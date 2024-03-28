Con Wardlow, AEW tomó el riesgo de enfrentarlo muy pronto contra Samoa Joe, apenas un par de meses después de unirse a Undisputed Kingdom e impulsarlo como un monstruo, para acabar perdiendo limpiamente ante el todavía Campeón Mundial.

Y ahora, nos encontramos en la misma encrucijada con Swerve Strickland, quien se ganó anoche una nueva oportunidad por el título que porta Joe, al vencer a Konosuke Takeshita, esta vez sobre el PPV Dynasty. No obstante, si AEW prefiere postergar una coronación de Strickland, tal vez recurra a una interferencia de «Hangman» Page o el triunfo de Joe se dé mediante trampeos, pues de caer ante este de forma limpia, su arco quedaría dañado.

Mientras, Willow Nightingale será la retadora de Julia Hart, Campeona TBS, en AEW Dynasty, tras imponerse a Kris Statlander, Anna Jay y Skye Blue. Nightingale ya ha luchado por dicha correa en tres ocasiones, todas ellas sin éxito. Para Hart, supondrá su séptima defensa.

Toma mayor forma el cartel de AEW Dynasty, cita que veremos el 21 de abril desde la Chaifetz Arena de St. Louis (Missouri, EEUU). He aquí su estampa provisional.

EXCLUSIVE! Willow Nightingale has earned her shot at the TBS Title at #AEWDynasty, and is coming right after Champion Julia Hart, with Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander right by her side.@willowwrestles | @stokelyhathaway | @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/demTb1KDdj