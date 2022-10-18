Resultados AEW Dark (18 de octubre 2022) | QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin

No teman los seguidores de AEW Dark. En SUPERLUCHAS no hemos tenido un arrebato de destripe de contenido que nos llevara a exponer los resultados del episodio de esta semana antes de tiempo. La casa Élite decidió que hoy, por emitirse Dynamite, Dark precedería al programa televisivo, estrenando nuevo episodio a las 12 PM ET.

Y aunque la supuesta intencionalidad de conceder impulso a varios nombres siempre tiene resultados fútiles, al menos se agradece, ya que, por el contrario, ayer Dark: Elevation ni siquiera dio cabida a algún competidor que vayamos a ver esta noche en Dynamite.

Así, disputaron combates en el capítulo que nos ocupa Hikaru Shida, oponente de Toni Storm por el Campeonato Mundial AEW, y Orange Cassidy junto a Best Friends, quienes intentarán arrebatarle el Campeonato Mundial de Tercias AEW a Death Triangle.

Eso sí, el estelar una vez más fue cosa del joven Dante Martin. Con tantas implicaciones y victorias en los shows youtuberos, espero obtenga un buen impulso en breve. Dark y Dark: Elevation ya se le quedan pequeños.

► Resultados AEW Dark – Un ángel voló sobre Toronto

1 – Hikaru Shida derrotó a Vanessa Kraven

Vanessa Kraven hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

The strength and ferocity of @hikarushida is unmatched! She picks up the victory here on #AEWDark, gaining momentum heading into tonight's #AEW Interim Women's World Title match against the champ Toni Storm! Tune in now for today's episode of #AEWDark: ▶️ https://t.co/5tcqeAECUV pic.twitter.com/80pjRk3hIS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022

2 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds y Preston «10» Vance) derrotaron a Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson y Jordano

Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson y Jordano hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

Impressive victory for #DarkOrder, with @EvilUno scoring the pin here on #AEWDark! Check out today's brand new episode right here: ▶️ https://t.co/5tcqeAn23n pic.twitter.com/zdkJ6haYJv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022

3 – Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a Mo Jabari y Jake O’Reilly

Mo Jabari y Jake O’Reilly hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

.@ortiz_powerful scores the win, but @MadKing1981 continues the assault after the bell; a scene similar to what occurred in his last outing in the ring, which cost him that match! Catch today's episode of #AEWDark here: ▶️ https://t.co/5tcqeAECUV pic.twitter.com/Lf5cgDCZ8m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022

4 – Orange Cassidy y Best Friends derrotaron a Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz y Jessie V

Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz y Jessie V hicieron aquí su debut en AEW.

Three for the show, and #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy gets the win for the team, heading into tonight's #AEW World Trios Title match alongside #BestFriends with momentum! Don't miss the action from #AEWDark right here: ▶️ https://t.co/5tcqeAn23n pic.twitter.com/fN8bX4xszz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022

5 – Ari Daivari (con Sonny Kiss) derrotó a Brandon Cutler

Tras el combate, Daivari retó a Hook por el Campeonato FTW. Veremos esta defensa el viernes en Rampage.

#FTW Champion @730Hook wants to make sure that #Trustbusters’ @ariyaDaivari knows that the #FTW title is not for sale. They will go head to head for the championship THIS FRIDAY at #AEWRampage LIVE at 10/9c on TNT! Watch #AEWDark right now ▶️ https://t.co/5tcqeAECUV pic.twitter.com/tkW7Xv35up — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022

6 – Willow Nightingale derrotó a Seleziya Sparx

Seleziya Sparks hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

Doctor Bomb!!! @willowwrestles scores the victory in impressive fashion on #AEWDark!

Catch all the action right now: ▶️ https://t.co/5tcqeAECUV pic.twitter.com/auIC5iGMJ9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022

7 – Dante Martin derrotó a QT Marshall