Cartel actualizado de WrestleMania XL

La tradición de presentar un combate Money in the Bank dentro de WrestleMania se perdió, una vez WWE quiso explotar el concepto y concederle evento propio. Este año, sin embargo, habrá cierta suerte de sustitutivo en «The Showcase of the Inmortals».
Como anunció WWE una semana atrás, The Judgment Day defenderán el Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas ante otras cinco duplas bajo modalidad «ladder match», y anoche, durante Raw, conocimos a las tres primeras.
Mediante combates clasificatorios, The New Day, Awesome Truth y DIY se ganaron su lugar, derrotando a Otis & Akira Tozawa, Indus Sher y The Creed Brothers, respectivamente.
Los dos equipos restantes quedarán concretados a través de encuentros clasificatorios en SmackDown. WWE todavía no ha definido sobre qué jornada de WrestleMania XL tendrá lugar este «ladder match».
► The Judgment Day vs. el mundo
Con la actualización que nos ocupa, así luce ahora el cartel de WrestleMania XL, a celebrarse los días 6 y 7 de abril desde el Lincoln Financial Field de Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, EEUU).
[6 de abril]
- The Bloodline (The Rock y Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes y Seth Rollins
[7 de abril]
- CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL INDISCUTIBLE WWE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO WWE: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- CAMPEONATO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS WWE: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
[Jornada por determinar]
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL WWE: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL WWE: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL WWE: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- CAMPEONATO INDISCUTIBLE DE PAREJAS WWE, LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor y Damian Priest) (c) vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. DIY vs. dos parejas más por confirmar
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
EXCLUSIVE: @RonKillings & @mikethemiz are going to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/jNEpkElzSz— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024
