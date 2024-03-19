Cartel actualizado de WrestleMania XL

La tradición de presentar un combate Money in the Bank dentro de WrestleMania se perdió, una vez WWE quiso explotar el concepto y concederle evento propio. Este año, sin embargo, habrá cierta suerte de sustitutivo en «The Showcase of the Inmortals».

Como anunció WWE una semana atrás, The Judgment Day defenderán el Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas ante otras cinco duplas bajo modalidad «ladder match», y anoche, durante Raw, conocimos a las tres primeras.

Mediante combates clasificatorios, The New Day, Awesome Truth y DIY se ganaron su lugar, derrotando a Otis & Akira Tozawa, Indus Sher y The Creed Brothers, respectivamente.

Los dos equipos restantes quedarán concretados a través de encuentros clasificatorios en SmackDown. WWE todavía no ha definido sobre qué jornada de WrestleMania XL tendrá lugar este «ladder match».

► The Judgment Day vs. el mundo

Con la actualización que nos ocupa, así luce ahora el cartel de WrestleMania XL, a celebrarse los días 6 y 7 de abril desde el Lincoln Financial Field de Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, EEUU).

[6 de abril]

[7 de abril]

CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL INDISCUTIBLE WWE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO WWE: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

CAMPEONATO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS WWE: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

[Jornada por determinar]