Hace ya un mes que The House of Black reapareció por la programación de AEW, y hasta ahora, Malakai Black, Brody King y Buddy Matthews sólo han protagonizado un par de luchas, ambas intrascendentes. Espero que cuando se consuma el presumible cambio titular del Campeonato Mundial de Tercias AEW, la siniestra facción del otrora Tommy End obtenga una historia propiamente dicha.

Y mientras compruebo si eso ocurre o no, The House of Black volvieron a defenestrar a un trío de incautos, esta vez en Dark: Elevation, como estelar del episodio. Poco que comentar del encuentro, a excepción del desafortunado percance de Rosario Grillo, quien parece estará de baja hasta mediados de año.

Hubo tiempo también en esta edición de Dark para un combate de Jeff Jarrett (recordatorio: CM Punk nunca se dignó a competir en los shows youtuberos de AEW), para que la historia de Matt Hardy siguiera desarrollándose y para cuatro debuts.

► Resultados AEW Dark: Elevation – AEW Black

1 – Hikaru Shida derrotó a Tyra Russamee

Tyra Russamee hizo aquí su debut en AEW.

2 – Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese y Josh Woods) (con Mark Sterling) derrotaron a Pillars Of Destiny (Hunter Grey y Paul Titan)

3 – Matt Hardy e Isiah Kassidy derrotaron a Atiba y Manny Lemons

Tras la lucha, entre bastidores, Ethan Page volvió a recordarle a Hardy que su contrato le pertenece. Este pareció encajarlo bien, pero todo parece parte de un plan para engañar al «All Ego».

4 – Marina Shafir (con Nyla Rose) derrotó a Lilith Grimm

Lilith Grimm hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

5 – Athena derrotó a Gypsy Mac

Gypsy Mac hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

6 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds) derrotó a Spanish Announce Project (Luther y Serpentico) y Ryan Nemeth (con Angelico y Peter Avalon)

7 – Julia Hart derrotó a Leva Bates

8 – Jeff Jarrett y Jay Lethal (con Sonjay Dutt y Satnam Singh) derrotaron a Justin Andrews y Ryzin

Justin Andrews hizo su debut aquí en AEW. Jarrett y Lethal retaron a The Acclaimed.

9 – The House Of Black derrotó a Dean Alexander, Hagane Shinno y Rosario Grillo