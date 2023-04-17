Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento DPW Live 2 de la compañía DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling celebrado el 16 de abril de 2023 en el Phil Sheridan Building en Ridgefield Park, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos. El show puede verse en DPWOnDemand.com.

Lucha por la contención al Campeonato Mundial de Parejas DPW : MSP (Aiden Aggro y The DangerKid) vencieron a Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye y Tristen Thai)

: MSP (Aiden Aggro y The DangerKid) vencieron a Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye y Tristen Thai) Lucha cuadrangular : Adam Priest venció a Bojack, Diego Hill y LaBron Kozone

: Adam Priest venció a Bojack, Diego Hill y LaBron Kozone Lucha individual : Janai Kai venció a B3CCA

: Janai Kai venció a Lucha triple amenaza clasificatoria para Golden Opportunity : Jay Malachi venció a Alec Price y Jackson Drake

: Jay Malachi venció a Alec Price y Jackson Drake Campeonato Nacional DPW : Andrew Everett (c) venció a BK Westbrook

: (c) venció a BK Westbrook Lucha individual : Miyu Yamashita venció a Nicole Matthews

: venció a Nicole Matthews Campeonato Mundial de Parejas DPW: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) (c) vencieron a Marcus Mathers y Matt Tremont

En esta velada nos encontramos a algunos nombres muy reconocidos, como Miyu Yamashita, que también trabaja en AEW, ROH o IMPACT, o Andrew Everett, que lo hizo en todas ellas y en la actualidad continúa en la zona de impacto u otras promociones independientes populares como Game Changer Wrestling.

