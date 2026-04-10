Primer vistazo: Cartelera TNA Rebellion 11 de abril 2026

TNA se presento este jueves en el Wolstein Center en Cleveland, Ohio, y entre otras cosas vimos a The Hardys retener el campeonato mundial de parejas.
► En el episodio de TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! del 9 de abril vimos:
- Jada Stone derrotó a Dani Luna (*** 1/2)
- Frankie Kazarian derrotó a BDE (** 1/4)
- Elayna Black derrotó a Myla Grace (**)
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA, LUCHA DE MESAS: The Hardys (c) retuvieron ante The Righteous (***)
► Cartelera TNA Rebellion 11 de abril 2026
TNA se presentará este sábado 11 de marzo en el Wolstein Center en Cleveland, Ohio, coliseo con capacidad para 15,000 aficionados.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TNA: Mike Santana (c) vs. Eddie Edwards
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL KNOCKOUTS TNA: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Léi Yǐng Lee
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA: The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers y Bear Bronson)
- CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
- CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL TNA: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah
- The Elegance Brand vs. Mickie James, ODB y Taryn Terrell
- Moose vs. Special Agent 0
- Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis
|Información del Evento
|Fecha
|Sábado 9 de abril de 2026
|Hora (CDMX)
|7:00 PM
|Transmisión
|TNA+, TrillerTV, Claro Sports
|Sede
|Wolstein Center Cleveland, Ohio
|Capacidad
|15,000 espectadores