Resultados AEW Dark (18 de octubre 2022) | QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin

No teman los seguidores de AEW Dark. En SUPERLUCHAS no hemos tenido un arrebato de destripe de contenido que nos llevara a exponer los resultados del episodio de esta semana antes de tiempo. La casa Élite decidió que hoy, por emitirse Dynamite, Dark precedería al programa televisivo, estrenando nuevo episodio a las 12 PM ET.

Y aunque la supuesta intencionalidad de conceder impulso a varios nombres siempre tiene resultados fútiles, al menos se agradece, ya que, por el contrario, ayer Dark: Elevation ni siquiera dio cabida a algún competidor que vayamos a ver esta noche en Dynamite.

Así, disputaron combates en el capítulo que nos ocupa Hikaru Shida, oponente de Toni Storm por el Campeonato Mundial AEW, y Orange Cassidy junto a Best Friends, quienes intentarán arrebatarle el Campeonato Mundial de Tercias AEW a Death Triangle.

Eso sí, el estelar una vez más fue cosa del joven Dante Martin. Con tantas implicaciones y victorias en los shows youtuberos, espero obtenga un buen impulso en breve. Dark y Dark: Elevation ya se le quedan pequeños.

► Resultados AEW Dark – Un ángel voló sobre Toronto

1 – Hikaru Shida derrotó a Vanessa Kraven

Vanessa Kraven hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

 

2 – The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds y Preston «10» Vance) derrotaron a Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson y Jordano

Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson y Jordano hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

 

3 – Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a Mo Jabari y Jake O’Reilly

Mo Jabari y Jake O’Reilly hicieron su debut aquí en AEW.

 

4 – Orange Cassidy y Best Friends derrotaron a Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz y Jessie V

Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz y Jessie V hicieron aquí su debut en AEW.

 

5 – Ari Daivari (con Sonny Kiss) derrotó a Brandon Cutler

Tras el combate, Daivari retó a Hook por el Campeonato FTW. Veremos esta defensa el viernes en Rampage.

 

6 – Willow Nightingale derrotó a Seleziya Sparx

Seleziya Sparks hizo su debut aquí en AEW.

 

7 – Dante Martin derrotó a QT Marshall

