowd!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
3 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) derrotaron a Ari Daivari, Zack Clayton y Nick Ruiz
Don Callis se ofreció a Konosuke Takeshita como mánager y consejero.
"Your problem's not talent; your problem is that you need help." @TheDonCallis lays out an enticing offer for @Takesoup; will Takeshita accept?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
4 – Rush y Perro Peligroso (con Jose The Assistant) derrotaron a Misterioso y Diego Valens
Diego Valens hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
#LaFaccionIngobernable's @rushtoroblanco and #PerroPeligroso @pres10Vance make their tag team debut right here on #AEWDarkElevation, walking into a sea of boos!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/AsYtUDt9Am
5 – Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy y Matt Hardy y Brandon Cutler derrotaron a Serpentico, Luther, Ryan Nemeth y Peter Avalon
6 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Willie Mack
Willie Mack hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
Catch @briancagegmsi in action RIGHT NOW on #AEWDarkElevation!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
7 – Athena derrotó a Zeda Zhang en un “Eliminator Match” por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH
Tras la lucha, Yuka Sakazaki hizo el salve a Zhang.
.@YukaSakazaki is back and ready to challenge @AthenaPalmer_FG for the ROH Women’s World Championship— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
Entre bastidores, Prince Nana rechazó unirse a The Dark Order. Prince Nana debería estar cada semana en televisión, no en YouTube.
.@PrinceKingNana will never join the 'Dark Odor'!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
8 – Top Flight derrotó a Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli y Wheeler Yuta) y The Butcher & The Blade (con The Bunny)
It's time for the main event on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in now to see @andycomplains @BladeofBuffalo vs @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta vs @TopFlight612!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023
