Resultados AEW Dark (25 de octubre 2022) | Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto

Y de Claudio Castagnoli, pasamos a Ricky Starks. Tal vez un caso más merecedor de crítica, porque hace ya algún tiempo que el «Absolute» demuestra maneras de estelarista. Esa mencionada programación a menudo inconsistente de AEW inquieta a muchos fans que preveían un impulso firme para el gladiador después de su victoria sobre Powerhouse Hobbs en el último Rampage: Grand Slam, y que desde entonces sólo lo han visto luchar en dos ocasiones.
Al menos, y es que un servidor siempre intenta buscar un resquicio de positividad, el rival de Starks anoche, Nick Comoroto, volvió a contar con minutos dentro de un combate de cierta enjundia. Un Comoroto que viene curtiéndose de mejor manera en sus implicaciones competitivas dentro de NJPW y que merece un impulso individual.
Claro está, el problema pasa por la enorme competencia que afronta todo talento de AEW y las preferencias de la empresa, pues además, debuts de talentos externos de renombre se dan frecuentemente, caso del de Jungle Kyona en la semana que nos ocupa.
Resultados AEW Dark (18 de octubre 2022) | QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin
► Resultados AEW Dark – Ricky Starks brilla en la oscuridad
1 – Lance Archer derrotó a Iseah Bronson
Iseah Bronson hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
2 – Zack Clayton derrotó a Shane Sabre
Shane Sabre hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
3 – Athena derrotó a Alexia Nicole
Alexia Nicole hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
4 – Danhausen derrotó a James Stone
James Stone hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
5 – Aaron Solo (con QT Marshall) derrotó a Serpentico (con Luther)
6 – Riho derrotó a Jungle Kyona
Jungle Kyona hizo su debut aquí en AEW.
7 – The Lucha Brothers (con Alex Abrahantes) derrotaron a The WorkHorsemen
8 – Serena Deeb y Emi Sakura derrotaron a KC Spinelli y Taylor Rising
KC Spinelli y Taylor Rising hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.
9 – Ricky Starks derrotó a Nick Comoroto (con QT Marshall y Aaron Solo)
