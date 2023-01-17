Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (16 de enero 2023) | Blackpool Combat Club vs. Top Flight vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Por | | ,

Debut notorio el visto anoche en Dark: Elevation. Willie Mack, aunque nacido en St. Louis (Missouri), es prácticamente talento local de Los Ángeles, zona donde comenzó a hacerse un nombre como competidor en la escena “indie”. Y AEW quiso aprovechar que este episodio que nos ocupa se filmó en el KIA Forum de LA para tener a Mack. Desafortunadamente, sirviendo de mero elevador de Brian Cage en un combate corto. Si esto hubiera sucedido en México, el público se habría amotinado. 

Y si hablamos de elevaciones, AEW dio impulso a Top Flight antes de enfrentarse a The Young Bucks mañana mediante una extraña Triple Amenaza; estipulación que suele programarse con un fin titular. También a Daniel Garcia, en un duelo contra un viejo conocido del miembro de Jericho Appreciation Society, Kevin Blackwood. De nuevo, la falta de minutos lo privó de resultar sustancioso. 

Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation (9 de enero 2023) | Best Friends vs. Chaos Project

 

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – Chocolate caliente para Dark

AEW Dark Elevation 16 01 2023
© All Elite Wrestling

 

1 – Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura y Marina Shafir (con Vickie Guerrero) derrotaron a Johnnie Robbie, Vipress y Zyra

Johnnie Robbie y Zyra hicieron su debut aquí en AEW. 

 

2 – Daniel Garcia derrotó a Kevin Blackwood

 

3 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) derrotaron a Ari Daivari, Zack Clayton y Nick Ruiz

 

Don Callis se ofreció a Konosuke Takeshita como mánager y consejero. 

 

4 – Rush y Perro Peligroso (con Jose The Assistant) derrotaron a Misterioso y Diego Valens

Diego Valens hizo su debut aquí en AEW. 

 

5 – Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy y Matt Hardy y Brandon Cutler derrotaron a Serpentico, Luther, Ryan Nemeth y Peter Avalon

 

6 – Brian Cage (con Prince Nana) derrotó a Willie Mack

Willie Mack hizo su debut aquí en AEW. 

 

7 – Athena derrotó a Zeda Zhang en un “Eliminator Match” por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Femenil ROH

Tras la lucha, Yuka Sakazaki hizo el salve a Zhang. 

 

Entre bastidores, Prince Nana rechazó unirse a The Dark Order. Prince Nana debería estar cada semana en televisión, no en YouTube. 

 

8 – Top Flight derrotó a Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli y Wheeler Yuta) y The Butcher & The Blade (con The Bunny)

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x