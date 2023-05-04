NJPW: Calendario «Best of the Super Jr. 30»

New Japan Pro Wrestling reveló el calendario de encuentros para su magno torneo anual individual de pesos junior «Best of the Super Jr. 30».
►»Best of the Super Jr. 30″ – Participantes
La competencia contará con la participación de 20 luchadores de peso inferior a 100 kg. Comenzará el 12 de mayo en el Tokyo Korakuen Hall y concluirá el 25 de mayo en el Ota City General Gymnasium, con 12 fechas de competencia.
Grupo A:
– KUSHIDA
– Ryusuke Taguchi
– Lio Rush
– DOUKI
– Hiromu Takahashi
– Titan
– TJP
– Taiji Ishimori
– SHO
– Mike Bailey
Grupo B:
– El Desperado
– YOH
– Master Wato
– Kevin Knight
– Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– BUSHI
– Robbie Eagles
– Francesco Akira
– Dan Moloney
– Clark Connors
►»Best of the Super Jr. 30″ – Calendario de encuentros
NJPW, 12.05.2023
Tokyo Korakuen Hall
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: BUSHI vs. Dan Moloney
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. DOUKI
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Master Wato vs. Francesco Akira
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Lio Rush vs. SHO
7. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Robbie Eagles
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Titan vs. TJP
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mike Bailey
NJPW, 13.05.2023
Nagano Prefectural Budokan
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. TJP
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Dan Moloney
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Lio Rush
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Robbie Eagles vs. Clark Connors
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: SHO vs. Mike Bailey
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Francesco Akira
7. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Titan vs. Taiji Ishimori
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. BUSHI
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Master Wato
NJPW, 14.05.2023
Nagoya International Conference Hall Event Hall
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: BUSHI vs. Clark Connors
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: DOUKI vs. Taiji Ishimori
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Robbie Eagles vs. Francesco Akira
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Titan
7. Best of the Super Jr. – GrupoB: YOH vs. Dan Moloney
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: TJP vs. Mike Bailey
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Master Wato
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Lio Rush
NJPW, 16.05.2023
Akita Prefectural Budokan
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Clark Connors
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Titan
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: BUSHI vs. Robbie Eagles
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: DOUKI vs. TJP
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Francesco Akira vs. Dan Moloney
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey
7. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Kevin Knight
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. SHO
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori
NJPW, 17.05.2023
Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: BUSHI vs. Kevin Knight
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: SHO vs. TJP
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Francesco Akira vs. Clark Connors
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Lio Rush vs. DOUKI
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Robbie Eagles
7. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Titan vs. Mike Bailey
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Master Wato vs. Dan Moloney
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. YOH
NJPW, 18.05.2023
Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Mike Bailey vs. DOUKI
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. BUSHI
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. TJP
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Dan Moloney
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Clark Connors
7. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Lio Rush vs. Titan
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Francesco Akira
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles
NJPW, 19.05.2023
Shin-Aomori Sports Park Maeda Arena Sub Arena
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Master Wato vs. Clark Connors
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. DOUKI
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Kevin Knight vs. Robbie Eagles
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: SHO vs. Titan
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Francesco Akira
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Lio Rush
7. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. BUSHI
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Taiji Ishimori vs. Mike Bailey
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Dan Moloney
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. TJP
NJPW, 21.05.2023
Tokyo Korakuen Hall
1. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: DOUKI vs. Titan
2. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Clark Connors
3. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. SHO
4. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Master Wato vs. BUSHI
5. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Mike Bailey
6. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Robbie Eagles vs. Dan Moloney
7. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Lio Rush vs. TJP
8. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Kevin Knight
9. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori
10. Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Francesco Akira
NJPW, 23.05.2023
Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: KUSHIDA vs. Ryusuke Taguchi
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: DOUKI vs. SHO
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: Lio Rush vs. Mike Bailey
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo A: TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori
NJPW, 24.05.2023
Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: BUSHI vs. Francesco Akira
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Master Wato vs. Kevin Knight
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: YOH vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
– Best of the Super Jr. – Grupo B: Dan Moloney vs. Clark Connors
NJPW, 26.05.2023
Yoyogi National Stadium Gymnasium #2
– Best of the Super Jr. – Semifinal:
– Best of the Super Jr. – Semifinal:
NJPW, 28.05.2023
Ota City General Gymnasium
– Best of the Super Jr. – Final: