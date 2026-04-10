Primer vistazo: Cartelera TNA Rebellion 11 de abril 2026

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TNA se presento este jueves en el Wolstein Center en Cleveland, Ohio, y entre otras cosas vimos a The Hardys retener el campeonato mundial de parejas.

► En el episodio de TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! del 9 de abril vimos:

  1. Jada Stone derrotó a Dani Luna (*** 1/2)
  2. Frankie Kazarian derrotó a BDE (** 1/4)
  3. Elayna Black derrotó a Myla Grace (**)
  4. CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA, LUCHA DE MESAS: The Hardys (c) retuvieron ante The Righteous (***)

► Cartelera TNA Rebellion 11 de abril 2026

TNA se presentará este sábado 11 de marzo en el Wolstein Center en Cleveland, Ohio, coliseo con capacidad para 15,000 aficionados.

Información del Evento
Fecha Sábado 9 de abril de 2026
Hora (CDMX) 7:00 PM
Transmisión TNA+, TrillerTV, Claro Sports
Sede Wolstein Center Cleveland, Ohio
Capacidad  15,000 espectadores
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- Amante de la lucha libre y las arte marciales mixtas - Autor en SuperLuchas desde el 2012 - ig: @robertomeregildo6

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