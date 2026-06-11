Primer vistazo: Cartelera AEW Forbidden Door 28 de junio 2026

AEW se presentó en el The O2 Arena, en Londres, Inglaterra. y entre otras cosas vimos a Adam «Hangman» Page retener el Campeonato Mundial AEW.
► En el episodio de AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door del 24 de agosto 2025 vimos:
- Adam Copeland y Christian Cage vencieron a Killswitch y Kip Sabian (***)
- CAMPEONATO TNT: Kyle Fletcher (c) retuvo ante Hiromu Takahashi (**** 1/2)
- CAMPEONATO TBS: Mercedes Moné retuvo ante Persephone, Alex Windsor y Bozilla (****)
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO IWGP: Zack Sabre Jr. retuvo ante Nigel McGuinness (****)
- Brodido (Brody King y Bandido) vencieron a The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley y Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler y Dax Harwood) (*** 1/2)
- CAMPEONATO UNIFICADO AEW: Kazuchika Okada (c) retuvo ante Swerve Strickland (****)
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) retuvo ante Athena (**** 1/2)
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW: ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (c) retuvo ante MJF (**** 1/2)
► Cartelera AEW Forbidden Door 28 de junio 2026
AEW se presenta este domingo 28 de junio en el SAP Center, en San José, California, (anteriormente llamado San José Arena, Compaq Center at San José y HP Pavilion at San José), coliseo con capacidad para 19,190 personas, y casa de los San Jose Sharks de la NHL.
- COMBATE EN JAULA DE ACERO: Mark Briscoe (5 luchadores por definir) vs. MJF, Kevin Knight y (4 luchadores por definir)
- Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- FINAL TORNEO VARONIL FUNDACION OWEN HART: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland
|Información del Evento
|Fecha
|Domingo 28 de abril de 2026
|Hora (CDMX)
|6:00 PM
|Transmisión
|TBS / HBO Max (Estados Unidos) | Fox Sports MX (México)
|Sede
|SAP Center, San José, California
|Capacidad
|19,190 espectadores