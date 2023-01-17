Debut notorio el visto anoche en Dark: Elevation. Willie Mack, aunque nacido en St. Louis (Missouri), es prácticamente talento local de Los Ángeles, zona donde comenzó a hacerse un nombre como competidor en la escena “indie”. Y AEW quiso aprovechar que este episodio que nos ocupa se filmó en el KIA Forum de LA para tener a Mack. Desafortunadamente, sirviendo de mero elevador de Brian Cage en un combate corto. Si esto hubiera sucedido en México, el público se habría amotinado.

Y si hablamos de elevaciones, AEW dio impulso a Top Flight antes de enfrentarse a The Young Bucks mañana mediante una extraña Triple Amenaza; estipulación que suele programarse con un fin titular. También a Daniel Garcia, en un duelo contra un viejo conocido del miembro de Jericho Appreciation Society, Kevin Blackwood. De nuevo, la falta de minutos lo privó de resultar sustancioso.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Chocolate caliente para Dark

1 – Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura y Marina Shafir (con Vickie Guerrero) derrotaron a Johnnie Robbie, Vipress y Zyra

Johnnie Robbie y Zyra hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

2 – Daniel Garcia derrotó a Kevin Blackwood

3 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) derrotaron a Ari Daivari, Zack Clayton y Nick Ruiz

Don Callis se ofreció a Konosuke Takeshita como mánager y consejero.

"Your problem's not talent; your problem is that you need help." @TheDonCallis lays out an enticing offer for @Takesoup; will Takeshita accept?

Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now!

▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/QDp7Xbgwnw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023

4 – Rush y Perro Peligroso (con Jose The Assistant) derrotaron a Misterioso y Diego Valens

Diego Valens hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

5 – Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy y Matt Hardy y Brandon Cutler derrotaron a Serpentico, Luther, Ryan Nemeth y Peter Avalon

6 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Willie Mack

Willie Mack hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

7 – Athena derrotó a Zeda Zhang en un “Eliminator Match” por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH

Tras la lucha, Yuka Sakazaki hizo el salve a Zhang.

.@YukaSakazaki is back and ready to challenge @AthenaPalmer_FG for the ROH Women’s World Championship



Tune in here: ▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/OMVT6ZxIpD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023

Entre bastidores, Prince Nana rechazó unirse a The Dark Order. Prince Nana debería estar cada semana en televisión, no en YouTube.

8 – Top Flight derrotó a Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli y Wheeler Yuta) y The Butcher & The Blade (con The Bunny)