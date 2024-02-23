Fue una buena sorpresa, aunque un tanto ilógica desde el punto de vista narrativo, la armada ayer por TNA, cuando Big Damo, buen amigo de Eric Young y compañero de equipo dentro y fuera de WWE, luchó contra el veterano líder de SAnitY cual perro de presa de Frankie Kazarian.
Young, dubitativo inicialmente, acabó por aceptar el enfrentamiento y pudo imponerse, pero tras el mismo, lanzó reto a su verdadero enemigo, Kazarian, para No Surrender. Y el evento de hoy tuvo así nuevo punto en su menú luchístico, con un gran aliciente extra: el ganador se situará como primer contendiente al Campeonato Mundial TNA.
Anoche, además, tras la derrota de Trent Seven ante Steve Maclin, el británico y Mike Bailey retaron a The Rascalz, quienes en parte permitieron con sus interferencias la victoria del ex Campeón Mundial Impact. Lucha igualmente confirmada para No Surrender, aunque formará parte de la previa del evento.
► Día de TNA
Con esos últimos anuncios queda configurado definitivamente el cartel de TNA No Surrender 2024, cita que tendrá lugar hoy desde el Alario Center de Westwego (Louisiana, EEUU).
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TNA, COMBATE NO SURRENDER: Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL KNOCKOUTS TNA: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw
- CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE PAREJAS KNOCKOUTS: Decay (c) vs. MK Ultra
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA, ÚLTIMA LUCHA DE LA SERIE AL MEJOR DE TRES: ABC (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- PCO vs. Kon
- Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch
- OPORTUNIDAD POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TNA: Eric Young y Frankie Kazarian
[COUNTDOWN TO NO SURRENDER]
- The System (Eddie Edwards y Brian Myers) vs. KUSHIDA y Kevin Knight
- Trent Seven y Mike Bailey vs. The Rascalz
BREAKING: Based on @TheEricYoung's challenge tonight, @milanmiracle has made a match between him and @FrankieKazarian official for #NoSurrender TOMORROW LIVE on TNA+ – plus the winner will challenge for the TNA World Championship at #Sacrifice on March 8 in Windsor! pic.twitter.com/px43s6oQ5N— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 23, 2024