Fue una buena sorpresa, aunque un tanto ilógica desde el punto de vista narrativo, la armada ayer por TNA, cuando Big Damo, buen amigo de Eric Young y compañero de equipo dentro y fuera de WWE, luchó contra el veterano líder de SAnitY cual perro de presa de Frankie Kazarian.

Young, dubitativo inicialmente, acabó por aceptar el enfrentamiento y pudo imponerse, pero tras el mismo, lanzó reto a su verdadero enemigo, Kazarian, para No Surrender. Y el evento de hoy tuvo así nuevo punto en su menú luchístico, con un gran aliciente extra: el ganador se situará como primer contendiente al Campeonato Mundial TNA.

Anoche, además, tras la derrota de Trent Seven ante Steve Maclin, el británico y Mike Bailey retaron a The Rascalz, quienes en parte permitieron con sus interferencias la victoria del ex Campeón Mundial Impact. Lucha igualmente confirmada para No Surrender, aunque formará parte de la previa del evento.

Con esos últimos anuncios queda configurado definitivamente el cartel de TNA No Surrender 2024, cita que tendrá lugar hoy desde el Alario Center de Westwego (Louisiana, EEUU).

[COUNTDOWN TO NO SURRENDER]

BREAKING: Based on @TheEricYoung's challenge tonight, @milanmiracle has made a match between him and @FrankieKazarian official for #NoSurrender TOMORROW LIVE on TNA+ – plus the winner will challenge for the TNA World Championship at #Sacrifice on March 8 in Windsor! pic.twitter.com/px43s6oQ5N