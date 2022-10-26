Resultados AEW Dark (25 de octubre 2022) | Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto

Y de Claudio Castagnoli, pasamos a Ricky Starks. Tal vez un caso más merecedor de crítica, porque hace ya algún tiempo que el «Absolute» demuestra maneras de estelarista. Esa mencionada programación a menudo inconsistente de AEW inquieta a muchos fans que preveían un impulso firme para el gladiador después de su victoria sobre Powerhouse Hobbs en el último Rampage: Grand Slam, y que desde entonces sólo lo han visto luchar en dos ocasiones.

Al menos, y es que un servidor siempre intenta buscar un resquicio de positividad, el rival de Starks anoche, Nick Comoroto, volvió a contar con minutos dentro de un combate de cierta enjundia. Un Comoroto que viene curtiéndose de mejor manera en sus implicaciones competitivas dentro de NJPW y que merece un impulso individual.

Claro está, el problema pasa por la enorme competencia que afronta todo talento de AEW y las preferencias de la empresa, pues además, debuts de talentos externos de renombre se dan frecuentemente, caso del de Jungle Kyona en la semana que nos ocupa.

► Resultados AEW Dark – Ricky Starks brilla en la oscuridad

1 – Lance Archer derrotó a Iseah Bronson

Iseah Bronson hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

2 – Zack Clayton derrotó a Shane Sabre

Shane Sabre hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

Fisherman Buster by #TheReality @zackclayton, and he notches up another W! Watch the new episode of #AEWDark right now!



3 – Athena derrotó a Alexia Nicole

Alexia Nicole hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

4 – Danhausen derrotó a James Stone

James Stone hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

5 – Aaron Solo (con QT Marshall) derrotó a Serpentico (con Luther)

6 – Riho derrotó a Jungle Kyona

Jungle Kyona hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

7 – The Lucha Brothers (con Alex Abrahantes) derrotaron a The WorkHorsemen

8 – Serena Deeb y Emi Sakura derrotaron a KC Spinelli y Taylor Rising

KC Spinelli y Taylor Rising hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

9 – Ricky Starks derrotó a Nick Comoroto (con QT Marshall y Aaron Solo)